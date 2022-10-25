St Louis school shooting - latest: Suspect Orlando Harris, 19, had enough ammunition to kill hundreds

The gunman who shot dead a teacher and pupil in St Louis was identified on Monday evening as a former pupil of the city’s Central VPA High School, where the attack took place.

The attacker, named by police as 19-year-old Orlando Harris, was shot dead by armed responders. He graduated from the school last year, according to local media reports, though it is not yet known if he had any direct connection to any of the victims.

Harris reportedly had enough ammunition to kill hundreds of people.

“The individual had almost a dozen 30-round … high-capacity magazines on him. That’s a whole lot of victims there,” Police Commissioner Michael Sack said, according to CNN .

One student told The St Louis Post-Dispatch that she heard the gunman , who she did not recognise, say he was “tired of everybody” at the school.

A 16-year-old student, Alexis Bell, was pronounced dead at the scene, while 61-year-old teacher Jean Kirk Kuzcka was shot and died later in hospital.

Eight other victims were transported to hospital for injuries ranging from gunshot wounds to a broken ankle.