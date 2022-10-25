Read full article on original website
3 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash in Hinesville (Hinesville, GA)
According to the Hinesville Police, a motor vehicle crash was reported in Hinesville. Officials confirmed that 3 people were injured due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on E. Oglethorpe Highway at Ralph Quarterman Drive.
ems1.com
Ga. ambulance crash injures 2 EMS providers, patient
HINESVILLE, Ga. — A Golden Isles ambulance collided with a tractor-trailer early Wednesday, injuring both EMS providers and the patient they were transporting, WJCL reported. The ambulance struck the other vehicle around 1 a.m. on E. Oglethorpe Highway at Ralph Quarterman Drive while en route from Waycross to Savannah.
counton2.com
Georgia teacher administratively reassigned following student altercation
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A teacher at Sol C. Johnson High School has been administratively reassigned following his involvement in an altercation between students on Wednesday. According to a statement released by the Savannah Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS), a male teacher became involved in a student altercation...
WRDW-TV
Missing Ga. toddler’s mom on probation out of Burke County
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The mother of a missing toddler – the only suspect so far in his disappearance – is on probation for a Burke County burglary case, according to law enforcement records. The loot: $50 in coins. Leilani Simon’s son Quinton Simon, 20 months old, has...
WJCL
Police: Search for missing Savannah toddler has been the 'most massive undertaking ever'
It has now been three weeks since 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen at his Savannah home. On Wednesday, the Chatham County Police Department issued a statement which read, in part, "No expense has been spared, no work has been deemed too much or too difficult to undertake. The exhaustive search of the landfill where we believe Quinton’s remains are located continues. As we told you last week, this is not a quick process.
Ambulance collides with tractor-trailer en route to Savannah
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — An ambulance crashed into a tractor-trailer on its way to Savannah early Wednesday morning. A Golden Isles ambulance carrying a patient was enroute to Savannah from Waycross when it collided with the rear of a tractor-trailer in Hinesville just before 1 a.m. According to the Hinesville Police Department (HPD) Traffic Accident […]
‘I’m not hiding:’ Missing Georgia toddler’s mother speaks as police continue to search landfill
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The mother of a missing Georgia toddler presumed dead by police said Monday that she still hopes her son will be found “happy and alive” as investigators search a landfill for the child’s remains. Nearly three weeks have passed since Leilani Simon...
Tensions run high outside Quinton Simon’s home
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Tensions ran high outside Quinton Simon’s home on Friday afternoon as protesters clashed with the family. Meanwhile, investigators searched for little Quinton’s body at a nearby landfill. Video shows Quinton’s grandmother and his mom sitting outside of the home in lawn chairs as protestors shouted from across the street. The […]
Video: Man throws ‘temper tantrum’ at Ga. drive-thru, dumps tea on workers
Police in coastal Georgia are searching for a man they say recently lost his temper at a local drive-thru. Surveillance video shows the man reach through the drive-thru window and pour at three dispensers of tea onto the ground and onto the workers. Waynesville police have not specified where the...
Action News Jax
Jacksonville man wanted on 10 Georgia felony charges arrested after 7-hour search in Flagler County
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A Jacksonville man wanted in Southeast Georgia and a Callahan woman are facing charges after deputies say they abandoned a stolen truck and stole items from a hunting camp in Flagler County. Jerrod D. Oats, 21, and Jada A. Wells, 21, were arrested by the...
News4Jax.com
Nassau County Sheriff’s Office hosts ‘Trunk or Treat’ event
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – It was a night for kids in costume to fill their trick-or-treat bags — before Halloween. To help families have a safe place for Halloween fun, the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office hosted a “Trunk or Treat” event at its headquarters in Yulee. Mary Baer takes us there in the video above.
More than 500 unclaimed remains laid to rest on Wednesday in Chatham County
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The unclaimed remains of roughly 562 people were laid to rest on Wednesday in Chatham County. Some of the remains dated back to the 1940s. The names of the people are unknown but they now have a final resting place at Greenwich Cemetery. In a true show of compassion, no […]
Former soldier pleads guilty to fatally stabbing fellow Fort Stewart soldier in barracks
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A former U.S. Army sergeant has admitted he fatally stabbed a former fellow soldier whose body was found in a Fort Stewart barracks room in June 2020. According to U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, David H. Estes, Byron Booker, 29, of Ludowici, plead guilty to premeditated murder of […]
News4Jax.com
Ex-St. Marys soldier accused in murder plot against serviceman who turned him in for using marijuana
A 29-year-old former U.S. Army sergeant has admitted he stabbed a soldier to death in Georiga in a murder plot that also involved a 21-year-old ex-soldier from St. Marys. The body of Specialist Austin J. Hawk, 21, was found in his Fort Stewart barracks room in June 2020. Hawk had...
News4Jax.com
NAACP Camden County rallies voters as Georgia turnout sets records
CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. – An activist group is canvassing for people to go out and vote early in Camden County as Georgia continues to see record-breaking early voter turnout. Saturday was the only day that voters could cast ballots on the weekend in Woodbine, Georgia. The NAACP Camden County...
WJCL
Eight people from Georgia's Southern District charged in connection to COVID-19 fraud scheme
Eight more people in Georgia's Southern District are facing federal charges for participating in a COVID-19 fraud scheme. Two of them have already pleaded guilty. Five of them are from our area, including two from Hinesville, two from Savannah, and one from Fort Stewart. The eight defendants are accused of...
Eighth grader arrested for bringing gun, bullets to school in Nassau County
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — An eighth grade student has been arrested after allegedly bringing a gun to Yulee Middle School Thursday, according to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they received a report of a student bringing a firearm and the school was placed on a hold...
wtoc.com
McIntosh Co. sees large turnout for early voting
DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - We are more than a week and a half into early voting here in Georgia, and voters continue to hit record breaking numbers. As of this morning, more than 1.1 million Georgia voters had cast their ballot. State election officials say people are also returning their absentee ballots at a faster rate.
Nassau County man who killed family found to be mentally incompetent to stand trial
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A Nassau County man accused of killing his family last year has been found mentally incompetent to stand trial. William Broyles is accused of shooting his wife, daughter and son in their home. Judge James Daniel says Broyles will be transported to a Florida State...
