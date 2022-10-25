ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

The Guardian

Britain’s first Hindu prime minister is destroying Tories’ pitiful vision of diversity

The world has watched in appalled fascination as the UK’s ruling party scrapes the bottom of its human resources barrel: it found there its first Black chancellor of the exchequer and then, to clear up his mess, its first Hindu prime minister. Yet exultant noises from India as well as Britain would make us believe that some historic milestone has been reached.
The Independent

How Rishi Sunak made his wealth

It is a day of historic firsts for Rishi Sunak, who beat Penny Mordaunt in the race to become the new Conservative Party leader and by extension the next prime minister.Mr Sunak will become the UK’s first ever Hindu to hold the highest office in the land after meeting King Charles, who will ask him to form a government.He will also be one of the richest politicians to enter No 10 Downing Street. According to the Sunday Times Rich List Mr Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty, are worth £730 million.Mr Sunak, the MP for Richmond (Yorkshire), served as...
Fox News

Secret Service claims no records exist of Biden’s Delaware visitors, report says

The U.S. Secret Service insisted that no records exist of who President Biden has met with at his Delaware residences during his presidency, according to a report Wednesday. The New York Post reported that it requested the information about who visited the president at his Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach homes as part of the Freedom of Information Act but had its appeal denied.
Fox News

Meghan Markle was reportedly 'obsessed' with palace denying Kate Middleton feud

A new book is providing insight into the alleged drama between Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle. New excerpts from royal insider Valentine Low's new book "Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown," claim that Markle became "obsessed" with the palace disputing any reports of division between them.
msn.com

Higgins to President Biden: ‘Your administration must end its predatory stance toward American oil and gas producers'

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLFY) – Congressman Clay Higgins (R-LA) sent a letter to President Biden on Wednesday, urging action to increase American oil and gas production. In a press release from the Congressman, he writes to the President, "Your administration's energy policies have injured domestic oil and gas production and destroyed American energy independence. Gas prices and utility costs are again rising, and the United States is more susceptible than ever to global market disruptions."
