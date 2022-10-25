ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlamagne tha God Calls Kanye West 'a Nazi' for Antisemitic Comments

By Simone Carter
 2 days ago

Charlamagne tha God isn't one to ever pull punches, and that's certainly true when it comes to Kanye West. During a Zoom interview with Newsweek on Monday, Charlamagne likened the embattled rapper to a "Nazi."

"This is one of those times for me, it's like [West] went too far. Like the anti-Black, antisemitic rhetoric: Bro, you a Nazi. We don't got time for that right now," the host of Comedy Central's Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha God told Newsweek. "We already see fascism rising rapidly in this country, and you choose to be on the side of people spewing that kind of rhetoric, energizing that kind of hate? And it's like, nah, nah."

Earlier this month, West—who's legally changed his name to Ye—enraged many after he wore a shirt emblazoned with the words "White Lives Matter" to his Paris fashion week show. He's since made a series of anti-Black and antisemitic statements, including that he planned to go "death con 3 on Jewish people."

Onlookers and some of West's own friends say the star is going through serious mental health issues, but the way Charlamagne sees it, that's no excuse.

Here, Charlamagne tha God onstage during a campaign event in Atlanta, Georgia, on September 9, 2022. The television personality spoke with Newsweek on Monday about his mental health and his views on Kanye West. Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

"I think two things can be true: I think somebody can be having mental health issues, but that doesn't give you the right to be a bigot," he told Newsweek. "Because if that's the case, then you know, think about how many white supremacists, how many homophobic, how many transphobic people are gonna start using that excuse—mental illness as an excuse for bigotry. No, I don't think so."

Charlamagne has long advocated for mental health awareness, even writing a book about his struggles with anxiety. The radio host and TV personality said that he knows many others who also face mental health issues, but who "don't maneuver" like Ye.

"And also, you're a multi-billionaire. If you know you have mental health issues, go get help. Simple as that," Charlamagne continued. "Like, you got access to every single resource available. Go get help. But once again, that doesn't give you the right to be a bigot."

He continued: "I'm sure there was a lot of Nazis with mental health issues; that don't excuse them being Nazis. And, you know, if you attack Black people and Jewish people within the span of a week, then you are indeed a Nazi to me. Bigotry is bigotry."

Charlamagne added that everyone must deal with the consequences of their own actions and words. He said he doesn't want to dismiss anyone's mental health issues, but he also feels like West "knows exactly what he's doing."

"I've spent enough time with him and been around him enough to know how much he likes to stir up water to catch fish," Charlamagne said. "And I think what we're witnessing right now is a 'd**khead momentum,' is when you've been going downhill so much—by your own doing, right? You have. You've been making these bad choices and these bad decisions and nobody's ever stopped you.

"And so now, you just keep going and keep going and keep going until you run into a wall," he continued. "Now, you've done knocked yourself unconscious, you know—maybe broke your neck, maybe hurt yourself in a way that you can never come back from—but it's your fault. And maybe it's our fault, too, for not stopping him a long time ago."

Newsweek reached out to representatives for West for comment.

