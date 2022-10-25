ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Livingston over Caldwell - Field hockey recap

Samantha Siter and Christian Iossa each posted a hat trick with one assist to lead Gov. Livingston in a 7-1 win over Caldwell in Berkeley Heights. Hayden Panagiotou also scored for the Highlanders (7-10-2). Teagan Quinn scored for Caldwell (4-11-2). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes...
BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ
North Hunterdon defeats Kent Place - Field hockey recap

Lauren Masters’s hat trick helped lift North Hunterdon past Kent Place 4-1 in Summit. Brooke Cahill also scored a goal for North Hunterdon (15-5) while Maggie Sampson and Sara Roberts recorded an assist. Zoey Zahorchak made three saves. Kent Place fell to 13-6. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
SUMMIT, NJ
Which high school football recruits did Rutgers, Greg Schiano offer in October?

Greg Schiano’s focus has been fixed on the field with the recalibrated Scarlet Knights off to a 4-3 mark, and with the Minnesota Golden Gophers and coach P.J. Fleck waiting around the corner at Huntington Bank Stadium. But Rutgers’ coach still found time to offer young players in October who he feels can help the team a few years down the line. College players are prevented from entering the transfer portal until Dec. 5 — the day after college football’s regular season finale — due to an NCCA rule change meant to put teams on an even playing field as the early signing period approaches.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Brotherston’s heroics send Lacey girls soccer past Delsea, into SJG3 semis (VIDEO)

Mackenzie Brotherston didn’t just collect her first career hat trick, she did it in stunning fashion. The Lacey sophomore scored the first three goals of the game – all of them within the first six minutes – and later assisted on what proved to be the game-winner as the sixth-seeded Lions eliminated No. 3 Delsea, 4-3, in a wild South Jersey Group 3 quarterfinal matchup in Franklinville.
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
Freshmen help Glassboro earn first playoff win since 2015

For a football program with a rich history like Glassboro, seven years without a playoff victory is an eternity. If an extremely talented freshman class has anything to say about it, the wait until the next one won’t be nearly as long. Rookies Amari Sabb, Jerome Foster and Brandon...
GLASSBORO, NJ
Hun repeats as Mid-Atlantic Prep League champions with 3-0 win over Peddie

Massamiliano Verducci scored twice to lead Hun to a 3-0 victory over Peddie as Hun repeated as champions of the Mid-Atlantic Prep League, in Princeton. Verducci’s first goal came six minutes into the game as Hun (12-4-2) held a 1-0 lead at halftime. He struck again 20 minutes into the second half, then Conor Meehan scored the final goal with six minutes left in the game.
PRINCETON, NJ
