Best Cat Breeds To Have As Pets
Are you looking for a new feline friend? You're in luck! Science has determined the best cat breeds for pets based on personality and health traits. There's a perfect match if you're looking for a low-maintenance pet or a cuddly companion.
Here are 5 most affectionate dog breeds
A dog is a real commitment, like any animal. If you want a sociable and very affectionate animal, there are certain breeds that will give excellent character. If you're thinking of adopting a new companion but are unsure of the breed, then here are five dog breeds that you might like.
These are the 5 laziest cat breeds
Cats are known for their all-day-long naps and laid-back attitude, yet many of them prefer enrichment and games when offered. This is not the case with kitties from these five breeds. They’re still likely to choose the couch. Here are the laziest cats revealed. Persian. Persians are well-known for...
These are the top 4 hairless cat breeds
We are so used to cats having silky coats that it’s hard to imagine one without them. But hairless cat breeds are a big part of the feline community, with experts saying that they are cuddleable, athletic, and affectionate. The bald kitties don't shed hair, and their temperament is similar to or even better than their fluffy friends'.
8 Healthiest Cat Breeds: Which One Is Right for You?
There are a variety of different cat breeds out there, each with their own unique set of health concerns. While some may be more prone to developing certain health problems than others, all cats need regular check-ups and preventive care to stay healthy and happy. When it comes to choosing...
Unidentifiable creature spotted feeding on dead sheep in Peak District
A camper has claimed to have captured footage of a “big cat” feeding on a “dead sheep” in the Peak District.Josh Williams, 17, captured video of an unidentified animal in a field near Jacob’s Ladder on Monday, 26 September.The teenager said he was “convinced” the creature was a big cat and looked like a panther. It has not been confirmed what kind of animal it was.“[thought] it was feeding on something like a dead animal – most likely a sheep,” Williams said.“The jet black silhouette stuck out amongst its surroundings like a sore thumb.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Black Panther: Wakanda Forever official trailerWoman finds kittens nesting in car's front bumperPrincess Kate speaks of 'shock to the system’ that is motherhood
Little Rock animal lovers demand answers after discovering dog they say starved to death
Little Rock animal lovers are demanding answers from the city after discovering a dead dog in town, and they say animal control had been called days prior.
Cat breaks world record for tallest and gets mistaken for a panther: ‘This can actually scare people’
A Michigan-based cat owner has opened up about his pet breaking the world record for tallest cat and how the animal’s large size causes people to mistake him for “a panther”. Fenrir, who is a Savannah cat-breed, made history this week, when the Guinness Book of World...
Louisiana Rescue Puppy Returned Just 3 Days After His Adoption 'Isn't Giving Up'
Sometimes, animals that get adopted from shelters end up being returned shortly thereafter. It is not always the fault of the adopter, but this is a heartbreaking experience for pets who think they have found their forever home only to be back in the shelter a few days later. One pup experienced this recently, but he isn't giving up on finding his perfect family.
Rescue's heartbreak as an abandoned puppy was found ‘curled up next to her deceased brother’
This starving female puppy was on the edge of death when she was spotted alone in the woods by a kindhearted member of the public. Sadly, next to her lay her dead brother. The rescued dog is now recovering in one of the SSPCA’s centres. Heartbreaking discovery. The SSPCA...
Video of Shelter Dog Whose Owners Turned Their Back on Her Is So Sad
The life of a shelter dog is never easy, but can you imagine adjusting to a new, isolated life after being rejected by your family? That's the difficult reality for Lola, a 5-year-old shelter dog in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. After being rescued as a stray and returned to the address on her microchip, her former family 'slammed the door in her face,' and left her to face shelter life alone.
This puppy who was ‘beaten, starved, frozen’ and afraid of people was found living in an old TV
Muffin was found living in a tiny space of a broken TV. As if this wasn’t abusive enough, he was beaten and fed with mouldy bread. Carers will have a long way to earn this terrified little pooch’s trust. A heartbreaking discovery. Poland-based animal rights group TOZ Opole...
Dying Husky's Reaction to Baby Crawling for the First Time Is So Moving
TikTok user @hprealtor is going through such a bittersweet time. On one hand, she's celebrating the joys that come with being a parent, watching her baby reach different milestones. But on the other hand, her 11-year-old Husky is on the tail-end of his life. If that didn't already choke you...
Grizzly Bear Grabbing Moose Calf From Right In Front Of Its Mother Is Proof That Nature Is Brutal
Nature is brutal, there’s no way around it. Especially in areas where grizzly bears roam, the thought that you can be going about your day when BAM you’re suddenly being eaten by a thousand pound beast is terrifying, yet it’s the reality many people and animals face on the daily. This video from Glacier National Park in Montana exemplifies the nature of grizzlyies like no other, as it shows a bear calmly walking up to a female moose with her […] The post Grizzly Bear Grabbing Moose Calf From Right In Front Of Its Mother Is Proof That Nature Is Brutal first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
You have the eyes of an eagle if you can spot the cat prowling among this mountain of rubbish
IF you can spot the cat hiding in this tricky optical illusion within 20 seconds, you may have the eyes of a hawk. Known for being mischievous, sneaky and always landing on their feet, cats are known to get into some hilarious situations. We're not sure how anyone could find...
Rescue’s heartbreak as massive 60kg dog spends years at the shelter
Weighing as much as a human adult, this pup got a lot of attention from people but few potential adopters. People were simply terrified by the sheer size of this beast. Luckily, he was now offered a loving home with seven acres to play to fit his gigantic playful personality.
Little girl is lucky to be alive after unknowingly picking up one of the world's most venomous snakes
An 11-year-old girl is 'extremely lucky' to be alive after she filmed herself unknowingly holding one of the world's most venomous snakes. The young girl had been on a walk in Newport, in Melbourne's south-west, when she came across the eastern brown snake - which is responsible for the most snakebite fatalities in Australia.
Retirees stunned after spotting a mysterious giant cat on their office CCTV walking through the sand dunes
A Western Australia couple has reignited the belief that cougars are hiding in the country after capturing a mystery big cat on CCTV. Wayne and Helen Gardiner spotted the feline from their home in Lancelin, about 125km north of Perth, and are determined what they saw was too big to be a feral cat.
Video of Little Dog Who Was Just Surrendered After Being Adopted During COVID Is Just So Sad
Adopting a pet might be fun and rewarding, but it's a lot of work, too. You're also committing to them for life! A dog or cat won't understand what's going on if they're surrendered to the shelter (especially if they've been there before), and that's what makes situations like this oh-so-heartbreaking.
