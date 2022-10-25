ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pa. bill to help train junior firefighters at companies with low recruitment

By Rian Bossler
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T34q0_0ilzp8xP00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A bill allowing junior firefighters to receive live-burn, interior fire training will soon be heading to the governor for final approval.

Senate Bill 1027 which is sponsored by State Senator Pat Stefano (R-32) was approved by the Senate on June 13 and passed the House of Representatives with bipartisan support on Monday. Junior firefighters, aged 17, would be allowed to participate in the live burns with permission from their parent or guardian and fire chief.

“Given the increasing difficulties fire companies have in recruiting and retaining volunteers, we have to capitalize on the interest young people have rather than barring them from completing the training for activity that attracted them in the first place,” Stefano said. “We can maintain their enthusiasm for helping their communities and saving lives safely with my bill.”

One rescued after severe entrapment in Blair County crash

Pennsylvania Fire and Emergency Services Institute Executive Director Jerry Ozog said the bill will better prepare junior firefighters to help their communities.

“Permitting junior firefighters to complete interior fire training will better prepare them to help Pennsylvania communities immediately when they turn 18 years old,” Ozog said. “Sen. Stefano clearly understands the challenges facing Pennsylvania’s volunteer fire companies, and we thank him for his continued efforts to help Pennsylvania’s volunteer fire companies.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

The interior fire training would be completed under the instruction of a credentialed Pennsylvania State Fire Academy instructor.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Pa. lawmakers plan Child Reunification Act

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Sens. Scott Martin (R-13) and Camera Bartolotta (R-46) said this week that they plan to introduce legislation the help reunite lost children with their families, according to a press release from the Senate Republican Communications Office. The legislation, dubbed the Child Reunification Act, would provide kindergarteners’ parents and guardians with […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Bill holds drivers more accountable with unpaid Pennsylvania Turnpike tolls

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– A new law has been passed by the Senate for the Pennsylvania Turnpike to hold those that have outstanding fees more accountable. House Bill 1486 lowers the thresholds that trigger registration suspensions for Pennsylvania vehicle owners with unpaid tolls and fees. It drops the limit from 500 dollars of unpaid tolls and […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

Gov. Wolf reviewing energy tax credit legislation

PENNSYLVANIA, (WTAJ) – According to Gov. Wolfs spokesperson, he is currently reviewing an energy tax credit bill. Part of the bills legislation includes incentives designed to help Pennsylvanians land one of the hydrogen energy hubs being funded with federal subsidies. The package of tax credits would also help produce fertilizer and petrochemicals using natural gas […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

National Fuel could increase delivery rate for Pennsylvania customers

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – The National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation (National Fuel or the Company) announced a pair of utility rate actions that will impact separate portions of Pennsylvania customer bills. For the first time in more than 15 years, National Fuel filed a request with the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) to increase base delivery […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Pa Senate approves easier access to antlerless deer hunting license

HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — Through Senate Bill 431, hunters are one step closer to obtaining antlerless deer hunting licenses. The state House of Representatives approved Senator Dan Laughlin’s legislation which removes county treasures as the sole provider of antlerless tags. This change will then include all sellers authorized by the Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC) through […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Bill refining student athletes’ contract heads to Gov. Wolf

HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) – A bill refining an existing law that allows the compensation of student-athletes for the use of their name, image or likeness. The legislation was sent to the Governor’s desk earlier this week, according to Sen. Scott Martin (R-13). House Bill 2633 includes a provision that removes language prohibiting schools from arranging NIL […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Program invites participation for children’s grief awareness

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – One in 12 children in Pennsylvania will experience the death of a parent or sibling by age 18, according to the Childhood Bereavement Estimation Model (Judi’s House, 2022). While life seems to continue like normal for others, these “forgotten mourners” have had their lives forever changed. The Healing Patch Children’s Grief Program […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Bill to divest Commonwealth from Russian awaits Gov. Wolf’s signature

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – The vote for a bill that would divest the Commonwealth from Russian and Belarusian financial assets and prohibit the future investment of Commonwealth funds in the financial assets of those countries has passed the Pennsylvania Senate legislation. The unanimous vote was done on Wednesday, Oct. 27. The bill was sponsored by House […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Bill to protect Pa police from spit assaults heads to Wolf’s desk

HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — A new bill has been sent to Governor Wolf’s desk to protect police from spitting assaults. Representative Lou Schmitt’s (R-Blair) bill was approved by the House Thursday in an effort to criminalize assaults against police with bodily fluids, such as spit. “There are countless news stories and firsthand accounts I received […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Elk season begins next week in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – The 2022 season for elk hunting is scheduled to start next week. The general season begins Monday, Oct. 31 and goes until Saturday, Nov. 5. The late season is from December 31- January 7. Harvested elk need to be taken to the elk check station within 24 hours. The 2022 Elk Check Station will […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Turning back the clock: When is daylight saving time over?

(WTAJ) — It’s that time of the year again to turn back the clocks. It’ll get darker earlier, but we also get that one night of extra sleep, it’s almost like a gift from the cosmos. Daylight saving time ends and we’ll turn the clocks back in Pennsylvania at 2 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 6. You’ve […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Car crashes into house in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – One house has suffered moderate to severe damage after a car crashed into it in Ferguson Township Thursday. On Oct. 27 at 3:37 p.m., Ferguson Township police officers were called to Nixon Road for a report of a car that had crashed into one of the houses on the street. […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Billow v. Burns meet in court over defamation lawsuit

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Representative Frank Burns (D-Cambria) was in court today fighting a lawsuit by his political opponent due to one of his political advertisements. Burns, who declared victory following a court appearance, was being sued for defamation as the plaintiff, Renae Billow, Republican Candidate for Pennsylvania State Representative claimed one of Burn’s […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

National Park Service highlight trails within Central PA

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ)–The National Park Service of Western Pennsylvania wants to remind people that 33 miles of trails are within the region’s five national parks. Park Rangers held a press conference Friday afternoon highlighting these trails and their significance to the community. These vary by length and difficulty; however, they spread among the parks (Allegheny […]
WTAJ

District Attorney speaks out on arrests of five armed men near school

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials are releasing new information about the arrests of five armed men near a Luzerne County High School. Concerns are running high within the Wilkes-barre Area School District. Several gang members were arrested on school property Wednesday where police say they were trespassing with weapons and a loaded handgun. “We […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Trump to rally for Mastriano, Oz in Latrobe, here’s how to get tickets

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Former President Donald Trump will be making another trip to Pennsylvania to hold a rally ahead of the Nov. 8 Midterm Election. The 45th president will speak at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe on Saturday, Nov. 5. During the rally, Trump plans to highlight Republican gubernatorial nominee Doug […]
LATROBE, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy