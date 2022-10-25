This Week’s Calhoun County Sports Schedule

Calhoun Journal

October 25, 2022

East Alabama Sports Today

Calhoun County, AL – Here is this week’s high school sports schedule for teams in and around Calhoun County for the week of Oct. 24-29

Football

Oct. 27

Ashville at Munford

Pleasant Valley at Weaver

Oct. 28

Appalachian at Southeastern

Beauregard at Lincoln

Beulah at Horseshoe Bend

Billingsley at Thorsby

Cedar Bluff at Donoho

Center Point at Leeds

Cherokee County at Fort Payne

Cleveland at Susan Moore

Coosa Cent. at Autaugville

East Lawrence at Hanceville

Elmore County at Jemison

Etowah at Southside

Fayetteville at Holy Spirit

Fultondale at Mortimer Jordan

Gaston at Brindlee Mountain

Gaylesville at Talladega Co. Cent.

Geraldine at Crossville

Glencoe at West End

Hokes Bluff at Sardis

Jacksonville at Oxford

Keith at Isabella

New Hope at Plainview

Pell City at Springville

Piedmont at Sylacauga

Ranburne at Randolph County

Saks at Talladega

St. Clair County at Dora

Sylvania at Fyffe

Tallassee at Holtville

Valley at Benjamin Russell

Victory Christian at Coosa Christian

Vinemont at Holly Pond

Wellborn at Cleburne County

Wetumpka at Clay Central

White Plains at Westbrook

Wicksburg at Dadeville

Winterboro at Childersburg

Woodland at Wadley

Flag football

STATE QUALIFYING TOURNAMENT

At Choccolocco Park

Oct. 25

Albertville vs. Lee, 5:30 p.m.

Oxford vs. Sparkman, 5:30 p.m.

Championship game, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

STATE TOURNAMENT

At Birmingham Crossplex

Oct. 25

CLASS 1A

10:30 a.m.

Pleasant Home vs. Spring Garden

Addison vs. Kinston

Covenant Christian vs. Brantley

University Charter vs. Meek

4 p.m.

Semifinals

CLASS 2A

Noon

Long vs. Lindsay Lane

Donoho vs. Washington County

Pleasant Valley vs. Tuscaloosa Academy

Bayshore Christian vs. Fyffe

6 p.m.

Semifinals

Oct. 26

CLASS 3A

9 a.m.

Prattville Christian vs. Geraldine

Ohatchee vs. Opp

Plainview vs. Houston Academy

St. Luke’s vs. Susan Moore

3 p.m.

Semifinals

CLASS 6A

10:30 a.m.

Bayside Academy vs. Hazel Green

Mountain Brook vs. Northridge

Hartselle vs. Pelham

Spanish Fort vs. Oxford

3 p.m.

Semifinals

Class 1A finals, 12:30 p.m.

Class 2A finals, 2:30 p.m.

Oct. 27

Class 3A finals, 10 a.m.

Class 6A finals, noon

Cross country

Oct. 27

AHSAA Sectionals

