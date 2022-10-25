Pound rebounds to highest levels since mini-budget

The value of the pound has rallied back to its highest levels since before Liz Truss’s mini-budget as Rishi Sunak was confirmed as the new Prime Minister .

Sterling lifted 1.9% higher to 1.149 against the US dollar after the new Prime Minister started to confirm appointments in his new Government .

The increase saw the pound worth more than at any point since September 15.

The pound has eased back marginally to 1.146 during afternoon trading in London.

It comes following a turbulent period for the currency after Liz Truss was appointed prime minister on September 5.

The mini-budget, led by Ms Truss and then-chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, on September 23 helped to drag sterling to an all-time low of 1.032 against the dollar just days later.

The Bank of England responded with a package of emergency Government bond purchases which helped to steady some concerns over higher Government borrowing costs.

New Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has also since scrapped a number of key policies, such as the planned reversal of a corporation tax increase, from the mini-budget update.

On Tuesday, gilt yields, which determine the interest that the Government pays on some of its loans, were also lower.

Yields on 30-year gilts were 0.1 percentage points lower at 3.65%, around the levels seen before the mini-budget.