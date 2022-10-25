Read full article on original website
mgysgt
4d ago
As soon as it came out that all of the bragging on how great a job the officers did that day was a crock officers started getting ready to begin bailing out before they get fired fir not doing their job. They need to be brought back and charged for not doing what they swore to do and pay the price for failing all those killed that day. This DPS officer should be told he's staying till he is cleared, that is if he is cleared.
Reply
6
The watcher
4d ago
The staff higher ups were allowed to resign or retire whereas the lower ranks of troopers got fired. You think it’s fair?
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Uvalde CISD Superintendent Retires After District PD is SuspendedLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Uvalde CISD Suspending Entire District Police DepartmentLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Beto says, "Abbott failed Uvalde and he failed Texas"Ash JurbergTexas State
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
Related
foxsanantonio.com
'Turn in your badge:' Uvalde families tell Texas DPS Director
Thursday’s meeting of the D.P.S. Oversight Board comes just one day after we obtained an exclusive new video showing the chaos and confusion among law enforcement on the day of the Uvalde school tragedy. The victims' families, told Fox San Antonio, they feel like they will never take accountability...
foxsanantonio.com
Texas DPS chief Steve McCraw says his agency “did not fail” at Uvalde school shooting
Weeks after Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw said he would resign if his troopers had “any culpability” in the botched police response to the Uvalde school shooting, he told families calling for his resignation Thursday that the agency has not failed as an institution. “If...
foxsanantonio.com
Families of Uvalde shooting victims call for Texas DPS Director to resign
UVALDE, Texas - Calls are getting louder for the head of the Texas Department of Public Safety to resign, following the shooting rampage at a school in Uvalde this May. During Thursday’s meeting of the agency's oversight board, DPS Director Steven McCraw said his officer's quote "did not fail the community" on that fateful day when 19 students and two teachers were fatally shot. McGraw added that if it had failed, he would step down.
foxsanantonio.com
Uvalde family members blast Texas DPS director, call for his resignation during meeting
AUSTIN - Family members of the Uvalde school tragedy gave angry and emotional statements at Thursday morning's Texas Public Safety Commission meeting where DPS director Steve McCraw gave an update on the investigation. Several asked McCraw to resign, reminding him he said he would do so if his agency was...
Texas man arrested in New Braunfels on additional human trafficking charge, other victims possible
KXAN has learned new details about a 58-year-old retired U.S. Air Force colonel who has been arrested twice in New Braunfels over the last week on two separate charges of human trafficking.
Uvalde Families Want Texas DPS Director To Resign, But Here's Why He Won't
Steven McCraw explained why he won't step down.
foxsanantonio.com
DPS director says agency 'did not fail' families, community in Uvalde shooting
Texas Department of Public Safety director Steve McCraw pushed back against calls for his resignation during a Public Safety Commission meeting Thursday. McCraw has received criticism for DPS’s response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde that left 21 dead. Thursday a state senator, parents and family...
The Uvalde Parents Won’t Back Down
Alongside diligent media members, and despite local divisions, these families aren’t letting Texas move on from the Robb Elementary School tragedy. One hundred twenty-six days after the deadliest school shooting in Texas history submerged his town in grief, Brett Cross began sleeping in front of the Uvalde school district’s administration building. Uncle and guardian to one of the 19 children lost on May 24 at Robb Elementary, Cross announced he wasn’t leaving until the district suspended its five-person police force—a fraction of the 376 officers who wasted 70-plus minutes in the botched response to the killing. Cross met two days later with Uvalde Superintendent Hal Harrell, who swore he couldn’t spare the district’s officers. Harrell then condemned Cross, and others who joined him during the days, writing in a letter: “We do not condone this group’s behavior and are seeking an end to the disruption,” while the district also started installing a fence on site.
foxsanantonio.com
Texas diverts $359.6 million from prisons to keep Greg Abbott's border mission operating
Gov. Greg Abbott said on Thursday that he and other state leaders are pulling $359.6 million out of the state prison system’s budget to fund his Operation Lone Star border security operation through the next 10 months. So far, more than $4 billion has been spent to keep thousands...
MySanAntonio
Texas Goes Permitless on Guns, and Police Face an Armed Public
HOUSTON — Tony Earls hung his head before a row of television cameras, staring down, his life upended. Days before, Earls had pulled out his handgun and opened fire, hoping to strike a man who had just robbed him and his wife at an ATM in Houston. Instead, he...
KVUE
What Gov. Abbott says about calls for DPS director's resignation
KATY, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott made a campaign stop in Katy Thursday afternoon. His speech came hours after some Uvalde families called for Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw to resign. Hundreds of people filled the parking lot outside Fuzzy’s Pizza, where Abbott spoke and took...
Tony Gonzales becomes first major Republican to call for DPS Director Steve McCraw to resign
His comments followed a meeting of the Public Safety Commission, which oversees DPS, at which McCraw insisted the agency had not failed the city of Uvalde.
foxsanantonio.com
EXCLUSIVE: New body camera video from Uvalde school tragedy
UVALDE, Texas - Sinclair San Antonio has obtained new body camera video of the Uvalde School Tragedy that has never been seen by the public. The video, given to us by sources, captures troopers talking about the need to confront the shooter, but no one take steps to do that.
Why A Uvalde Victim’s Mother Is Clapping Back At School District
Kimberly Rubio says Uvalde CISD is more concerned with the dress code than school security.
One year later, twin boys still hopeful they'll find a forever family
AUSTIN, Texas — There's a special bond that comes with being a twin, like an unspoken language that only the two can speak. For Trey and Tavaris, it's clear they wouldn't be able to get through life without each other. The two are now 14 and still in foster...
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in Texas
After President Biden announced an order that Venezuelan migrants would be sent back to Mexico without the proper paperwork, migrants are still crossing the Texas-Mexican border. And some are seeing the numbers on a large scale. This could also be considered human smuggling.
Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office releases statement on missing kayaker found dead
CALHOUN COUNTY, Texas – The body of missing kayaker Bradley Stafford, 37, of Victoria positively identified. Calhoun County Sheriff Bobbie Vickery released the following details on the incident: “Bradley John Stafford, 37-year-old male of Victoria, was last seen in the Boggy area of Port O’Connor on October 22, 2022 around 5 PM. According to information obtained by the Calhoun County...
wufe967.com
Texas constable says he will fight blue county’s 'defunding' of his office
Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said Sunday he would be filing a new complaint with the governor and state comptroller’s office for defunding his office of nearly $989,000. Herman said he was recently informed by the Harris County Auditor’s office that his office had retained $988,804.18 of...
South Texas resident $2 million richer after Mega Millions lottery win
While everyone is flocking back to their favorite lottery retailer for another shot at the massive Powerball jackpot, there's some celebration going on down in South Texas.
FOX 28 Spokane
Uvalde families make last push for shakeup on Election Day
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The Uvalde school massacre has cast a long shadow in the midterm elections in Texas, intensifying Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s campaign against Democrat Beto O’Rourke and driving a blitz of television ads. On Thursday, a Republican congressman joined calls for Texas’ state police chief to resign, reflecting the continued anger five months after the shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead. But with more than 1 million votes already cast in Texas, Uvalde families who have been most outspoken since the May 24 attack are facing an uphill climb for bigger shakeups on Election Day, including a change in governor.
Comments / 14