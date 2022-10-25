ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Comments / 14

mgysgt
4d ago

As soon as it came out that all of the bragging on how great a job the officers did that day was a crock officers started getting ready to begin bailing out before they get fired fir not doing their job. They need to be brought back and charged for not doing what they swore to do and pay the price for failing all those killed that day. This DPS officer should be told he's staying till he is cleared, that is if he is cleared.

Reply
6
The watcher
4d ago

The staff higher ups were allowed to resign or retire whereas the lower ranks of troopers got fired. You think it’s fair?

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxsanantonio.com

'Turn in your badge:' Uvalde families tell Texas DPS Director

Thursday’s meeting of the D.P.S. Oversight Board comes just one day after we obtained an exclusive new video showing the chaos and confusion among law enforcement on the day of the Uvalde school tragedy. The victims' families, told Fox San Antonio, they feel like they will never take accountability...
UVALDE, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Families of Uvalde shooting victims call for Texas DPS Director to resign

UVALDE, Texas - Calls are getting louder for the head of the Texas Department of Public Safety to resign, following the shooting rampage at a school in Uvalde this May. During Thursday’s meeting of the agency's oversight board, DPS Director Steven McCraw said his officer's quote "did not fail the community" on that fateful day when 19 students and two teachers were fatally shot. McGraw added that if it had failed, he would step down.
UVALDE, TX
foxsanantonio.com

DPS director says agency 'did not fail' families, community in Uvalde shooting

Texas Department of Public Safety director Steve McCraw pushed back against calls for his resignation during a Public Safety Commission meeting Thursday. McCraw has received criticism for DPS’s response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde that left 21 dead. Thursday a state senator, parents and family...
UVALDE, TX
Texas Observer

The Uvalde Parents Won’t Back Down

Alongside diligent media members, and despite local divisions, these families aren’t letting Texas move on from the Robb Elementary School tragedy. One hundred twenty-six days after the deadliest school shooting in Texas history submerged his town in grief, Brett Cross began sleeping in front of the Uvalde school district’s administration building. Uncle and guardian to one of the 19 children lost on May 24 at Robb Elementary, Cross announced he wasn’t leaving until the district suspended its five-person police force—a fraction of the 376 officers who wasted 70-plus minutes in the botched response to the killing. Cross met two days later with Uvalde Superintendent Hal Harrell, who swore he couldn’t spare the district’s officers. Harrell then condemned Cross, and others who joined him during the days, writing in a letter: “We do not condone this group’s behavior and are seeking an end to the disruption,” while the district also started installing a fence on site.
UVALDE, TX
MySanAntonio

Texas Goes Permitless on Guns, and Police Face an Armed Public

HOUSTON — Tony Earls hung his head before a row of television cameras, staring down, his life upended. Days before, Earls had pulled out his handgun and opened fire, hoping to strike a man who had just robbed him and his wife at an ATM in Houston. Instead, he...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

What Gov. Abbott says about calls for DPS director's resignation

KATY, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott made a campaign stop in Katy Thursday afternoon. His speech came hours after some Uvalde families called for Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw to resign. Hundreds of people filled the parking lot outside Fuzzy’s Pizza, where Abbott spoke and took...
TEXAS STATE
foxsanantonio.com

EXCLUSIVE: New body camera video from Uvalde school tragedy

UVALDE, Texas - Sinclair San Antonio has obtained new body camera video of the Uvalde School Tragedy that has never been seen by the public. The video, given to us by sources, captures troopers talking about the need to confront the shooter, but no one take steps to do that.
UVALDE, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office releases statement on missing kayaker found dead

CALHOUN COUNTY, Texas – The body of missing kayaker Bradley Stafford, 37, of Victoria positively identified. Calhoun County Sheriff Bobbie Vickery released the following details on the incident: “Bradley John Stafford, 37-year-old male of Victoria, was last seen in the Boggy area of Port O’Connor on October 22, 2022 around 5 PM. According to information obtained by the Calhoun County...
CALHOUN COUNTY, TX
FOX 28 Spokane

Uvalde families make last push for shakeup on Election Day

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The Uvalde school massacre has cast a long shadow in the midterm elections in Texas, intensifying Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s campaign against Democrat Beto O’Rourke and driving a blitz of television ads. On Thursday, a Republican congressman joined calls for Texas’ state police chief to resign, reflecting the continued anger five months after the shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead. But with more than 1 million votes already cast in Texas, Uvalde families who have been most outspoken since the May 24 attack are facing an uphill climb for bigger shakeups on Election Day, including a change in governor.
UVALDE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy