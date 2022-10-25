This Week’s Calhoun County Sports Schedule
Calhoun County, AL – Here is this week’s high school sports schedule for teams in and around Calhoun County for the week of Oct. 24-29
Football
Oct. 27
Ashville at Munford
Pleasant Valley at Weaver
Oct. 28
Appalachian at Southeastern
Beauregard at Lincoln
Beulah at Horseshoe Bend
Billingsley at Thorsby
Cedar Bluff at Donoho
Center Point at Leeds
Cherokee County at Fort Payne
Cleveland at Susan Moore
Coosa Cent. at Autaugville
East Lawrence at Hanceville
Elmore County at Jemison
Etowah at Southside
Fayetteville at Holy Spirit
Fultondale at Mortimer Jordan
Gaston at Brindlee Mountain
Gaylesville at Talladega Co. Cent.
Geraldine at Crossville
Glencoe at West End
Hokes Bluff at Sardis
Jacksonville at Oxford
Keith at Isabella
New Hope at Plainview
Pell City at Springville
Piedmont at Sylacauga
Ranburne at Randolph County
Saks at Talladega
St. Clair County at Dora
Sylvania at Fyffe
Tallassee at Holtville
Valley at Benjamin Russell
Victory Christian at Coosa Christian
Vinemont at Holly Pond
Wellborn at Cleburne County
Wetumpka at Clay Central
White Plains at Westbrook
Wicksburg at Dadeville
Winterboro at Childersburg
Woodland at Wadley
Flag football
STATE QUALIFYING TOURNAMENT
At Choccolocco Park
Oct. 25
Albertville vs. Lee, 5:30 p.m.
Oxford vs. Sparkman, 5:30 p.m.
Championship game, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
STATE TOURNAMENT
At Birmingham Crossplex
Oct. 25
CLASS 1A
10:30 a.m.
Pleasant Home vs. Spring Garden
Addison vs. Kinston
Covenant Christian vs. Brantley
University Charter vs. Meek
4 p.m.
Semifinals
CLASS 2A
Noon
Long vs. Lindsay Lane
Donoho vs. Washington County
Pleasant Valley vs. Tuscaloosa Academy
Bayshore Christian vs. Fyffe
6 p.m.
Semifinals
Oct. 26
CLASS 3A
9 a.m.
Prattville Christian vs. Geraldine
Ohatchee vs. Opp
Plainview vs. Houston Academy
St. Luke’s vs. Susan Moore
3 p.m.
Semifinals
CLASS 6A
10:30 a.m.
Bayside Academy vs. Hazel Green
Mountain Brook vs. Northridge
Hartselle vs. Pelham
Spanish Fort vs. Oxford
3 p.m.
Semifinals
Class 1A finals, 12:30 p.m.
Class 2A finals, 2:30 p.m.
Oct. 27
Class 3A finals, 10 a.m.
Class 6A finals, noon
Cross country
Oct. 27
AHSAA Sectionals
