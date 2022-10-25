ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

Legendary Georgia football coach Vince Dooley dead at 90

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Legendary Georgia Bulldogs coach Vince Dooley is dead at 90. Dooley is the winningest coach in Georgia Bulldogs history. He racked up 201 victories as head coach from 1964 to 1988, including six SEC titles and the 1980 national championship. Those 201 wins make him the 18th-winningest coach in college football history. He also served as the Georgia athletic director from 1979 to 2004.
ATHENS, GA
thetigercu.com

Park-ageddon: Clemson loses over 850 parking spots for spring semester

From Nov. 28, 2022, to Aug. 1, 2023, Clemson University will close the entirety of the Lot 5 parking facility, according to Clemson Athletics. Lot 5 includes over 850 parking spaces. The majority of the lost parking accommodations are commuter spaces in Lot C-3, utilized by students who reside off-campus. There are also additional west residence and employee parking spots lost due to the closure.
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

High School football playoff brackets released

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The final games of the high school regular season were played and the playoff brackets have been set. Below is a listing of all the games. Boiling Springs @ BlythewoodRiver Bluff @ Carolina Forest. Byrnes @ HillcrestStratford @ Fort Dorchester. Berkeley @ St. James. CLASS...
GREENVILLE, SC
High School Football PRO

Ninety Six, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Abbeville High School football team will have a game with Ninety Six High School on October 28, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
ABBEVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Greenville airman’s fateful mission remembered 60 years after death

Sixty years ago, as Cold War tensions were reaching a fever pitch, Rudolf Anderson Jr. was 14 miles above Cuba in a U2 plane gathering valuable reconnaissance. The mission both sparked and likely ended a buildup of words and military might that threatened to drag the planet into World War III.
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Deputies hold press conference in reference to Spartanburg Co. homicide

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office will hold a press conference Friday afternoon in reference to a fatal shooting. 7NEWS previously reported that on October 16th, a shooting happened near Twerkerz Southside Bar and Grill on South Church Street. 29-year-old Georgio Shavonte Littlejohn, of Greenville, was pronounced dead at the scene. […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

High school marching band competition season

Intense debate over LGBTQ books continues at Greenville County comment session. Justin Dougherty sits down for a one-on-on with the Founder of the National Cheer Safety Foundation Kimberly Archie to discuss new lawsuit. Memorial for Maj. Rudolf Anderson. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Maj. Rudolf Anderson, Jr. was a pilot...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim from overnight shooting in Mauldin

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mauldin Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting that killed one person on Saturday morning in Mauldin. Officers said they responded to Lions Gate Apartments along Old Mill Road after someone reported gun shots. When Officers arrived, they found a man who’d been shot at least once lying in the breezeway of the apartment building.
MAULDIN, SC
FOX Carolina

Motorcyclist dies after crashing head-on into car in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a crash in Greenville County that killed a motorcyclist on Saturday morning. Troopers said the crash happened at around 2:20 a.m. along Highway 124. According to troopers, the motorcyclist was traveling along Highway 124 when they...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy