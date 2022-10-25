ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, AL

This Week’s Calhoun County Sports Schedule

Calhoun County, AL – Here is this week’s high school sports schedule for teams in and around Calhoun County for the week of Oct. 24-29

Football

Oct. 27
Ashville at Munford
Pleasant Valley at Weaver

Oct. 28
Appalachian at Southeastern
Beauregard at Lincoln
Beulah at Horseshoe Bend
Billingsley at Thorsby
Cedar Bluff at Donoho
Center Point at Leeds
Cherokee County at Fort Payne
Cleveland at Susan Moore
Coosa Cent. at Autaugville
East Lawrence at Hanceville
Elmore County at Jemison
Etowah at Southside
Fayetteville at Holy Spirit
Fultondale at Mortimer Jordan
Gaston at Brindlee Mountain
Gaylesville at Talladega Co. Cent.
Geraldine at Crossville
Glencoe at West End
Hokes Bluff at Sardis
Jacksonville at Oxford
Keith at Isabella
New Hope at Plainview
Pell City at Springville
Piedmont at Sylacauga
Ranburne at Randolph County
Saks at Talladega
St. Clair County at Dora
Sylvania at Fyffe
Tallassee at Holtville
Valley at Benjamin Russell
Victory Christian at Coosa Christian
Vinemont at Holly Pond
Wellborn at Cleburne County
Wetumpka at Clay Central
White Plains at Westbrook
Wicksburg at Dadeville
Winterboro at Childersburg
Woodland at Wadley

Flag football

STATE QUALIFYING TOURNAMENT
At Choccolocco Park
Oct. 25
Albertville vs. Lee, 5:30 p.m.
Oxford vs. Sparkman, 5:30 p.m.
Championship game, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

STATE TOURNAMENT
At Birmingham Crossplex
Oct. 25
CLASS 1A
10:30 a.m.
Pleasant Home vs. Spring Garden
Addison vs. Kinston
Covenant Christian vs. Brantley
University Charter vs. Meek
4 p.m.
Semifinals

CLASS 2A
Noon
Long vs. Lindsay Lane
Donoho vs. Washington County
Pleasant Valley vs. Tuscaloosa Academy
Bayshore Christian vs. Fyffe
6 p.m.
Semifinals

Oct. 26
CLASS 3A
9 a.m.
Prattville Christian vs. Geraldine
Ohatchee vs. Opp
Plainview vs. Houston Academy
St. Luke’s vs. Susan Moore
3 p.m.
Semifinals

CLASS 6A
10:30 a.m.
Bayside Academy vs. Hazel Green
Mountain Brook vs. Northridge
Hartselle vs. Pelham
Spanish Fort vs. Oxford
3 p.m.
Semifinals

Class 1A finals, 12:30 p.m.
Class 2A finals, 2:30 p.m.

Oct. 27
Class 3A finals, 10 a.m.
Class 6A finals, noon

Cross country

Oct. 27
AHSAA Sectionals

Calhoun Journal

Sectional Standouts in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Oxford boys, White Plains boys, Jacksonville girls all win sectional team titles; Conn, Keur win girls races. Two of Calhoun County’s top cross country teams qualified for the state championship meet Thursday, but their success going forward hinges on the availability of some of their top runners.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Sigh of Relief Across Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Munford gets players back, rallies in second half to beat Ashville in final regular-season game; PV rallies to edge Weaver THURSDAY SCORES Munford 24, Ashville 9 Pleasant Valley 28, Weaver 22 STATEWIDE SCORES Autaugaville 70, Central-Coosa 20 Bessemer Academy 34, Cornerstone 8 Brooks 28, Lauderdale County 7 Center Point at Leeds, canceled […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Hayes has another record-setting night in Piedmont win at Sylacauga

SYLACAUGA – Piedmont senior quarterback Jack Hayes had another spectacular outing on the football field Friday night at Sylacauga. Hayes threw three touchdown passes and ran for two scores, including a 64-yard touchdown for the Bulldogs’ first score – the longest of his career – in a 41-20 victory over the Class 5A Aggies.
SYLACAUGA, AL
High School Football PRO

Anniston, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Getting it Done

Calhoun County, AL – With its season on the line, Cedar Bluff grabs Class 1A playoff berth with 34-0 shutout of Donoho By Brant Locklier It was homecoming at Donoho, but there was no dancing in the streets for the Falcons as Cedar Bluff came to town fighting for their playoff lives and dominated 34-0. The […]
CEDAR BLUFF, AL
wbrc.com

Pedestrian struck outside Oxford football stadium

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) -A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Friday night outside of Lamar Field in Oxford. Oxford Police Chief Bill Partridge confirmed the accident happened on Highway 78 in Oxford between Stewart Street and Edmar Street. The victim was transported to Regional Medical Center. Get news alerts in...
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

Treadhoofalon at Anniston’s McClellan Horse Trails

Anniston, AL – Saturday, November is the day to see first time event: Treadhoofalon! This event will stat at the Camp Mcclellan Horse Trails at 8:00 am. Mountain bikers, trail runners, and horseback riders are invited to participate in this first-of-its-kind event, jointly hosted by The Back Country Horseman of America – McClellan Chapter, Northeast Alabama Bicycle Association, and the Anniston Runners Club!
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Saints Come Marching Into Oxford

Oxford, AL – Hope Christian Academy, the newest K-12 Christian school in Calhoun County, exploring its athletics options after receiving blessing of Oxford City Council. The newest K-12 Christian school in Calhoun County received the blessing of the Oxford City Council Tuesday night. After making a formal announcement of its founding on its social media platforms Wednesday, officials at Hope Christian Academy will begin a full-court press for students and faculty.
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

City of Anniston Transit Alerts

Anniston, AL – The city of Anniston has announced that drivers should be aware that our Public Works Department’s paint shop will be re-stripping the intersection of Alexandria Road & McDaniel Avenue on Thursday, October 6, 2022. The intersection will not be closed; however, drivers should expect delays and use caution when entering the area. Flaggers will be present to direct traffic.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

5th Sunday Night Singing in Ohatchee and Weaver

Calhoun County, AL – Two cities are hold ing 5th Sunday Night Singing on Sunday, October 30th. Ohatchee Church of God will be meeting at 5:00 pm and Weaver Church of God will meet at 6:00 pm. Both will host a variety of Christian music – something for every member of the family. There will be a fellowship event after the service. Both events are open to the public and free.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Rolling Red Winner in Oxford

Oxford, AL – Griffin birdies 18 to overtake Montenegro, wins Rolling Red Alabama Classic by a shot By Al Muskewitz The 18th hole at Cider Ridge Golf Club has been really good to J.T. Griffin this week. Not so much for Jesus Montenegro. Griffin, a 35-year-old former Georgia Tech player, won both Rolling Red Tour events […]
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

Basket Weaving Class in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Friday, November 4th at 9:00 am the Anniston Public Library will offer a Basket Weaving Class. There is a $40.00 non-refundable registration fee. Spaces are limited so be sure to visit the Main Circulation Desk and sign up as soon as possible! The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

It is Miller’s Time

Anniston, AL – Saks coach Jonathan Miller scores his 100th career football coaching victory in Wildcats’ rout of Talladega By Al Muskewitz Saks football coach Jonathan Miller is the kind of guy who doesn’t like people to make a fuss over. He just wants to go about his business, win some games, have some quiet influence over […]
SAKS, AL
Calhoun Journal

Girl Scout Day 2022 in Anniston

Anniston, AL – Saturday, October 29th, 2022 from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Anniston Museums and Gardens will be Girl Scout Day 2022. Join them for Girl Scout Day and earn one or more badges! Pre-register your Daisy, Brownie, or Junior Girl Scout in one of the specialized workshops. Each workshop is $5 per Scout and includes the Berman Museum badge. Pre-registration is required. Museum admission is sold separately.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Big Boyz Toyz in Oxford

Oxford, AL – Saturday, October 29th from 8:30 am to 1:00 pm is the Big Boyz Toyz Show at 1117 Edmar St, Oxford, AL 36203. Want your precious prize possession to be featured on our most popular show Big Boys Toys? It’s ONLY $10 to register! This is your chance to network with people of the same interests and have a good ol time!! Star host Kip Chappell will be there! This event is hosted by WEAC – TV24.
OXFORD, AL
AL.com

Missing Alabama woman identified as body found in Marshall County shed

The body of a woman found inside a shed south of the town of Grant was identified by the Marshall County Coroner’s Office on Saturday. Authorities confirmed that Kendra Leigh Green, 25, of Arab, was found inside a shed on property along Stewart Hollow Road. Her body was discovered by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office on Friday while authorities were searching the property after Green’s family reported her missing.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Authorities search for North Alabama teen

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — Officials are searching for a missing Valley Head teenager who was last seen in Dekalb County. Makenna Purvis, 19, was last seen near Fort Payne on Sept. 26. Anyone with information is asked to call the Dekalb County Sheriff's Office at 256-845-3801.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
