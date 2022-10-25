ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police cordon off east London road after two killed in triple shooting

By Holly Patrick
 2 days ago

Police cordoned off a residential road in Ilford , east London , after two men died and a third was left in a critical condition following a fatal shooting in the early hours of Tuesday, 25 October.

Officers were called to reports of a fight in progress and shots fired on Henley Road at around 12:15am.

One of the victims, aged in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Another of the victims died a short time later.

The third victim, aged in his 30s, remains in hospital.

No arrests have been made.

