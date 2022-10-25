ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville murder suspect arrested, shelter in place order lifted

Crime scene tape surrounds a residence on the 1100 block of Ryan Ave. W on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Photo by Joe Nelson | Bring Me The News.

A 17-year-old murder suspect is in custody late Tuesday morning, approximately 45 minutes after authorities in Roseville ordered a shelter-in-place amid the search.

The emergency alert blared on cell phones in St. Paul and elsewhere in the Twin Cities around 10:50 a.m., describing the suspect as a 17-year-old white male.

Shortly after 11 a.m., St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter confirmed the incident occurred in Roseville near Har Mar Mall. The notice "inadvertently went out wider than intended," Carter wrote in a Tweet.

A second emergency alert at 11:15 a.m. stated the shelter-in-place is ordered in the Roseville in the area of Highway 36 and Snelling Avenue to Larpenteur Avenue and Victoria Street.

A third alert around 11:30 a.m. stated the shelter-in-place had been cancelled and the suspect was in custody.

Additional information is expected from the City of Roseville shortly.

Tim Courtright
4d ago

It is smart. The company I work for, everyone in the office got an alert. I wasn't in the office. Our HR department sent an email out to everyone, even remote workers to let them know what was going on. I'm glad that they send out alerts to people. Great work

Reply
3
HumbleTheorist
4d ago

It is great to get the alerts yet I hope the areas can be more pinpointed. Great this suspect was apprehended. Another young teen..sad

Reply
3
Jean Foster
4d ago

Thank you for the alter - that's what's needed when things like this are going on. Even when shootings are happening.

Reply
2
 

