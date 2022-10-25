ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glynn County, GA

Comments / 3

Related
ems1.com

Ga. ambulance crash injures 2 EMS providers, patient

HINESVILLE, Ga. — A Golden Isles ambulance collided with a tractor-trailer early Wednesday, injuring both EMS providers and the patient they were transporting, WJCL reported. The ambulance struck the other vehicle around 1 a.m. on E. Oglethorpe Highway at Ralph Quarterman Drive while en route from Waycross to Savannah.
HINESVILLE, GA
counton2.com

Georgia teacher administratively reassigned following student altercation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A teacher at Sol C. Johnson High School has been administratively reassigned following his involvement in an altercation between students on Wednesday. According to a statement released by the Savannah Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS), a male teacher became involved in a student altercation...
SAVANNAH, GA
WRDW-TV

Missing Ga. toddler’s mom on probation out of Burke County

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The mother of a missing toddler – the only suspect so far in his disappearance – is on probation for a Burke County burglary case, according to law enforcement records. The loot: $50 in coins. Leilani Simon’s son Quinton Simon, 20 months old, has...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Police: Search for missing Savannah toddler has been the 'most massive undertaking ever'

It has now been three weeks since 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen at his Savannah home. On Wednesday, the Chatham County Police Department issued a statement which read, in part, "No expense has been spared, no work has been deemed too much or too difficult to undertake. The exhaustive search of the landfill where we believe Quinton’s remains are located continues. As we told you last week, this is not a quick process.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Ambulance collides with tractor-trailer en route to Savannah

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — An ambulance crashed into a tractor-trailer on its way to Savannah early Wednesday morning. A Golden Isles ambulance carrying a patient was enroute to Savannah from Waycross when it collided with the rear of a tractor-trailer in Hinesville just before 1 a.m. According to the Hinesville Police Department (HPD) Traffic Accident […]
HINESVILLE, GA
WSAV News 3

Tensions run high outside Quinton Simon’s home

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Tensions ran high outside Quinton Simon’s home on Friday afternoon as protesters clashed with the family. Meanwhile, investigators searched for little Quinton’s body at a nearby landfill. Video shows Quinton’s grandmother and his mom sitting outside of the home in lawn chairs as protestors shouted from across the street. The […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
News4Jax.com

Nassau County Sheriff’s Office hosts ‘Trunk or Treat’ event

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – It was a night for kids in costume to fill their trick-or-treat bags — before Halloween. To help families have a safe place for Halloween fun, the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office hosted a “Trunk or Treat” event at its headquarters in Yulee. Mary Baer takes us there in the video above.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
wtoc.com

McIntosh Co. sees large turnout for early voting

DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - We are more than a week and a half into early voting here in Georgia, and voters continue to hit record breaking numbers. As of this morning, more than 1.1 million Georgia voters had cast their ballot. State election officials say people are also returning their absentee ballots at a faster rate.
MCINTOSH COUNTY, GA
High School Football PRO

Vidalia, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Pierce County High School football team will have a game with Vidalia High School on October 28, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
VIDALIA, GA
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Jacksonville local news

 https://www.firstcoastnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy