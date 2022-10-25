ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Best Cat Breeds To Have As Pets

Are you looking for a new feline friend? You're in luck! Science has determined the best cat breeds for pets based on personality and health traits. There's a perfect match if you're looking for a low-maintenance pet or a cuddly companion.
Here are 5 most affectionate dog breeds

A dog is a real commitment, like any animal. If you want a sociable and very affectionate animal, there are certain breeds that will give excellent character. If you're thinking of adopting a new companion but are unsure of the breed, then here are five dog breeds that you might like.
These are the 5 laziest cat breeds

Cats are known for their all-day-long naps and laid-back attitude, yet many of them prefer enrichment and games when offered. This is not the case with kitties from these five breeds. They’re still likely to choose the couch. Here are the laziest cats revealed. Persian. Persians are well-known for...
These are the top 4 hairless cat breeds

We are so used to cats having silky coats that it’s hard to imagine one without them. But hairless cat breeds are a big part of the feline community, with experts saying that they are cuddleable, athletic, and affectionate. The bald kitties don't shed hair, and their temperament is similar to or even better than their fluffy friends'.
8 Healthiest Cat Breeds: Which One Is Right for You?

There are a variety of different cat breeds out there, each with their own unique set of health concerns. While some may be more prone to developing certain health problems than others, all cats need regular check-ups and preventive care to stay healthy and happy. When it comes to choosing...
Unidentifiable creature spotted feeding on dead sheep in Peak District

A camper has claimed to have captured footage of a “big cat” feeding on a “dead sheep” in the Peak District.Josh Williams, 17, captured video of an unidentified animal in a field near Jacob’s Ladder on Monday, 26 September.The teenager said he was “convinced” the creature was a big cat and looked like a panther. It has not been confirmed what kind of animal it was.“[thought] it was feeding on something like a dead animal – most likely a sheep,” Williams said.“The jet black silhouette stuck out amongst its surroundings like a sore thumb.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Black Panther: Wakanda Forever official trailerWoman finds kittens nesting in car's front bumperPrincess Kate speaks of 'shock to the system’ that is motherhood
Louisiana Rescue Puppy Returned Just 3 Days After His Adoption 'Isn't Giving Up'

Sometimes, animals that get adopted from shelters end up being returned shortly thereafter. It is not always the fault of the adopter, but this is a heartbreaking experience for pets who think they have found their forever home only to be back in the shelter a few days later. One pup experienced this recently, but he isn't giving up on finding his perfect family.
Video of Shelter Dog Whose Owners Turned Their Back on Her Is So Sad

The life of a shelter dog is never easy, but can you imagine adjusting to a new, isolated life after being rejected by your family? That's the difficult reality for Lola, a 5-year-old shelter dog in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. After being rescued as a stray and returned to the address on her microchip, her former family 'slammed the door in her face,' and left her to face shelter life alone.
Dying Husky's Reaction to Baby Crawling for the First Time Is So Moving

TikTok user @hprealtor is going through such a bittersweet time. On one hand, she's celebrating the joys that come with being a parent, watching her baby reach different milestones. But on the other hand, her 11-year-old Husky is on the tail-end of his life. If that didn't already choke you...
Grizzly Bear Grabbing Moose Calf From Right In Front Of Its Mother Is Proof That Nature Is Brutal

Nature is brutal, there’s no way around it. Especially in areas where grizzly bears roam, the thought that you can be going about your day when BAM you’re suddenly being eaten by a thousand pound beast is terrifying, yet it’s the reality many people and animals face on the daily. This video from Glacier National Park in Montana exemplifies the nature of grizzlyies like no other, as it shows a bear calmly walking up to a female moose with her […] The post Grizzly Bear Grabbing Moose Calf From Right In Front Of Its Mother Is Proof That Nature Is Brutal first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Rescue’s heartbreak as massive 60kg dog spends years at the shelter

Weighing as much as a human adult, this pup got a lot of attention from people but few potential adopters. People were simply terrified by the sheer size of this beast. Luckily, he was now offered a loving home with seven acres to play to fit his gigantic playful personality.

