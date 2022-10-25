Read full article on original website
What is the Jackpot in The Peripheral, Explained
Prime Video’s ‘The Peripheral’ is a sci-fi drama that follows the story of Flynne Fisher. She gets the chance to time travel, though not in the conventional term, and finds herself entangled with the events taking place at the beginning of the twenty-second century. Seventy years after her original timeline, the world looks a lot different. While the people in the future are cagey about details regarding what happened that so drastically changed the world, a few hints are dropped for the audience. The term “the jackpot” is used in this context, and it turns out to be the turning point for the future, while also becoming a huge plot point for the story. If you are wondering what it is and how it’s relevant to Flynne’s story, then here’s what you should know about it. SPOILERS AHEAD.
Shards of Her Ending, Explained: Does Hsiao-liu Really Exist?
Directed by Li Cho, Netflix’s drama series ‘Shards of Her’ follows the life of Lin Chen-hsi, who gets forced to relive her childhood trauma and its aftereffects upon getting into an accident. Although Chen-hsi survives the accident, she ends up in an alternative reality, restarting her life in the past. With little to no recollection of what really happened to her, Chen-hsi sets out to unravel the mystery behind her past and the misfortunes that changed her life. Starring Wei-Ning Hsu as Chen-hsi, the Taiwanese series ends with several revelations and developments that are guaranteed to confuse the viewers. If you are trying to make sense of the same, let us be your ally! SPOILERS AHEAD.
Spy x Family Episode 17 Recap and Ending, Explained
In the seventeenth episode of ‘Spy x Family‘ titled ‘Carry Out the Griffin Plan, Fullmetal Lady, & Omelet Rice♡’ the show follows Anya as she tries to help Damian in arts and crafts class so that she can eventually get invited to his house and help Loid get access to his father. Although her attempts to help accidentally yields the desired results, Damian is eventually unhappy to not complete the project as he had imagined it. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Spy x Family’ episode 17. SPOILERS AHEAD!!!
Wild Is the Wind Ending, Explained: Who is the Killer?
Written and directed by Fabian Medea, Netflix’s ‘Wild Is the Wind,’ is a crime-drama film set in a small, secluded town in southern Africa. When a young girl named Melissa is murdered, there’s civil unrest within the public as racial tensions become prominent. Two dirty cops, Vusi and John, who have ulterior motives, take up the case and try to find the perpetrator.
What’s the shortest joke? What’s the smallest possible ratio of words to laughter?
What’s the shortest joke? What’s the smallest ratio of words to laughter possible? Roy Mapplethorpe, Swindon. Send new questions to nq@theguardian.com. ε<0 is a hoot among first-year maths students. So the characters/laughs ratio has at least a hard-to-beat denominator. annamayo. Impossible to answer, because different people will...
Why do pumpkins have warts? The weird science behind Halloween's most charismatic plant
What does a pumpkin have in common with a zonkey? It turns out: quite a lot. We don't typically associate the two: Zonkey is the term for a rarely-seen zebra-donkey hybrid, while pumpkins are associated with Halloween jack-o'-lanterns, delicious desserts and trendy beverages. Yet just as a donkey can breed with a zebra to create a zonkey, so too can different types of pumpkin cross-breed with each other to create vegetables with unique designs. One of those crossbreeds involves being covered in warts.
The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself Ending, Explained: Does Nathan Complete the Giving Ceremony?
Netflix’s ‘The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself’ follows the story of a teenager named Nathan. He lives in the world of witches, where the two factions have been at war with each other, with both perceiving the other as the villain in the story. Nathan finds himself in the middle of this conflict, especially because of his father, who is known for his ruthlessness and the bloodshed that always follows him. As Nathan tries to get out of his father’s shadow, he finds love and friendship in unlikely places, while coming face to face with his powers and accepting who he really is. The final scene of the season leaves the audience wondering what path Nathan will choose for himself now. Here’s what the events of the finale mean for the young witch and his friends. SPOILERS AHEAD.
Welcome to Demon School Season 3 Episode 4 Recap and Ending, Explained
In the fourth episode of ‘Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun’ season 3 titled ‘The Signal That the Harvest Festival Has Begun,’ Iruma and other students of the misfit class finally regroup just moments before the Harvest Festival begins. The students are challenged to enter a dangerous forest to gather food ingredients that will earn them different points based on the difficulty of procurement and its rarity. Unfortunately, the misfit students are tired after overexerting themselves in their special training. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun’ Season 3 Episode 4. SPOILERS AHEAD!
15 Controversial TV Episodes That Got So Much Backlash The Network Said, "That's It, No One Will Ever See This Again"
In 2011, Disney Channel pulled two episodes after Demi Lovato called them out. The network has also pulled two episodes that were heavily criticized by parent groups.
Does Nina Die in Beyond the Universe? What Happens to Gabriel?
Originally titled ‘Depois do Universo,’ Netflix’s ‘Beyond the Universe‘ is directed by Diego Freitas. The Brazilian comedy romance-drama film is about Nina, a talented pianist on the waitlist for a kidney transplant. When she meets Gabriel, one of the doctors who take care of her, the two form an unexpected bond, which reignites her passion for music and leads her down a path of hope and joy. Nina is a cynical person who believes she doesn’t have time for most things in life because of her illness. However, meeting Gabriel changes this; he urges her to audition to play with the Symphony Orchestra in São Paulo and even nudges her toward her musical dream.
