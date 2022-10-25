ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tupper Lake, NY

mynbc5.com

Missing Tupper Lake man found dead

HARRIETSTOWN, N.Y. — A Tupper Lake man who was reported missing earlier this month has been found dead, according to police. The Tupper Lake Police Department reported that the body of 32-year-old Jordan Beaulieu was found by Forest Rangers on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in a wooded area off of Corey's Road in Harrietstown.
TUPPER LAKE, NY
wwnytv.com

Potsdam home extensively damaged by Friday night fire

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A fire in Potsdam Friday night left extensive damage to a village home. According to Potsdam Fire officials, crews were called to 7 Broad Street for reports of a kitchen fire that would turn into a fully involved structure fire. Crews took about an hour...
POTSDAM, NY
suncommunitynews.com

Margaret St. hit-and-run remains under investigation

Accident left one transferred to UVM and another under evaluation. PLATTSBURGH | Authorities are now asking for the public’s help in the investigation into an Oct. 21 crash on Margaret Street that left one person transferred to the University of Vermont Medical Center. New York State Police said the...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Larceny complaints lead to charges filed against North Country woman, State Police say

LERAY- A North Country woman is faced with charges that trace back to complaints of a Jefferson County larceny early Wednesday. Regina B. Drake, 25, of Carthage, NY Regina B. Drake, 25, of Carthage, NY was arrested by Wednesday afternoon by the New York State Police (Watertown). She is officially charged with one felony count of burglary in the third-degree; along with one misdemeanor count each of obstructing governmental administration in the second-degree and resisting arrest.
CARTHAGE, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

North Country pair faced with burglary charges in Lewis County: NYSP

DIANA- A North Country pair is faced with burglary charges in Lewis County, authorities say. Courtney E. Skaggs, 23, of Carthage, NY and Devin J. Stiles, 26, of Watertown, NY were both arrested Wednesday morning by the New York State Police (Lowville). Skaggs is officially charged with one misdemeanor count...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
mynbc5.com

Former North Country legislator arrested after violating order of protection

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Former North Country legislator Simon Conroy was arrested on Wednesday after New York State Police said he violated an order of protection. Troopers said they were called to Conroy Road in Beekmantown on Sunday after Conroy allegedly went to a person's home where an order of protection had been filed against him. Conroy then fled to Canada.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
wwnytv.com

Man allegedly flees police in stolen vehicle

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A Canton man is accused of evading police and crashing a stolen vehicle he was allegedly driving. St. Lawrence County sheriff deputies say 37-year-old Ian Johns Sr. was driving the stolen vehicle when they tried to pull him over on Irish Settlement Road in the town of Oswegatchie.
CANTON, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Local woman charged with intoxicated driving in Lewis County: Troopers

WEST TURIN- A local woman is accused of intoxicated driving in Lewis County, authorities say. Jolene S. Sullivan, 55, of Constableville, NY was arrested Tuesday late afternoon by the New York State Police (Lowville). She is officially charged with one count each of DWI (first-offense) and operating a vehicle (w/a .08 of 1% BAC).
flackbroadcasting.com

Local man accused of trespass in the North Country, authorities say

LERAY- A local man is accused of trespass in the North Country, authorities say. Joshua F. Constance, 37, of Carthage, NY was arrested Monday night by the New York State Police (Watertown). He was officially charged with one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass in the third-degree. According to Troopers, the...
CARTHAGE, NY
wamc.org

Officials warn of phone scam in Plattsburgh

Plattsburgh officials are warning residents of a phone scam. Customers of the city’s Municipal Lighting Department are reporting receiving calls from individuals claiming to work for the utility. They are asking for personal information including home address and bank accounts claiming the customer has a large credit and they...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

North Country family finally honored for their service

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A North Country family made a commitment to the military and now, decades later, they are being recognized for it. The North Country Honor Flight took a moment to celebrate the Blair family after their service in the army. Michael Cashman, the Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor,...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
mynbc5.com

Saranac Central High School girls' soccer finishes Section VII undefeated, after taking Section VII Class B title

SARANAC, N.Y. — A 2-1 win for Saranac Central High School girls' soccer over Beekmantown High School in the Class B Championship led an impressive undefeated season in Section VII conference play of 16-0. "All of us are over and beyond with excitement," said Saranac Central senior Sydney Myers. "We could not be more happy and honestly I would not have wanted to win with any other group of girls."
SARANAC, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Go Big: These Are The 7 Fattest Counties In New York State

One thing is true about New Yorkers, we LOVE to eat. I mean, how could we not? We have the most amazing restaurants in our state and such a variety. I'm not even just talking about New York City. In Buffalo, for instance, we have really good restaurants - everything from Italian to Asian to Indian to American and everything in between. And can we talk about pizza? New York has the best pizza, hands down (don't @ me to argue either).
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

One New, Sneaky COVID Symptom Has New York On Alert Into Winter

As we head into winter, New York and the CDC are still urging caution over COVID. A majority of the counties in Upstate are still in the CDC’s “high” level, with a little less than 10% of inpatient hospital beds still occupied by COVID patients. Mayo Clinic research shows Warren County currently has the highest density of COVID cases in the entire state of New York.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
The Associated Press

Medisca to Open New Plattsburgh, NY Facility Exceeding Rigorous Quality and Employee Safety Standards

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2022-- Medisca, a global company offering pharmaceutical compounding products and services, mixing technology, manufacturing, education services and more, announces plans to lease a standalone 60,000 square foot building to consolidate repackaging and distribution operations in Plattsburgh, NY under one roof. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005136/en/ Architectural visualization of the new facility being built for Medisca in Plattsburgh, New York. (Photo: Business Wire)
PLATTSBURGH, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

North Country mourns loss of local food pantry leader

LOWVILLE- The community is mourning the loss of a man who helped do so much for those in need. Daniel N. Taylor, 64, passed away last week, while at home and under the loving care of his partner, Ken, and Lewis County Hospice. He was the very well-known leader for...
LOWVILLE, NY

