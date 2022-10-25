ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St Louis school shooting - latest: Suspect Orlando Harris, 19, had enough ammunition to kill hundreds

By Maroosha Muzaffar,Graeme Massie and Gustaf Kilander
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10pCpI_0ilznxo500

The gunman who shot dead a teacher and pupil in St Louis was identified on Monday evening as a former pupil of the city’s Central VPA High School, where the attack took place.

The attacker, named by police as 19-year-old Orlando Harris, was shot dead by armed responders. He graduated from the school last year, according to local media reports, though it is not yet known if he had any direct connection to any of the victims.

Harris reportedly had enough ammunition to kill hundreds of people.

“The individual had almost a dozen 30-round … high-capacity magazines on him. That’s a whole lot of victims there,” Police Commissioner Michael Sack said, according to CNN .

One student told The St Louis Post-Dispatch that she heard the gunman , who she did not recognise, say he was “tired of everybody” at the school.

A 16-year-old student, Alexis Bell, was pronounced dead at the scene, while 61-year-old teacher Jean Kirk Kuzcka was shot and died later in hospital.

Eight other victims were transported to hospital for injuries ranging from gunshot wounds to a broken ankle.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMOV

St. Louis Man Sentenced to 5 Years for Drive-by Shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three months after pleading guilty, a St. Louis resident is facing 5 years in prison due to his involvement with local drug trading. Treyvon Perry, 20, was convicted on one count of conspiracy to possess and discharge a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. According...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
TheDailyBeast

St. Louis Gunman Left Chilling Note Before Storming School With 600 Rounds of Ammo, Cops Say

The gunman who killed two at a St. Louis performing arts high school on Monday left a chilling note complaining about his “isolated” existence, which he claimed created the “perfect storm” for a mass shooter, cops said Tuesday. The shooter, who was killed in a firefight with cops inside Central Visual & Performing Arts High School, was identified on Monday as 19-year-old Orlando Harris. He’d graduated from the school earlier this year.“I don’t have any friends. I don’t have any family. I’ve never had a girlfriend. I’ve never had a social life. I’ve been an isolated loner my entire life....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

GoFundMe set up for CVPA victim who was shot in hand and jaw

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Following the tragic shooting at Central Visual Performing Arts High School, efforts to help the victims and their families have already begun. One student, Brian, was in health class when the school went on lockdown. The fundraiser states the shooter entered Brian’s classroom and killed...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
krcu.org

The St. Louis area is in mourning after the nation's latest deadly school shooting

Teachers and parents gathered for a candlelight vigil in St. Louis last night after a shooting at their high school earlier in the day. Police say a former student broke into the school and killed a teenager and a teacher before the gunman was killed in an exchange of gunfire with police. Chad Davis with St. Louis Public Radio reports on last night's remembrance.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Independent

The Independent

899K+
Followers
289K+
Post
441M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy