A Look at Tiffany Valiante's Death as 'Unsolved Mysteries' Tells Her Story
The death of Tiffany Valiante is explored in Volume 3 of "Unsolved Mysteries" on Netflix.
How ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ helped solve St. Louis cold case
The TV series Unsolved Mysteries helped solve a case involving an infant.
Cold Case: JonBenét Ramsey Crime Scene Photos Revisited As Brother Of Slain 6-Year-Old Pushes For Independent DNA Testing
After recent pushes to test DNA evidence in the JonBenét Ramsey cold case, RadarOnline.com is revisiting crime scene photos taken from the tragic 1996 murder scene. JonBenét was reported missing from her bed by her parents, John and Patricia Ramsey, following a Christmas party in Boulder, Colorado.Eight hours after the 6-year-old’s disappearance was reported to authorities, her body was found in the basement of her home.At the time, the home was not properly treated as a crime scene, with many people moving throughout the house. The child’s body was also moved from the original area where it was discovered. Following...
Serial Killer Pals Jeffrey Dahmer & Ottis Toole Held John Walsh's Son 'Captive' Before His Severed Head Was Found, Blockbuster Book Claims
Police are convinced Ottis Toole kidnapped Adam Walsh while the youngster was shopping with his mom at a Hollywood, Florida, mall on July 27, 1981, but one investigator claims the convicted serial killer worked with his sick pal Jeffrey Dahmer to commit the crime.Author Arthur Jay Harris made the chilling connection in his book Jeffrey Dahmer's Dirty Secret: The Unsolved Murder of Adam Walsh, in which he claimed to have details about the kidnapping of American's Most Wanted host John Walsh's son.According to Harris, Adam convinced his mom into letting him play video games at the arcade inside the mall,...
Shock new details on Quinton Simon’s disappearance as cops reveal disturbing reason why 911 call won’t be released
MISSING Quinton Simon's mom told cops "her door was open" the morning she discovered her son has vanished, according to the emergency dispatch call. Police have so far refused to release the 911 call in the bizarre disappearance of two-year-old Simon from his home in Georgia, citing the ongoing investigation.
The daughter of one of Jeffrey Dahmer's victims says she hasn't been able to sleep since the Netflix show came out: 'I don't deserve this. None of the victims deserve it.'
"I see Jeffrey Dahmer in my sleep," Tatiana Banks, the daughter of Errol Lindsey, told Insider. Her aunt Rita Isbell is depicted in the Netflix show.
Here’s Why Police Think A Serial Killer Is On The Loose In California
Police have linked six murders through ballistics and have found a pattern with the victims.
Gabby Petito sleuths all say the same thing about Brian Laundrie in new surveillance video taken hours before her death
BRIAN Laundrie's outfit and demeanour in never before seen footage taken shortly before Gabby Petito's death was a huge red flag, according to sleuths. The clip - released on Monday - revealed tragic vlogger Gabby's final hours shopping at a Wyoming Whole Foods on August 27 last year. In the...
Eerie Debbie Collier update as her odd final message is linked to spooky coincidence after Family Dollar footage
THE money that Debbie Collier supposedly wired before she was found dead appears similar to the amount that her daughter’s boyfriend owed in fines, police sources have claimed. Venmo records show the mom, 59, sent Amanda Bearden $2,385 after being seen in a Family Dollar store in Georgia on...
Danny Masterson accuser claims actor raped her and said she was then told by Scientology leader to 'consider the consequences' of going to police
Masterson "brought her a fruity red drink in a coffee mug," the prosecution told the court, adding that the accuser then became highly disoriented.
Debbie Collier live updates — Mystery deepens as cops reveal chilling clue — suspect yet to be named in brutal murder
POLICE who are investigating the death of missing Georgia mom Debbie Collier have released a chilling clue as they hunt for a murder suspect. Officials revealed a traffic camera photo of Collier's vehicle as it was driving just a few miles north of where her body was found. Less than...
Dad Was Serial Killer, Woman says, as Cadaver Dogs Scour Field of Nightmares
Lucy Studey says her father forced her and her siblings to help bury his murder victims for years. Now she believes cadaver dogs have found the burial sites.
This Is Illinois’ Most Notorious Serial Killer
The United States has had more serial killers than any other country.
Pressed to Death, History´s Most Painful Way to Die
Death by pressing or crushing might be the cruelest way to kill someone. Yet it existed in the United Kingdom until banned in 1772. The objective of this torture was reserved not for the guilty but for the ones they thought were guilty and used as the last resort to obtain a confession of guilt.
‘Awful Mistakes Were Made’: Cold Case Murder of California Newspaper Columnist Solved Decades After Detectives Lied During Interrogation, Convicted the Wrong Man
The cold case murder of a California newspaper columnist in 1985 was tragic and puzzling for years. The ensuing investigation was riven by an error that stole a man’s liberty for nearly two decades, but the state now says true justice has been served at last. Jane Hylton was...
‘A horrendous crime scene’: The tragedy at West Nickel Mines Amish School in 2006
Naomi and Mary were 7 years old. Lena was 8. Anna Mae was 12 and Marian was the oldest at 13. They had their whole lives ahead of them. But their lives were senselessly snuffed out 16 years ago in a horrific shooting that reverberated around the globe and shattered hearts in central Pa.
Jeffrey Dahmer’s defense attorney recalls first meeting with serial killer: ‘I felt like Clarice Starling in The Silence of the Lambs’
Wendy Patrickus, who was once Jeffrey Dahmer’s defense attorney, opens up about working on behalf of the serial murderer in a new documentary. Conversations With A Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes will air on Netflix on 7 October in the UK and in the US. Patrickus participated in the documentary, directed by Joe Berlinger, to discuss the case and her involvement in Dahmer’s legal team.
Mystery emerges as two-year-old Nadia Lee goes missing and cops believe ‘murder suspect may be involved’
POLICE are urgently searching for the two-year-old daughter of a murder suspect after she vanished almost a week ago. Little Nadia Lee is the daughter of Jyron Charles Lee, 26, who was charged with the murder of his 22-year-old common-law wife on Tuesday. She was last seen at Lee's apartment...
What’s it like to have ‘Happy Face’ serial killer as dad? Daughter shares on TikTok
The TikToker still gets letters from her father in the mail, she told viewers.
Quinton Simon Update: Mom Named Suspect After FBI Says Child Likely Dead
"No arrests have been made and no charges have been filed," the Chatham County Police Department said.
