Related
Britain's first Asian prime minister faces woke criticism over wealth and race
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer did not condemn comments from a party member that claimed British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is "not on your side."
Teens are pouring milk out in grocery stores in new trend to raise awareness about dairy production emissions
Some environmentalists are going into grocery stores, grabbing milk cartons, and pouring their contents out onto the floor to raise awareness for meat and dairy production emissions.
Harry's dilemma: He ‘sacrificed’ everything for a 'normal life’ but has ‘gained very little,’ expert says
Prince Harry made a historic decision in 2020 when he and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down from their roles as senior royals to chart their own path in the U.S., but the choice has not led to the happiness and fulfillment that he may have expected, according to royal expert Duncan Larcombe.
Britain’s first Hindu prime minister is destroying Tories’ pitiful vision of diversity
The world has watched in appalled fascination as the UK’s ruling party scrapes the bottom of its human resources barrel: it found there its first Black chancellor of the exchequer and then, to clear up his mess, its first Hindu prime minister. Yet exultant noises from India as well as Britain would make us believe that some historic milestone has been reached.
Does Rishi Sunak’s £730m fortune make him too rich to be PM?
If Rishi Sunak becomes prime minister, it will be first time in history that the occupants of No 10 Downing Street will be richer than the monarch in Buckingham Palace – and at a time when millions of Britons are struggling with a cost of living crisis. Sunak and...
How Rishi Sunak made his wealth
It is a day of historic firsts for Rishi Sunak, who beat Penny Mordaunt in the race to become the new Conservative Party leader and by extension the next prime minister.Mr Sunak will become the UK’s first ever Hindu to hold the highest office in the land after meeting King Charles, who will ask him to form a government.He will also be one of the richest politicians to enter No 10 Downing Street. According to the Sunday Times Rich List Mr Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty, are worth £730 million.Mr Sunak, the MP for Richmond (Yorkshire), served as...
‘His humility is genuine’: Rishi Sunak’s father-in-law, the billionaire who does the dishes
Narayana Murthy drives a small car, cleans his own loo and likes nothing more than to read
Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla Are Poised for a Tiara Moment as King Charles Hosts First State Visit
Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla are set to dazzle in stunning headpieces as King Charles III hosts his first state visit as monarch next month. Buckingham Palace announced that the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, and his wife, Dr. Tshepo Motsepe, will be in the U.K. between Nov. 22 and 24.
Secret Service claims no records exist of Biden’s Delaware visitors, report says
The U.S. Secret Service insisted that no records exist of who President Biden has met with at his Delaware residences during his presidency, according to a report Wednesday. The New York Post reported that it requested the information about who visited the president at his Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach homes as part of the Freedom of Information Act but had its appeal denied.
Greta Thunberg reverses course on nuclear power, argues Germany is making a mistake by taking plants offline
Germany's decision to lean into coal caught the attention of activist Greta Thunberg, who said the country would be making a mistake with nuclear plants still online.
An art expert has been fired after he valued a Chinese vase at $1,950 that sold at auction for nearly $8 million
The art expert believed the vase was just a decorative piece worth less than $2,000, but it sold for more than 4,000 times his estimate in France.
Three tribesmen are sentenced to death for refusing to leave their homes to make way for Saudi Arabia's new £450billion mega-city Neom, says human rights charity
Three men of the Howeitat tribe have been 'sentenced to death for refusing to leave their homes’ to make way for the new £450billion mega-city Neom. Shadli, Atallah and Ibrahim al-Howeiti are members of a tribe forcibly ejected to make way for the project. The three men were...
I moved from the US to Ireland. Here's what the 'American' section of the grocery store is actually like.
As an American who's been living in Dublin, Ireland, for three years, it's expensive to buy any comfort foods from back home in the tiny "US" section.
Beijing officials praise Elon Musk for suggesting that Taiwan should become a 'special administrative zone'
Chinese government officials have praised Elon Musk for his comments about Taiwan. Musk suggested that the country should become "a special administrative zone" similar to Hong Kong. China's ambassador to the US, Qin Gang, tweeted to thank Musk for the proposal. Chinese government officials have praised Elon Musk for suggesting...
Ancient Roman 'refrigerator' discovered in military barrack with preserved bones: 'Shrouded in mystery'
Archaeologists have discovered and excavated an ancient Roman fridge from at a legionary fortress in Bulgaria. The old food container held preserved bones.
This is the oldest surviving portrait of the first true King of England who is related to the current British royals
King Athelstan presenting a book to a saintPublic Domain Image. King Athelstan (reigned from 927 - 939) is considered to be the first true King of England by modern historians. While the first sovereign of Britain was Egbert, it was Athelstan who was considered to be the King of all of England.
Arizona rancher makes desperate plea to Biden after finding total of 16 dead migrants on property
Arizona rancher John Ladd, Idaho sheriff Kieran Donahue, and Texas DPS Lt. Christopher Olivarez joined "Fox & Friends First" to share how the border crisis is affecting all Americans.
Meghan Markle was reportedly 'obsessed' with palace denying Kate Middleton feud
A new book is providing insight into the alleged drama between Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle. New excerpts from royal insider Valentine Low's new book "Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown," claim that Markle became "obsessed" with the palace disputing any reports of division between them.
msn.com
Higgins to President Biden: ‘Your administration must end its predatory stance toward American oil and gas producers'
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLFY) – Congressman Clay Higgins (R-LA) sent a letter to President Biden on Wednesday, urging action to increase American oil and gas production. In a press release from the Congressman, he writes to the President, "Your administration's energy policies have injured domestic oil and gas production and destroyed American energy independence. Gas prices and utility costs are again rising, and the United States is more susceptible than ever to global market disruptions."
New Covid symptom strikes first as latest wave threatens ‘devastating’ winter
THE most common Covid symptoms plaguing Brits have changed, experts have warned. It comes as a spike in cases has led some experts to warn the UK is on the brink of a "devastating" new wave this winter. Covid-19 infections in the UK have risen 72 per cent since last...
