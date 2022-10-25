Read full article on original website
U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Louisiana, today announced Louisiana will receive $29,877,633.63 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency in relief for Hurricanes Laura and Ida. “Our communities have been rocked by disaster after disaster,” Cassidy said. “The funding helps Louisiana families get back on their feet and be better prepared.”
Showers and storms are expected going into Friday night before decreasing through the day Saturday. There is a marginal risk for severe weather — wind, hail and possibly an isolated tornado — and excessive rainfall Friday into early Saturday, said Montra Lockwood of the National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office.
