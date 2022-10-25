ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Kicked to the curb? Mums are perennials you can hold onto

By Jessica Damiano
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kWmc9_0ilzqjIi00

Signs of autumn are most apparent in colder climates, where fall foliage sets the landscape ablaze. But regardless of your location, chances are there’s one familiar seasonal sight each year: potted chrysanthemums perched on porches, hanging in baskets, temporarily planted into borders.

And soon, they get kicked to the curb with decaying jack-o'-lanterns.

Curious and frankly disturbed about the ritual carnage, I asked a few of my Long Island , New York , neighbors why they discard their mums. The universal response? They believed them to be annuals.

Garden chrysanthemums are actually perennials, hardy in horticultural zones 5-9. That means they can survive winter in roughly half of U.S. states. It’s true, the plants can’t withstand the deep freezes experienced in parts of New England and the northern and central portions of the Northwest and West. Nor can they handle the blazing summer heat in the southern half of Florida , south Texas, and part of Southern California into western Arizona.

But that leaves roughly half the country primed for growing mums in their gardens.

There are, indeed, annual chrysanthemums, but they are primarily used in the florist trade or sold as potted gift plants, typically in stores like supermarkets, as opposed to nurseries. Still, check the plant tag to know what you’re getting. The garden-variety perennials will be labeled chrysanthemum morifolium; annuals belong to the Chrysanthemum multicaule species.

No plant tag? Check the foliage: Perennial mums have broad, deeply toothed leaves; annuals have narrow and less-notched foliage.

Native to China, perennial chrysanthemums are available in shades of orange, red, rust, pink, purple, yellow, cream and white. Most grow to 1 to 3 feet tall and wide, reaching their mature sizes in about three years. In frost-free zones, they provide a second bloom in spring.

Consider using the plants alongside sedums, asters and goldenrods fo r a colorful seasonal display in the center of your garden bed.

Plant mums in well-draining soil as early in the season as possible. Spring would be ideal if you could find them at the garden center, but that’s not the case in many parts of the country. Although I’ve succeeded with fall plantings, you might not if temperatures dip below freezing within six to eight weeks of planting. If you’re not willing to gamble, enjoy the show until your plants go dormant, then stash the pots in an unheated garage or cellar over winter. Water them occasionally — very lightly — then plant them in spring after the danger of frost has passed.

Regardless of timing, incorporate compost into the soil to improve drainage, and set the plant into the ground at the same depth as it was growing in its container.

Allow sufficient space between plants to prevent crowding, which can lead to mold, mildew and fungal diseases. If plants become overgrown, divide them in spring, just after new growth appears. It’s a great way to make free plants.

Mums thrive best in full sun with consistently moist soil, and will benefit from regular fertilizer applications, as they are heavy feeders.

Spread 2-3 inches of mulch around the plants to help retain soil moisture and suppress weeds. Add another inch or two after the ground has frozen to protect roots from the freeze-thaw cycles of winter.

Allow dormant plants to stand in the garden over the winter; the above-ground plant matter, although dry, will help to further insulate roots. Cut them back in spring after new growth emerges.

Starting in their third year, prune back one-third of the plants’ growth three times per season: at the beginning and middle of June and again during – but no later than -- the first week of July. Don’t worry about removing flower buds; the practice will stimulate the production of more blooms and create fuller, bushier plants.

If chrysanthemums aren’t hardy in your zone, you can still partake in the festivities. Potted mums don’t do well in the heat, so avoid temptation when you see them for sale in late summer. They’ll survive better – and longer – if you wait until temperatures cool.

When overnight frost is predicted north of zone 5, move pots into a well-lit, cool location indoors. Water deeply when the soil dries out, but don’t let it remain dry for too long. The plants won’t necessarily thrive, but they should remain alive until spring, when you can bring them back outdoors.

In the deep South, follow the same procedure when spring or summer temperatures rise into the 80s, and care for plants indoors until things cool down in autumn.

—-

Jessica Damiano writes regular gardening columns for The Associated Press. She publishes the award-winning Weekly Dirt Newsletter. Sign up here for weekly gardening tips and advice.

For more AP gardening stories, go to https://apnews.com/hub/gardening.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Murder, thieves, and a $15m mansion: California police dug up a buried car and found themselves in a mystery

It wouldn’t be shocking to see a Mercedes Benz convertible parked in the driveway of an Atherton, California, home. A short drive to Palo Alto and San Francisco, where some of the most profitable tech companies on the planet reside, Atherton houses tech moguls who have an average household income that the US Census Bureau estimates to be more than $450,000. Surely these high-paid residents would want a car that would allow them to enjoy that California sunshine that they pay so much to enjoy.But the Mercedes Benz convertible in this story was not found in a driveway or cruising...
ATHERTON, CA
The Independent

Missing grandmother discovered in belly of 22-foot long python

A grandmother who went missing was found eaten by a 22-foot long python in Indonesia.Jahrah, 54, disappeared while collecting rubber from a plantation in Jambi province.A search was conducted by emergency services after she failed to return home.After emergency services looked through woodland, locals had found the reptile in a clearing with a bulging stomach.Her remains were found after villagers cut the snake’s belly open.The woman is thought to have died after she was swallowed whole after being bitten and suffocated to death.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Houston residents on edge with seven-foot python on the looseMoment giant dome of Jakarta mosque collapses during major fireLincoln Project ad accuses Ron DeSantis of ‘tyranny’ over voter arrests
Sara B

Pressed to Death, History´s Most Painful Way to Die

Death by pressing or crushing might be the cruelest way to kill someone. Yet it existed in the United Kingdom until banned in 1772. The objective of this torture was reserved not for the guilty but for the ones they thought were guilty and used as the last resort to obtain a confession of guilt.
CBS Denver

Radio host dies on air while doing morning show

A longtime British radio host died of a suspected heart attack on Monday, while presenting his daily segment on the air, his radio station announced. Tim Gough, 55, died early Monday morning while his show "Tim Gough at Breakfast" aired live, GenX Radio said in a news release. Gough was presenting the show from his home in Suffolk, the county in east England where he was born.GenX Radio said staff members are "shocked and devastated beyond words" over the loss of their colleague, whom the station described as "a hugely experienced and highly talented broadcaster with an army of fans for his...
Simplemost

Yucca Plant Care Tips: How To Keep This Impressive Plant Thriving Indoors

While you might be under the impression you need to live in a tropical climate to grow a yucca plant, they actually make for excellent indoor companions. A genus of more than 40 perennial plants, shrubs, and trees, these evergreen plants are native to Mexico, the Southwest and the Caribbean and look similar to agave or dragon plants.
Lord Ganesh

The Heart Broken "Napalm Girl" Photo and the Story Behind It

You've probably seen the iconic "Napalm Girl" photo before. It was taken by Associated Press photographer Nick Ut in 1972 and it quickly became one of the most famous photos of the Vietnam War. The image of a terrified young girl running naked down a road after being napalmed by American soldiers is seared into the public conscience, and it's been credited with helping turn public opinion against the war.
Family Handyman

Tips for Planting Roses in Your Garden

I recently reached out to a few colleagues who are professional rose gardeners to ask for their tips on planting. Want to know the number one tip I got?. If you can plant a shrub, you can plant a rose. The following tips for how to plant roses will help ensure your success with one of the world’s most popular flowers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Parade

Here’s What You Need To Know About These 16 Types of Christmas Trees Before Heading to the Tree Farm!

One of the most common Christmas traditions is putting up a Christmas tree. It's as big of a deal as shopping for gifts, baking cookies or having holiday parties. Because the Christmas tree is the center of attention, choosing the right one can be a little intimidating. You'll want to consider things like size, scent and fullness. With so many different types of Christmas trees, you'll probably want to check out a tree farm to see what catches your eye the most.
COLORADO STATE
The News-Messenger

Master Gardener: Hyacinth Bean Vine covers the bases

The Hyacinth Bean Vine grows fast and functions as an ornamental plant, food source, butterfly magnet and even works as a beautiful privacy fence. It likes ample water with good drainage but keep soil moist, not soggy, to keep it from getting droopy in the heat. Growth spurts in early summer with blooms and pods continues all summer long. No maintenance needed like deadheading.
OHIO STATE
pawesome.net

Video of Blue Heeler Batting 1.000 Will Leave You In Awe

Have you ever seen a video of a dog batting 1.000? If not, prepare to be in awe. The footage of a blue heeler named Pepper the Dog batting 1.000 is one of the most impressive feats in sports history. Batting a thousand is nothing new for a blue heeler...
Digital Trends

Gardyn review: easy gardening for a high price

“The Gardyn takes everything I like about smart gardens and scales it up to include way more plants, but the app control is a bit finicky.”. Do you like to cook? Even if you don’t fancy yourself much of a chef (and yes, I know that term is reserved for professionals — just go with it), there’s something about being able to spice up a premade jar of marinara sauce or hit just that perfect spice combination to take a dinner from run-of-the-mill to extraordinary. Who says you can’t eat great on a Thursday night?
petapixel.com

Photographer Builds African Watering Hole to Capture Amazing Photos

Photographer Will Burrard-Lucas built a waterhole in Kenya’s Southern Rift Valley and captured a series of stunning wildlife photos. Burrard-Lucas captured lions, hyenas, buffalo, leopards, zebras, and many more at the DIY waterhole and adjacent hide he made with the local Maasai community. What’s more, the Shompole Hide, as...
The Independent

Mexican artisans preserve Day of the Dead decorations

Mexican artisans are struggling to preserve the traditional manufacture of paper cut-out decorations long used in altars for the Day of the Dead. Defying increasingly popular mass-production techniques, second-generation paper cutter Yuridia Torres Alfaro, 49, still makes her own stencils at her family’s workshop in Xochimilco, on the rural southern edge of Mexico City. As she has since she was a child, Torres Alfaro punched stunningly sharp chisels into thick piles of tissue paper at her business, ‘Papel Picado Xochimilco.’ While others use longer-lasting plastic sheets, laser cutters or pre-made stencils, Torres Alfaro does each step by hand, as...
The Independent

A boy’s body in a suitcase and a mother on the run after calling him a ‘demon’. What happened to Cairo Jordan?

Back in April, the remains of a little boy were found inside a novelty “Welcome to the fabulous Las Vegas” suitcase.For six months, his identity remained a mystery. No one came forward. No one reported him missing. Now, the little boy finally has a name.Cairo Jordan should have celebrated his sixth birthday on Wednesday.Instead, his mother is on the run wanted for his murder – with online posts about exorcisms, hexes and curses, and her “demonic” child offering a chilling glimpse into the terrors the small child may have endured in his final days.The mystery body in the suitcaseThe harrowing...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
The Independent

Panicked couple race the tide to find engagement ring after proposal photoshoot mishap

A couple’s engagement photoshoot took a dramatic turn when the engagement ring fell from its box into the sand.Kirsten Durand and Tory Parker rushed to race against the tide to find the £14,000 ring before it would be swept away.An embrace by the couple led to a tumble, sending the jewellery flying away out of sight.“We were freaking out,” Kirsten said, revealing they spent over two hours combing through the sand with sieves and a metal detector.There was a happy ending, however, and the pair were reunited with their ring.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Spice Girl's Mel B announces engagement to Rory McPheeNASA scientists play recording of 'sounds of Mars'Cats rescued from Ukraine to be rehomed in DC
The Independent

Police find massive alligator being kept inside shipping container at Washington residence

Police in Washington state found a massive alligator living inside a shipping container at a residence in Washington state.Pierce County sheriff’s department found the animal after they had been tipped off that a resident was keeping an alligator on their property.This bodycam footage, released by officials, shows the 6’7” gator being wrangled out of the box by deputies and animal control officers. It was then brought to a wildlife rehabilitation sanctuary.Bizarrely, police also found a baby cow inside the same container, along with a mattress for the owner to sleep on.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Partial solar eclipse seen in parts of UKSNL star Chris Redd attacked at New York comedy venueEddie Izzard reacts to transphobic comments from MPs: ‘Join the 21st century’
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Independent

The Independent

897K+
Followers
289K+
Post
441M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy