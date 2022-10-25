Read full article on original website
Stephen A. Smith Officially Writes Off Tom Brady: ‘It’s Over’
There’s no doubt in Stephen A. Smith’s mind that Tom Brady should retire after this season, the quarterback’s third with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following a 20-year run with the New England Patriots. “It’s over,” Smith declared Thursday on ESPN’s “First Take,” hours before the Buccaneers hosted...
What Mac Jones Told Jaquan Brisker After Kicking Bears Safety
Mac Jones apparently acknowledged his wrongdoings after Monday night’s game against the Bears. Jones caught heat from the NFL community in the Week 7 finale despite only playing three offensive series against Chicago at Gillette Stadium. Over the span of 16 plays in primetime, Jones appeared to kick Jaquan Brisker while sliding not once, but twice. One of those kicks was to the Bears safety’s crotch, which left Brisker grimacing on the turf for a moment.
ESPN Gives ‘Bold Prediction’ For Patriots’ Week 8 Clash With Jets
Times have changed for the New England Patriots and New York Jets. While the former has dominated the latter for the better part of two decades, it’s the J-E-T-S who actually enter this Sunday’s Week 8 matchup in the Meadowlands with a better record and perhaps a greater overall sense of direction.
Tom Brady Sounds (And Looks) Like Broken Man As Bucs Flounder
Tom Brady is no stranger to heartbreaking losses, which is the cost of doing business for playing so many big games over the course of a historic career. But this might be the most frustrating stretch of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback’s entire NFL career. Brady and the Bucs...
Patriots Reportedly Getting Trade Calls On Top Running Back, Versatile Safety
The Patriots trade rumors are starting to heat up. On Wednesday, Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston reported that New England has received trade calls on all its veteran receivers — including Jakobi Meyers. The next day, NFL Media’s Mike Giardi reported that teams have shown interest in embattled right tackle Isaiah Wynn.
Colts C Ryan Kelly on QB Change: 'I Think Everybody's a Little Bit Surprised'
The Indianapolis Colts made a bold move this week, benching starting quarterback Matt Ryan in favor of backup Sam Ehlinger. Evidently, the decision shocked both fans, and Colts players alike, particularly veteran center Ryan Kelly, who didn’t exactly voice his support. “Everybody’s got their opinions about it,” said Kelly....
Patrick Mahomes Reacts To Chiefs Adding Offensive Weapon In Trade
The Kansas City Chiefs just added another weapon to their Patrick Mahomes-led offense, reportedly swinging a trade with the New York Giants on Thursday for wide receiver Kadarius Toney. Jordan Schultz of theScore was the first to report the news, which since has been confirmed by ESPN’s Adam Schefter and...
Ravens Kicker Justin Tucker Trolls Russell Wilson Over Plane Behavior
It seems everyone is having a laugh over Russell Wilson’s bizarre plane behavior, including his NFL brethren. Wilson has been the butt of jokes ever since it was revealed he was doing high knees in the aisle of the team’s plane while his teammates slept as the Denver Broncos flew to London earlier this week to get ready to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Patriots Injury Report: More Bad News On Three Key Players
FOXBORO, Mass. — At this point, it would be a surprise if Kyle Dugger, David Andrews or Christian Barmore play in Sunday’s game between the New England Patriots and New York Jets. All three Patriots players missed Thursday’s practice after sitting out Wednesday’s session. Dugger is dealing with...
Spurs Reportedly Waived Josh Primo After Disturbing Allegations
The San Antonio Spurs abruptly released second-year guard Josh Primo on Friday and the latest reported developments have provided more context as to why. Primo, 19, was reportedly released due to allegations of self-exposure to women, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne. After being selected No. 12...
Mac Jones Injury: Patriots QB Dealing With ‘Numbness’ In Toes
Mac Jones is off the New England Patriots’ injury report, but he reportedly has not yet fully recovered from the high ankle sprain that sidelined him for three games. Jones is “dealing with numbness in the toes on his left foot,” according to a report Friday from NFL Media’s Mike Giardi.
Bill Belichick Clearly Not Convinced Mac Jones Is Patriots’ Franchise QB
FOXBORO, Mass. — For the last month, Bill Belichick and Patriots reporters have been engaging in their own version of the Kylo Ren-Rey Skywalker “interrogation scene.”. Belichick, normally the Sith Lord figure in these kinds of metaphors, has been strapped to a restraint chair while evil beat writers try to extract valuable information. And New England’s head coach has been putting up an admirable fight.
Patriots Vs. Jets Betting Preview: Trends, Props, Pick For Week 8
It’s been a long time since there’s been a Patriots-Jets game that has mattered as much — for both teams — as this week’s clash at MetLife Stadium. The Jets might actually be something resembling good. New York comes in with a 5-2 record, a half-game behind the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East standings. The Patriots, on the other hand, are technically a last-place team but at 3-4 in a wide-open conference, they could certainly make a run.
NFL Survivor League Picks: Teams To Consider, Avoid In Week 8
This NFL this season has seen mind-boggling inconsistency, and bettors and survivor league players certainly have felt the impact of the league’s parity through the first seven weeks of the campaign. Most recently it was the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers who let down NFL survivor league...
Kadarius Toney Drops Interesting Nugget After Giants-Chiefs Trade
Just like that, Kadarius Toney is healthy and ready to contribute to the Kansas City Chiefs. Toney was traded to the Chiefs on Thursday as the New York Giants decided to move on from a player who struggled to shed the label of “bust.” The former first-round pick played just 12 of a possible 24 games in his tenure as a Giant, dealing with injuries to his lower body that wouldn’t let him hit the field on a consistent basis — including a hamstring injury that has shelved him for the last five games. It appears, however, the 23-year-old is ready to make a return to the field.
Patriots Haven’t Lost Confidence In This Struggling Former All-Pro
FOXBORO, Mass. — Two years ago, Jake Bailey was a first-team All-Pro punter — the single best player in the NFL at his position. So far this season, the numbers indicate he’s been one of the worst. Seven games into the New England Patriots’ 2022 campaign, Bailey...
Titans QB Ryan Tannehill Did Not Practice on Thursday
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) did not participate in team practice on Thursday, per team reporter Jim Wyatt. There’s a chance we could see rookie quarterback Malik Willis make his first career NFL start on Sunday if Tannehill is unable to manage the pain of an ankle injury he suffered in their Week 7 win over the Indianapolis Colts. They face a tricky road divisional matchup against the Houston Texans on Sunday and doing so without Tannehill may only make things more difficult.
Chiefs Acquire WR Kadarius Toney from Giants
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a new weapon at his disposal. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Chiefs have acquired wide receiver Kadarius Toney from the New York Giants in exchange for a compensatory third-round pick and a sixth-round pick in 2023. The Giants’ first-round...
Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard OUT vs. Falcons
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard has been ruled OUT for Sunday’s matchup against the Atlanta Falcons due to an ankle sprain. Hubbard suffered the injury late in Carolina’s 21-3 upset victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, carrying the ball nine times for 63 yards and a touchdown. The 23-year-old failed to practice this week and his status beyond Week 8 has yet to be determined. It’s a disappointing setback for Hubbard, who had been thrust into a more significant role following the trade of superstar Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers.
Ex-Patriot James Harrison, 44, Can Still Push Mind-Blowing Amount Of Weight
James Harrison is someone you probably don’t want to get into a fight with. The ex-NFL linebacker, who had a short stint with the New England Patriots in 2017, always has taken his workouts seriously and showcased just how strong he remains in retirement on his social media accounts.
