Oklahoma City Indian Clinic receives $125,000 grant from AstraZeneca Foundation to improve cardiovascular health and advance health equality in Central Oklahoma

News Release

Oklahoma City Indian Clinic

Oklahoma City Indian Clinic (OKCIC) has been selected as one of six nonprofit organizations to receive a $125,000 grant from the AstraZeneca Foundation to address cardiovascular disease, a leading cause of death in the nation. The grant will provide continued support, for the third consecutive year, of the Healthy Hearts on the Go: Linking Cardiovascular Disease to Diabetes Management for American Indians program to help improve heart health outcomes at the community level.

This grant was provided through the AstraZeneca Foundation’s Connections for Cardiovascular Health (CCH) SM Next Generation program, which aims to improve heart health in the US, particularly among historically excluded and disenfranchised populations, through tailored approaches that best meet the needs of local communities.

“We are thankful for this AstraZeneca Foundation grant,” said Robyn Sunday-Allen, Oklahoma City Indian Clinic’s Chief Executive Officer. “This continued support of our Healthy Heart program will allow us to continue improving the heart health of American Indians in Central Oklahoma.”

As a Grant Awardee, Oklahoma City Indian Clinic will continue to participate in the Foundation’s innovative peer-to-peer Mentorship Program, collaborating with other Grant Awardees and discussing best practices to inform the Healthy Heart program’s work moving forward.

“The AstraZeneca Foundation is proud of the incredible impact our Connections for Cardiovascular Health Next Generation Grant Awardees have made, especially in the midst of a global pandemic,” said Christie Bloomquist, President, AstraZeneca Foundation and Vice President, US Corporate & Government Affairs, AstraZeneca. “Their programs have changed many people’s lives, connecting participants with access to screenings, care and resources and helping to reduce risk factors for cardiovascular disease. Because of their work and commitment, more communities are on the path to closing outcome gaps and advancing health equity in the US.”

The $125,000 AstraZeneca Foundation grant will support efforts to expand the reach of the Healthy Heart program which works to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease among American Indians in Central Oklahoma through health coaching, virtual education sessions, physical activity and incentives.

About Oklahoma City Indian Clinic

Oklahoma City Indian Clinic was established in 1974 to provide excellent health care and wellness services to American Indians in central Oklahoma. The clinic staff cares for more than 22,000 patients from over 200 federally recognized tribes every year. American Indians can receive a range of services, including medical, dental, pediatrics, prenatal, pharmacy, optometry, physical fitness, nutrition, family programs and behavioral health services. For more information, please call (405) 948-4900 or visit www.okcic.com .

About AstraZeneca Foundation

The AstraZeneca (HealthCare) Foundation works to advance health equity and foster community wellbeing in the US through strategic grant-giving and capacity building support for nonprofit organizations. The Foundation also provides financial support for AstraZeneca employees affected by federally declared disasters in the US. Established in 1993 as a nonprofit charitable organization, the Foundation is a separate legal entity from AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals with distinct legal restrictions. For more information and updates, follow AstraZeneca US on Facebook , Twitter , subscribe to the Foundation on YouTube and visit www.AstraZeneca-US.com/Foundation .