A 15-year-old stabbed one of their parents at a home in Winsted, police say.

The stabbing happened at a home on Pratt Street around 10:30 p.m. Monday.

Police say a 15-year-old stabbed one of their parents with a small pocketknife.

The parent was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

The 15-year-old was arrested and charged with assault and risk of injury.