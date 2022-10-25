Just like that, Kadarius Toney is healthy and ready to contribute to the Kansas City Chiefs. Toney was traded to the Chiefs on Thursday as the New York Giants decided to move on from a player who struggled to shed the label of “bust.” The former first-round pick played just 12 of a possible 24 games in his tenure as a Giant, dealing with injuries to his lower body that wouldn’t let him hit the field on a consistent basis — including a hamstring injury that has shelved him for the last five games. It appears, however, the 23-year-old is ready to make a return to the field.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO