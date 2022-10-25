ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Brandon Claims Olu Did ‘Disgusting Actions’ on the Beach

By Lauren Weiler
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 continues with drama on the beach, but plenty is also happening behind the scenes. Brandon Jones and Serene Russell are seemingly ready for engagement, and everyone in the cast adores their love. Oddly enough, Brandon posted negatively about Bachelor in Paradise cast member Olu Onajide . Here’s what Brandon said about “disgusting actions.”

[Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers ahead regarding Olu Onajide.]

Olu Onajide joined the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 cast — but he didn’t last long

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FQXd5_0ilzrPhh00
Adam Todd, Rick Leach, and Olu Onajide | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 Episode 8 continued to show the cast members navigating the surprise twist. The twist divided the existing couples on the beach, welcoming in new men and women. Sarah Hamrick, Kate Gallivan, Eliza Isichei, Jessenia Cruz, and Florence Moerenhout entered the women’s cast. New male cast members included Tyler Norris, Alex Bordyukov, Adam Todd, Rick Leach, and Olu Onajide.

Some relationships, like Brandon Jones and Serene Russell, remained ironclad — but many others faltered. Rodney Mathews started falling for Eliza Isichei despite his existing connection with Lace Morris. Logan Palmer and Shanae Ankney seemed dedicated to each other, but they both might pursue other avenues.

As for Olu and Rick, they couldn’t make any early connections. Host Jessie Palmer then asked them to leave the beach.

Brandon Jones says Olu did ‘disgusting actions’ on the beach

Fans didn’t see much of Olu Onajide mingle amongst the others in the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 cast. But it appears he may have said something offensive to Serene Russell.

Brandon Jones reposted a comment on his Instagram that included a photo of him and Olu fighting with giant Teddy bears from Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette . “I don’t know why Serene is freaking out,” the original comment stated, according to a screenshot posted to Reddit . “Brandon would stab a girl if they tried to make a move on him. She’s literally gonna go into a hotel with A/C for a week and chill.”

Brandon responded to the comment with, “If they choose to not show the disgusting actions that man did next couple episodes you better keep me off a podcast.”

Fans on Reddit were also struck by how the women talked about Olu on the show. While they seemed to welcome the idea of getting to know Rick Leach, they didn’t seem open to knowing Olu. This could be related to what Brandon’s referring to.

Serene Russell gave a clue something inappropriate happened

RELATED: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Andrew’s Instagram Excuse for Not Sticking Up for Brittany Isn’t Enough

While Brandon Jones posted about Olu Onajide on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, Serene Russell might’ve given her own clue. According to Reddit , she posted about how nice Rick Leach was without mentioning Olu.

“I’m [not going to lie], I was playing matchmaker in my mind hoping to set Rick up with one of the girls at the beach,” Serene tweeted. “He was truly so kind, understanding, and respectful to all of us women regardless of the circumstances. Upstanding human.”

“I hope we hear the story from Serene’s perspective rather than Brandon’s,” a fan on Reddit wrote. “She’s an adult woman, his protectiveness gives me the ick.”

“I’m wondering if she, or some of the other women, just thought he was too pushy trying to engage with them,” another fan guessed. “They weren’t receptive to any of the guys and the clips we saw I think Olu was just really trying to get them to interact in any sort of fun way. I’m curious about the story from both sides.”

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel .

Comments / 0

Related
Reality Tea

The Bachelorette Alum Rachel Recchia Is Interested In Getting to Know Greg Grippo

It’s been nearly a month since the finale of The Bachelorette (has it been that long already?) — or as co-lead Gabby Windey called it the “big fat dumpster.” Meanwhile, her co-star Rachel Recchia is picking up what’s left of her self-esteem and attempting to move on with her life. “I’m not actively trying to date at all, but I […] The post The Bachelorette Alum Rachel Recchia Is Interested In Getting to Know Greg Grippo appeared first on Reality Tea.
Us Weekly

Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Says Kody Brown Is ‘No Longer Acting as My Husband’ Amid RV Moving Drama: First Look

Not seeing eye to eye! Sister Wives‘ Janelle Brown and Kody Brown can’t stop arguing over the logistics of her RV being on their family land. “We should’ve never bought the RV because we’re going to be moving it all the time,” Kody, 53, says in Us Weekly’s exclusive clip from the Sunday, October 9, episode of the TLC series. “I’m struggling because I’m not optimistic about how this is going to come together.”
ARIZONA STATE
Men's Health

LeAnn Rimes Asks Fans for Prayers After 'Traumatic' Day With Her Husband

LeAnn Rimes recently shared a concerning message on Instagram. The "god's work" singer took to her Instagram stories on Sunday and revealed that her husband Eddie Cibrian had hurt himself, and that the couple had spent the day in the emergency room. "Spend a prayer up for this man," Rimes wrote with a beautiful photo of her with Cibrian. "He hurt himself today, and we spent all day in the ER! Today was traumatic, but healing is beginning now!"
Popculture

'The Crown' Actress Believes Princess Diana Was 'So Queer'

Emma Corrin, who starred as Princess Diana in The Crown, has an interesting theory about the late royal. During an interview with The Sunday Times, Corrin, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, said that they believe that Diana was queer "in so many ways." Elizabeth Debicki will take over the role of Diana in Season 5 of The Crown, which premieres on Nov. 9 on Netflix.
People

2 Women Return to Bachelor in Paradise — Only to Learn Their Connections Pursued Other Relationships

Host Jesse Palmer announced the end of the split-beach twist on Tuesday's episode of BiP This post contains spoilers from the latest episode of Bachelor in Paradise. The time has finally come for all of the singles to reunite on Bachelor in Paradise. Host Jesse Palmer informed the original ladies during Tuesday's episode that they could return to the beach, but warned, "You're going back to a very different beach." Jesse said the women didn't need to head back together and could start returning as soon as they desired. Shanae Ankney and Genevieve Parisi made the journey...
tvinsider.com

Aaron Clancy Decided to Give Genevieve Parisi a Shot on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’: “Why Not?”

As Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 gets underway on ABC, returning cast member Aaron Clancy is setting the record straight about his interactions with costar Genevieve Parisi. To hear him tell it, he and Genevieve were “completely platonic” after she got the boot from The Bachelor Season 26, despite another contestant’s accusations to the contrary. But Aaron did set his sights on Genevieve when he got to the beach for Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, he said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The List

BravoCon 2022: Vicki Gunvalson Claims She Has Proof Her Ex-Fiancé Is Cheating On His New Wife

Avid fans of "The Real Housewives" franchise have been on every emotional rollercoaster that Vicki Gunvalson, former housewife of "The Real Housewives of Orange County," has taken them on. Of the many highs and lows of her life, her tumultuous relationship with Steve Lodge that was filmed during her last few seasons of the "RHOC" was unforgettable. The two got together in 2016 and were engaged in 2019 amid rumors of break-ups and fights (via Bravo TV).
OK! Magazine

Forced Out? Producers At 'The Voice' Hatched 'Secret Plot' To Replace Blake Shelton Prior To Exit Announcement

Blake Shelton may have made the decision to leave The Voice, but producers were already hatching a plan to get him out. Following the country singer's heartfelt announcement — which he made on Tuesday, October 11 — he will be leaving the show after season 23, insiders revealed to Radar that his exit was a relief to the crew behind the scenes. “After a decade on the show, producers are quietly looking to replace Blake with someone younger and more current," sources revealed more than a year ago when Ariana Grande joined the cast. “It is time for a shake-up....
Distractify

Is Maria Baez Pregnant on 'Blue Bloods'? — Here’s What We Know

Blue Bloods is back for Season 13 and it’s already bringing the detective drama. With Jamie in the hospital, a heartwarming family dinner, Erin and Jack “in limbo,” and more, Episode 1 was eventful, to say the least. However, in spite of everything that happened in the premiere, fans seem most concerned with Maria Baez and her current motherhood status.
Reality Tea

Bachelor in Paradise’s Sierra Jackson Healing At Home After Shocking Split From Michael Allio

A couple since the first day they met on the beach in Mexico, Michael Allio (from Katie Thurston‘s season of The Bachelorette) and Sierra Jackson (from Clayton Echard‘s season of The Bachelor) broke up this past week on Bachelor in Paradise. Many viewers were shocked, since they seemed to get along so well, but Michael said he felt […] The post Bachelor in Paradise’s Sierra Jackson Healing At Home After Shocking Split From Michael Allio appeared first on Reality Tea.
OKLAHOMA STATE
SheKnows

Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’

Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
bravotv.com

Kyle Richards Reveals Exactly Who Pays for Private Jets and Parties on RHOBH

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG shared who picks up the bill for some of the priciest moments on the show. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is definitely known for being over-the-top. In addition to throwing lavish parties, going on luxury vacations, and indulging in expensive shopping excursions, the ladies are no strangers to traveling in style, often taking private jets to their desired destinations.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Popculture

'The Bachelor' Winner Welcomes Baby With Her New Man

Vanessa Grimaldi, who found love long after she starred on The Bachelor, has welcomed a baby boy with her husband Josh Wolfe. Their baby boy was born the day before Grimaldi celebrated her 35th birthday. Grimaldi and Wolfe married in August 2021. "Nothing will beat my 35th birthday," Grimaldi wrote...
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

211K+
Followers
118K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy