FOX Carolina
Legendary Georgia football coach Vince Dooley dead at 90
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Legendary Georgia Bulldogs coach Vince Dooley is dead at 90. Dooley is the winningest coach in Georgia Bulldogs history. He racked up 201 victories as head coach from 1964 to 1988, including six SEC titles and the 1980 national championship. Those 201 wins make him the 18th-winningest coach in college football history. He also served as the Georgia athletic director from 1979 to 2004.
thetigercu.com
Park-ageddon: Clemson loses over 850 parking spots for spring semester
From Nov. 28, 2022, to Aug. 1, 2023, Clemson University will close the entirety of the Lot 5 parking facility, according to Clemson Athletics. Lot 5 includes over 850 parking spaces. The majority of the lost parking accommodations are commuter spaces in Lot C-3, utilized by students who reside off-campus. There are also additional west residence and employee parking spots lost due to the closure.
NBC Miami
Florida-Georgia Football Game in Jeopardy of Leaving Jacksonville With New Contract
For all but two games since the 1933 season, the annual football rivalry game between the Florida Gators and Georgia Bulldogs has been played in the city of Jacksonville. When the current contract between the teams and the city runs out, that could mean a change in location for the feud between Southeastern Conference teams.
FOX Carolina
High School football playoff brackets released
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The final games of the high school regular season were played and the playoff brackets have been set. Below is a listing of all the games. Boiling Springs @ BlythewoodRiver Bluff @ Carolina Forest. Byrnes @ HillcrestStratford @ Fort Dorchester. Berkeley @ St. James. CLASS...
Ninety Six, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
FOX Carolina
Lottery Officials: Big ‘Powerball’ wins last night in Greenville and Rock Hill
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery says a customer at Speedway #4573 at 2500 Poinsett Hwy. in Greenville won $200,000 and a grocery shopper at the Publix #1482 at 1735 Heckle Blvd. in Rock Hill won $50,000 from last night’s drawing. Officials say the Greenville...
Woman charged with practicing medicine without a license at South Carolina living facilities
A woman has been charged with practicing medicine without a license at seven assisted living facilities in the Upstate.
WMAZ
This South Carolina bridge is full of history. Some say it's also haunted
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — In rural Greenville County, South Carolina, you can find the Poinsett Bridge, a stone structure spanning 130 feet over the Little Gap Creek. The bridge is a piece of American history--and it's also the subject of folklore and the unexplained, depending on who you talk to.
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville airman’s fateful mission remembered 60 years after death
Sixty years ago, as Cold War tensions were reaching a fever pitch, Rudolf Anderson Jr. was 14 miles above Cuba in a U2 plane gathering valuable reconnaissance. The mission both sparked and likely ended a buildup of words and military might that threatened to drag the planet into World War III.
FOX Carolina
Confederate camp responds to call for flagpole along I-85 to come down
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - This week a large Confederate flag was raised along the interstate in Spartanburg County, but officials said the owner has 20 days to make changes because of a problem with where the flag is located. A FOX Carolina crew spotted the flag from Interstate 85...
Deputies hold press conference in reference to Spartanburg Co. homicide
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office will hold a press conference Friday afternoon in reference to a fatal shooting. 7NEWS previously reported that on October 16th, a shooting happened near Twerkerz Southside Bar and Grill on South Church Street. 29-year-old Georgio Shavonte Littlejohn, of Greenville, was pronounced dead at the scene. […]
FOX Carolina
High school marching band competition season
Intense debate over LGBTQ books continues at Greenville County comment session. Justin Dougherty sits down for a one-on-on with the Founder of the National Cheer Safety Foundation Kimberly Archie to discuss new lawsuit. Memorial for Maj. Rudolf Anderson. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Maj. Rudolf Anderson, Jr. was a pilot...
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies victim from overnight shooting in Mauldin
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mauldin Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting that killed one person on Saturday morning in Mauldin. Officers said they responded to Lions Gate Apartments along Old Mill Road after someone reported gun shots. When Officers arrived, they found a man who’d been shot at least once lying in the breezeway of the apartment building.
wspa.com
FOX Carolina
Motorcyclist dies after crashing head-on into car in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a crash in Greenville County that killed a motorcyclist on Saturday morning. Troopers said the crash happened at around 2:20 a.m. along Highway 124. According to troopers, the motorcyclist was traveling along Highway 124 when they...
WYFF4.com
Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash in Greenville County, troopers say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina Highway Patrol said a motorcycle driver has died in a crash in Greenville County. Troopers said it happened early Saturday morning around 2:20 on SC-124, about 4 miles west of Greenville. According to troopers, a motorcycle was traveling west on highway 124, crossed the...
