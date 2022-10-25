Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
Missing Tupper Lake man found dead
HARRIETSTOWN, N.Y. — A Tupper Lake man who was reported missing earlier this month has been found dead, according to police. The Tupper Lake Police Department reported that the body of 32-year-old Jordan Beaulieu was found by Forest Rangers on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in a wooded area off of Corey's Road in Harrietstown.
wwnytv.com
Potsdam home extensively damaged by Friday night fire
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A fire in Potsdam Friday night left extensive damage to a village home. According to Potsdam Fire officials, crews were called to 7 Broad Street for reports of a kitchen fire that would turn into a fully involved structure fire. Crews took about an hour...
suncommunitynews.com
Margaret St. hit-and-run remains under investigation
Accident left one transferred to UVM and another under evaluation. PLATTSBURGH | Authorities are now asking for the public’s help in the investigation into an Oct. 21 crash on Margaret Street that left one person transferred to the University of Vermont Medical Center. New York State Police said the...
flackbroadcasting.com
Man who bought trailer allegedly did so with credit card that was created with stolen personal information, investigators say
DENMARK- A North Country man is faced with numerous felony fraud charges for allegedly stealing someone else’s information and using it to purchase a trailer in August, investigators say. Daniel Pisani, 29, of Evans Mills, NY was arrested Wednesday by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. He is officially...
flackbroadcasting.com
Larceny complaints lead to charges filed against North Country woman, State Police say
LERAY- A North Country woman is faced with charges that trace back to complaints of a Jefferson County larceny early Wednesday. Regina B. Drake, 25, of Carthage, NY Regina B. Drake, 25, of Carthage, NY was arrested by Wednesday afternoon by the New York State Police (Watertown). She is officially charged with one felony count of burglary in the third-degree; along with one misdemeanor count each of obstructing governmental administration in the second-degree and resisting arrest.
flackbroadcasting.com
North Country pair faced with burglary charges in Lewis County: NYSP
DIANA- A North Country pair is faced with burglary charges in Lewis County, authorities say. Courtney E. Skaggs, 23, of Carthage, NY and Devin J. Stiles, 26, of Watertown, NY were both arrested Wednesday morning by the New York State Police (Lowville). Skaggs is officially charged with one misdemeanor count...
mynbc5.com
Former North Country legislator arrested after violating order of protection
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Former North Country legislator Simon Conroy was arrested on Wednesday after New York State Police said he violated an order of protection. Troopers said they were called to Conroy Road in Beekmantown on Sunday after Conroy allegedly went to a person's home where an order of protection had been filed against him. Conroy then fled to Canada.
wwnytv.com
Man allegedly flees police in stolen vehicle
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A Canton man is accused of evading police and crashing a stolen vehicle he was allegedly driving. St. Lawrence County sheriff deputies say 37-year-old Ian Johns Sr. was driving the stolen vehicle when they tried to pull him over on Irish Settlement Road in the town of Oswegatchie.
No injuries reported after shots fired in Queensbury
No one was injured after shots rang out on Main Street in Queensbury early Saturday morning, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.
flackbroadcasting.com
Local woman charged with intoxicated driving in Lewis County: Troopers
WEST TURIN- A local woman is accused of intoxicated driving in Lewis County, authorities say. Jolene S. Sullivan, 55, of Constableville, NY was arrested Tuesday late afternoon by the New York State Police (Lowville). She is officially charged with one count each of DWI (first-offense) and operating a vehicle (w/a .08 of 1% BAC).
flackbroadcasting.com
Local man accused of trespass in the North Country, authorities say
LERAY- A local man is accused of trespass in the North Country, authorities say. Joshua F. Constance, 37, of Carthage, NY was arrested Monday night by the New York State Police (Watertown). He was officially charged with one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass in the third-degree. According to Troopers, the...
wamc.org
Officials warn of phone scam in Plattsburgh
Plattsburgh officials are warning residents of a phone scam. Customers of the city’s Municipal Lighting Department are reporting receiving calls from individuals claiming to work for the utility. They are asking for personal information including home address and bank accounts claiming the customer has a large credit and they...
WCAX
North Country family finally honored for their service
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A North Country family made a commitment to the military and now, decades later, they are being recognized for it. The North Country Honor Flight took a moment to celebrate the Blair family after their service in the army. Michael Cashman, the Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor,...
mynbc5.com
Saranac Central High School girls' soccer finishes Section VII undefeated, after taking Section VII Class B title
SARANAC, N.Y. — A 2-1 win for Saranac Central High School girls' soccer over Beekmantown High School in the Class B Championship led an impressive undefeated season in Section VII conference play of 16-0. "All of us are over and beyond with excitement," said Saranac Central senior Sydney Myers. "We could not be more happy and honestly I would not have wanted to win with any other group of girls."
Go Big: These Are The 7 Fattest Counties In New York State
One thing is true about New Yorkers, we LOVE to eat. I mean, how could we not? We have the most amazing restaurants in our state and such a variety. I'm not even just talking about New York City. In Buffalo, for instance, we have really good restaurants - everything from Italian to Asian to Indian to American and everything in between. And can we talk about pizza? New York has the best pizza, hands down (don't @ me to argue either).
One New, Sneaky COVID Symptom Has New York On Alert Into Winter
As we head into winter, New York and the CDC are still urging caution over COVID. A majority of the counties in Upstate are still in the CDC’s “high” level, with a little less than 10% of inpatient hospital beds still occupied by COVID patients. Mayo Clinic research shows Warren County currently has the highest density of COVID cases in the entire state of New York.
Medisca to Open New Plattsburgh, NY Facility Exceeding Rigorous Quality and Employee Safety Standards
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2022-- Medisca, a global company offering pharmaceutical compounding products and services, mixing technology, manufacturing, education services and more, announces plans to lease a standalone 60,000 square foot building to consolidate repackaging and distribution operations in Plattsburgh, NY under one roof. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005136/en/ Architectural visualization of the new facility being built for Medisca in Plattsburgh, New York. (Photo: Business Wire)
mynbc5.com
Plattsburgh High School boys soccer shuts out Beekmantown 4-0 in Class B Championship
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Quick scoring and strong defense helped lead Plattsburgh High School boys' soccer to a 4-0 shutout win over Beekmantown High School for the Section VII Class B championship. With less than 20 minutes into the contest, Plattsburgh senior forward Momin Khan scored the first two points...
mynbc5.com
Jim Belushi attends opening of Belushi's Farm Akwesasne cannabis dispensary
AKWESASNE, N.Y. — Actor and comedian Jim Belushi attended the grand opening ceremony for the Belushi's Farm Akwesasne cannabis dispensary on Thursday as the franchise opened its latest store. Belushi and other members of the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe were on hand to celebrate the opening of the dispensary,...
flackbroadcasting.com
North Country mourns loss of local food pantry leader
LOWVILLE- The community is mourning the loss of a man who helped do so much for those in need. Daniel N. Taylor, 64, passed away last week, while at home and under the loving care of his partner, Ken, and Lewis County Hospice. He was the very well-known leader for...
