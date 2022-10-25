ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore bakery happy to be serving sweets after burglary forced closing

Friday was a busy morning for April Richardson, who's preparing to welcome customers back to "Baked in Baltimore" on Saturday. "I cannot wait to see our customers. We missed them so much," said Richardson, the bakery's co-owner. The bakery on Reisterstown Road specializes in sweet potatoes as the main ingredient...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Federal Hill apartment project put on hold ‘for the foreseeable future,’ due to ‘market conditions’

Developers have shelved plans to build a four-story addition to the Harbor Hill Apartments in Federal Hill, citing “market conditions” as the reason for not moving ahead. Owners of the apartment building at 301 Warren Ave. notified residents yesterday that they won’t be proceeding as previously scheduled with work on an expansion that would have been constructed on a parking lot they own at Riverside Avenue and Grindall Street.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

'Spook-tacular' decorations to see in the Baltimore area

(WBFF) — This spooky season has brought out some of the best spooky scenes around the Baltimore area this year. With 'Halloweekend' officially starting, neighbors have pulled out all the stops to spook and scare, but still treat, their trick-or-treaters. You can see some of the 'spook-tacular' decorations right...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

18th Annual BARCStoberfest

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Lace up your sneakers, grab your furry friends, and a costume for the annual BARCStoberfest happening this weekend. Director of Community Engagement for BARCS Bailey Deacon shares more about the event.
BALTIMORE, MD
interviewmagazine.com

Baltimore Photographer Steven Cuffie Shows Black Women in Their Multitudes

New York Life Gallery, housed in the downtown studio space of the photographer and emerging gallerist Ethan James Green, opened a window onto black womanhood in Baltimore for its inaugural show, Women, a collection of photographs by the late artist Steven Cuffie, who spent his career as a photographer for the city of Baltimore. Cuffie’s extensive body of work has been scrupulously archived and curated by his youngest child, the artist and stylist Marcus Cuffie, who recognized in their father’s intimate portraits a vivid and varied picture of black women in Baltimore, a majority-black city that has been segregated and stereotyped to its residents’ detriment for decades. Both Cuffies, however, are interested in portraying Baltimore and its residents more fully than shows like The Wire, and the curator seeks to understand their father better through the female subjects he so tenderly photographed. As Women opened to considerable fanfare last week at New York Life’s Canal Street location, we spoke to Cuffie about the diversity of experience in Baltimore, what it means to live as—and be raised by—an artist, and how the show functions as a portal into their mother and father’s younger selves.—CLAUDIA BUCCINO.
BALTIMORE, MD
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Hunt Valley, MD

Hunt Valley in Baltimore County, Maryland, was once a land filled with shady hills. The McCormick Company moved into the area in 1962, and the city has then been known for its business district with its impressive roster of new businesses, industrial parks, and corporate centers. As this once-rural area...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Patagonia picked Baltimore for its biggest store yet. Here's why.

Patagonia will open its Baltimore store -- the outdoor clothing and gear retailer's largest location yet -- in early November. The company will celebrate its arrival in Charm City with a two-day grand opening celebration on Nov. 5 and 6, with the goal of introducing both the brand itself as well as Patagonia's community engagement efforts, which are already underway.
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Powerball Jackpot up to $800 Million for This Saturday’s Drawing; $50,000 Ticket Sold on October 26 in Maryland

Powerball jackpot chasers get another chance to capture the big prize, which rolled to an estimated annuity value of $800 million for the Saturday, Oct. 29 drawing. That makes it the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history and fifth-largest in U.S. lottery history. While no one hit the jackpot Wednesday night, one $50,000-winning ticket was sold in Maryland along with 45,410 other winning tickets ranging from $4 to $100.
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Tina Turner Musical Contest

Win a pair of tickets to “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” coming to the Hippodrome Theatre. Watch FOX45 Morning News each day October 31 through November 4, 2022 and be the correct caller for your chance to win!. WBFF / TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL AT THE HIPPODROME.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

These are Maryland's top restaurants, according to OpenTable users

Some of the top restaurants in the area are located in a small town on the Eastern Shore -- at least according to OpenTable users. The online reservation management platform this month released a new list of 10 restaurants that received the best reviews from its users, and three of the top eateries are located in Easton, a Talbot County town located about 40 miles east of Annapolis.
EASTON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Homeless at JFX encampment moving out to meet city's deadline

BALTIMORE - A homeless encampment under the Jones Falls Expressway in downtown Baltimore was forced to clear by the end of Friday.As of late afternoon, it appears the encampment at Saratoga and Gay streets are close to being vacated following a monthlong conflict with the city. The homeless encampment is set up where Baltimore's Farmers Market is situated every Sunday. Many venders say they lost space when the encampment popped up.Randolph Joynes, who has been homeless for two months, is being forced to move elsewhere."So, really, all this is new to me," Joynes said. "You know, this is something we see...
BALTIMORE, MD
weaa.org

Violence prevention conference underway in Baltimore

(Baltimore, MD) -- Violence prevention is taking centerstage as a conference gets underway in Baltimore. Representatives from dozens of cities are meeting in Baltimore this week for the 9th Annual Cities United meeting. The conference brings together lawmakers from across the country to discuss ways to prevent the ongoing problem...
