Read full article on original website
Related
Gov. Livingston over Caldwell - Field hockey recap
Samantha Siter and Christian Iossa each posted a hat trick with one assist to lead Gov. Livingston in a 7-1 win over Caldwell in Berkeley Heights. Hayden Panagiotou also scored for the Highlanders (7-10-2). Teagan Quinn scored for Caldwell (4-11-2). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes...
Loudonville Boys Soccer wins first Section title
Another battle of the top two teams in their respective class capped off a three-game slate in Albany Saturday afternoon. No. 1 Northville hosted the Loudonville Christian Eagles for the Class D championship.
Girls Soccer: North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 quarterfinals recaps for Oct. 29
Kaelyn Corbitt posted a hat trick with an assist to lead 12th-seeded Bridgewater-Raritan to a 4-0 upset over fourth-seeded Woodbridge in the quarterfinals of the North 2, Group 4 tournament in Woodbridge. Bridgewater-Raritan (8-9) will face top-seeded and No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20 Watchung Hills in the semifinals...
UPDATED 2022 NJSIAA HS football state tournament brackets following quarterfinals
The first day of the 2022 New Jersey High School Football state tournament is behind us. In the links below, NJ Advance Media has the updated seeds, matchups and brackets following the first day of action of the 2022 NJSIAA / Rothman Orthopaedics state football tournament. The rest of the quarterfinals are set to be played on Saturday.
North Hunterdon defeats Kent Place - Field hockey recap
Lauren Masters’s hat trick helped lift North Hunterdon past Kent Place 4-1 in Summit. Brooke Cahill also scored a goal for North Hunterdon (15-5) while Maggie Sampson and Sara Roberts recorded an assist. Zoey Zahorchak made three saves. Kent Place fell to 13-6. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
Bench-clearing incident ends North Jersey high school football game before halftime
Saturday’s football game between St. Mary (Ruth.) and Harrison was stopped and canceled after a bench-clearing incident occurred during the second quarter, according to St. Mary (Ruth.) football coach and athletic director Paul Johnsen. “We were trying to honor Vinny Doffont today,” Johnsen told NJ Advance Media. “Vinny was...
Football: Ruffin’s 5 TDs helps Camden cruise past Nottingham and into CJG3 semis
Camden, No. 9 in NJ.com’s Top 20, has churned out plenty of talent over the years. It looks as though the next big name is emerging. Sophomore Deante Ruffin accounted for five touchdowns as second-seeded Camden cruised to a 41-0 victory over seventh-seeded Nottingham in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Central Jersey, Group 3 playoffs.
Which high school football recruits did Rutgers, Greg Schiano offer in October?
Greg Schiano’s focus has been fixed on the field with the recalibrated Scarlet Knights off to a 4-3 mark, and with the Minnesota Golden Gophers and coach P.J. Fleck waiting around the corner at Huntington Bank Stadium. But Rutgers’ coach still found time to offer young players in October who he feels can help the team a few years down the line. College players are prevented from entering the transfer portal until Dec. 5 — the day after college football’s regular season finale — due to an NCCA rule change meant to put teams on an even playing field as the early signing period approaches.
Football: Brayden Nolan leads Newton over Becton to open North 2, Group 2 run
Brayden Nolan scored three touchdowns and gained 202 yards on 12 carries as second-seeded Newton cruised to a 49-0 victory over seventh-seeded Becton in the quarterfinal of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2 state playoffs in Newton. Newton (9-0) will host third-seeded Glen Rock in the semifinal...
Pleasantville rides big plays to victory over Johnson in SJ Group 2 football opener
Pleasantville’s big play ability has advanced the Greyhounds to the semifinal round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics South Jersey, Group 2 playoffs. Scoring three touchdowns of 50 or more yards, fourth-seeded Pleasantville beat fifth-seeded Johnson 25-7 in a South Jersey, Group 2 quarterfinal in Pleasantville. Pleasantville (6-2) will visit top-seeded...
Football: Weequahic defeats Hasbrouck Heights in North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 quarterfinals
It was a big day for Rashawn Marshall as he had 16 carries for 206 yards to lead second-seeded Weequahic over seventh-seeded Hasbrouck Heights 24-14 in the quarterfinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 playoffs in Newark. Despite falling behind 14-10, Weequahic (8-1) scored 14 unanswered...
Minicucci shines as No. 1 Don Bosco Prep holds off DePaul - Football recap
Nicholas Minicuccui threw touchdowns to three different receivers and also ran for a score to lead Don Bosco Prep, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 28-25 victory over DePaul at Granatell Stadium in Ramsey. Minicucci, a senior committed to Delaware, opened the scoring when he kept the...
Brotherston’s heroics send Lacey girls soccer past Delsea, into SJG3 semis (VIDEO)
Mackenzie Brotherston didn’t just collect her first career hat trick, she did it in stunning fashion. The Lacey sophomore scored the first three goals of the game – all of them within the first six minutes – and later assisted on what proved to be the game-winner as the sixth-seeded Lions eliminated No. 3 Delsea, 4-3, in a wild South Jersey Group 3 quarterfinal matchup in Franklinville.
Freshmen help Glassboro earn first playoff win since 2015
For a football program with a rich history like Glassboro, seven years without a playoff victory is an eternity. If an extremely talented freshman class has anything to say about it, the wait until the next one won’t be nearly as long. Rookies Amari Sabb, Jerome Foster and Brandon...
Blair scores in the final minute in win over Lawrenceville - Girls Soccer
Blair scored in the final minute to defeat Lawrenceville 2-1, in Lawrenceville. Blair (10-5) scored six minutes into the game to take a 1-0 lead, but Lawrenceville (4-7-2) tied the game up four minutes later off a goal from Maddie McIntyre. The game-winning goal for Blair came off of a...
Football: Woodbury shuts out Penns Grove in first round victory
Top-seeded Woodbury scored 26 second half points on its way to a 34-0 victory over eighth-seeded Penns Grove in the first round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics South Jersey, Group 1 playoffs in Woodbury. The only scoring of the first half came at the 11:48 mark of the first quarter on...
Hun repeats as Mid-Atlantic Prep League champions with 3-0 win over Peddie
Massamiliano Verducci scored twice to lead Hun to a 3-0 victory over Peddie as Hun repeated as champions of the Mid-Atlantic Prep League, in Princeton. Verducci’s first goal came six minutes into the game as Hun (12-4-2) held a 1-0 lead at halftime. He struck again 20 minutes into the second half, then Conor Meehan scored the final goal with six minutes left in the game.
Highland wins big over Manasquan in the Central Jersey, Group 3 quarterfinals
Fifth-seeded Highland defeated fourth-seeded Manasquan 32-7 behind a dominant offensive performance in the quarterfinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Central Jersey, Group 3 playoffs, in Manasquan. Highland (6-4) had a messy start to the game by fumbling the ball away on its first drive and giving Manasquan (4-4) an opportunity to...
Vernon defeats Wayne Hills behind Day’s hat trick - Field Hockey
Jalyn Day led with a hat trick as Vernon defeated Wayne Hills 5-0, in Wayne. Michaela Wooley and Sidney Van Tassel added goals for Vernon (11-6-1), which scored in all four quarters. Cohen Becca made 13 saves for Wayne Hills (10-9). Vernon has won five of its last six games...
Football: Defense, special teams power Paterson Eastside past Piscataway in N2G5
Elijah Carroll took the game’s opening kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown, giving fourth-seeded Paterson Eastside a lead it never relinquished as it defeated fifth-seeded Piscataway, 28-7, in the first round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 5 playoffs at Bauerle Field in Paterson. Paterson Eastside’s...
NJ.com
NJ
226K+
Followers
130K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0