Baltimore, MD

weaa.org

Violence prevention conference underway in Baltimore

(Baltimore, MD) -- Violence prevention is taking centerstage as a conference gets underway in Baltimore. Representatives from dozens of cities are meeting in Baltimore this week for the 9th Annual Cities United meeting. The conference brings together lawmakers from across the country to discuss ways to prevent the ongoing problem...
BALTIMORE, MD
weaa.org

Mayor Scott Announces School-Based Violence Intervention Program

(Baltimore, MD) -- Baltimore is taking another step in trying to stop school violence. Mayor Brandon Scott has announced the start of a school-based violence intervention program. Under the program, school-based specialists will work with youth, school administrators and families to create a positive school climate, strengthen youth problem solving...
BALTIMORE, MD
weaa.org

Topgolf Prepares For Grand Opening in Baltimore

(Baltimore, MD) -- A key component of Baltimore's Warner Street Entertainment District is preparing to open at the end of the month. Finishing touches are being put in place for Topgolf, a high-tech driving range set to open on October 28th. The facility will join the Horseshoe Casino along with...
BALTIMORE, MD
weaa.org

Lexington Market Holds Soft Opening

(Baltimore, MD) -- After more than four years of construction, the Lexington Market is back in business. The market held a soft opening on Monday showing off its $45-million rehab that will be home to more than 40 vendors. The new market features a plaza with seating as well as...
BALTIMORE, MD

