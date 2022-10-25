ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UCLA Bruins Wearing Zion Williamson's Jordan Brand Shoes

The UCLA Bruins men's basketball team will wear the Jordan Zion 2 shoe this season.

View the original article to see embedded media.

As if the sports calendar could not get any busier, the NCAA basketball season is quickly gearing up. Over the past few weeks, we have seen the most prestigious programs in the country host media days and other exciting events.

When it comes to blueblood basketball teams, the conversation must always begin with the UCLA Bruins. The athletic department has been on a roll with smart hires and savvy business moves.

One of the best decisions ever made in Westwood was signing a six-year, $46.45-million contract with Jordan Brand and Nike in 2020. The American company has supplied the Bruins with the best apparel it has to offer. After the Bruins' team photo shoot, we know what basketball shoes they will wear during the 2022-23 season.

Jordan Zion 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fdzpp_0ilzlo2M00
The Jordan Zion 2 in the 'Hope Diamond' colorway.

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

In addition to other Jordan Brand shoes, the Bruins will primarily wear the Jordan Zion 2 in Bruins colorways this season. The performance basketball shoe is the second installment in Zion Williamson's signature sneaker line.

The Jordan Zion 2 first hit shelves in June 2022 for $120. Since then, a plethora of different exciting colorways has enjoyed general releases. Fans can easily purchase a pair on Nike's website .

The new model is lightweight, comfortable, and built to allow Williamson to be fully locked in on the court. Fans can read the complete tech breakdown by clicking here .

It is sure to be an exciting season for the Bruins, as they are preseason ranked No. 8 and bringing back several key players. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com all season long for your sneaker news.

