Buchanan Sheriff’s Office Finds Missing Four-Year-Old In Pond
On Friday evening the search began to find a missing four-year-old who had gone missing. Unfortunately, the search did not end with the news the family was hoping for. At around 5 pm Friday evening, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s office received a 911 call about a missing four-year-old in Fairbank. He had been last seen at around 3:45 that afternoon in his front yard.
Four year old found in pond in Fairbank
(Fairbank)The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says on Friday, at approximately 5:05 PM, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a missing four year old child. The child was reportedly last seen at approximately 3:45 PM in the front yard of his residence in the 1400 block of 145th Street Fairbank, IA. Multiple agencies responded to assist with the search. An extensive search was conducted of the residence, curtilage, surrounding fields, ditches, structures and ponds. At approximately 11:40 PM, the child was found deceased in a neighboring pond.
1 injured after tractor-trailer rollover in Cerro Gordo Co.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - One man was hurt Thursday following a tractor-trailer rollover in rural Cerro Gordo Co. The sheriff’s office said it happened at 4:29 p.m. at 150th St. and Vine Ave. in Dougherty. Geoffrey Moore, of Mason City, was driving a Five Stop Coop trailer when...
Driver Clocked Going 133 MPH On Iowa Highway
(Hardin County, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol's sharing a picture of a recent traffic stop on US 20 in northern Iowa, in which the driver was clocked going 133-miles per hour. The ISP says the driver lost control and went into a ditch, and was arrested and taken to the Hardin County Jail.
North Iowa woman accused of decade-long embezzlement
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Mitchell County woman is arrested for embezzling from a Floyd County law firm. Theresa Ann Farmer, 59 of Orchard, is charged with ongoing criminal conduct, first-degree theft, and unauthorized use of credit cards. Court documents state Farmer stole more than $21,000 from the law...
Two teens arrested in July burglaries, vandalism case in Uptown Marion
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion police have arrested two teenagers, and are pursuing charges against a third, for a string of alleged burglaries and vandalism in Uptown Marion in July. In a press release, police said they arrested Gary Jacobsen III, 19, of Cedar Rapids, and Zane Wilcox-Thomas, 19, of...
Teen charged in fatal 2020 crash in Waterloo, then deported before trial
WATERLOO — Immigration officials deported a Waterloo teen before he could be tried for charges that he killed an elderly man in an alleged drunk driving crash. Now officials are trying to return him to the United States. Robert Kenneth Chambers, 67, who was legally blind and residing at...
Savage Eastern Iowa Killer Dies in Prison 40 Years After Crime
*Home pictured below this story is not the home where the events took place. Steve Lee Davidson of Cedar Falls was admitted to a mental institution due to paranoid schizophrenia beginning in 1976 when he was just 18 years old. Considering the acts he perpetrated just years later, he should...
Cedar Rapids man gains national attention for Monster door
The Mississippi River is a huge economic engine as well as a recreation gem for the entire Midwest. The amendment would make Iowa's constitution similar to the Second Amendment. Hawkeye Area Council selling one of its camps to pay $446,000 obligation. Updated: 53 minutes ago. The Hawkeye Area Council of...
Coggon man arrested after slow-speed chase
A Coggon man is in jail after a slow-speed chase on Monday afternoon. The Robins Police Department says just before 2:30 pm, Linn County authorities tried to stop a white Toyota Rav 4 driving in a reckless manner in Cedar Rapids just north of Blairs Ferry Road. The vehicle then...
Cedar Rapids Fire Department responds to HAZMAT incident at water treatment plant
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 9:15 am, Cedar Rapids Firefighters were dispatched to the 700 block of J Ave NE for a reported hazardous material (HAZMAT) event at the water treatment plant. Crews arrived on scene and followed HAZMAT protocols. A team of trained CRFD responders entered the...
Man Arrested with Guns After Car Chase
A Waterloo man has been arrested after police found guns in his car following a chase, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Police noticed a Pontiac Grand Prix chasing another car on Broadway Street around 7:15 Saturday night. Police attempted to pull the Grand Prix over but it led them on a chase. The driver was identified as 26 year old Terrell Hopkins. He was charged with Eluding and two counts of Felon in Possession of a Firearm after a 5.56mm Ruger AR-15 Pistol loaded with a drum magazine and a loaded 9mm Glock 17 handgun with an additional 31 round magazine were found.
Fong’s Pizza in Cedar Rapids to close permanently
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A popular pizza restaurant announced plans to close its location in the Newbo District of Cedar Rapids permanently at the end of the day on Nov. 5. In a Facebook post, staff with Fong’s Pizza thanked the community for their support over the years, but said it will close due to economic uncertainty.
Hotel inspector finds signs of death, vermin and ‘gross,’ unsanitary conditions
The state has denied a license for a Charles City hotel where inspectors recently found evidence of a dead body, insect infestations and soiled bedding. The Hartwood Inn, located at 1312 Gilbert St. in Charles City, was cited for 23 regulatory violations – an exceedingly large number for a hotel or motel – during an […] The post Hotel inspector finds signs of death, vermin and ‘gross,’ unsanitary conditions appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Father shares story of losing son to overdose as Iowa sees rise in fentanyl being laced into other drugs
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Fentanyl is being laced into more drugs across the state and just a small amount can prove deadly. The Area Substance Abuse Council has noticed more people seeking treatment who are unaware they’ve ingested the drug. Earlier this year the state warned about fentanyl being...
First sentence issued for marijuana-growing operation in Charles City
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – One of the women accused of running a marijuana-growing operation in Floyd County is sentenced. Kitarra Victoria Johnson, 21 of Sumner, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana and has been ordered to spend two days in jail and pay a $430 fine. Johnson and Joanne...
Gorgeous Queen Anne Mansion for Sale in Vinton, Iowa [PHOTOS]
One of Benton County's most beautiful mansions is for sale. This amazing Queen Anne mansion sits along 2nd Avenue in Vinton, a brick street that matches the charm of that part of the city. The home is part of the Central Vinton Residential Historic District, part of the National Register of Historic Places since 2012.
Iowa man arrested for allegedly shaking, hitting 2-month-old son
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa — A man has been arrested and charged with child endangerment after allegedly shaking and hitting his two-month-old son on multiple occasions. According to court records, Kyle Thomas Astleford began abusing his son when he performed CPR on him that resulted in several broken ribs when he was roughly two-weeks-old. Astleford told […]
Buchanan County father arrested after physically abusing baby
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Jesup Police Department has arrested a Buchanan County man after he allegedly conducted three or more acts of child endangerment from August 2022 to October 2022. On October 11th, a child was taken to urgent care in a life-threatening condition. After being intubated, the...
