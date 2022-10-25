Netflix’s ‘The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself’ follows the story of a teenager named Nathan. He lives in the world of witches, where the two factions have been at war with each other, with both perceiving the other as the villain in the story. Nathan finds himself in the middle of this conflict, especially because of his father, who is known for his ruthlessness and the bloodshed that always follows him. As Nathan tries to get out of his father’s shadow, he finds love and friendship in unlikely places, while coming face to face with his powers and accepting who he really is. The final scene of the season leaves the audience wondering what path Nathan will choose for himself now. Here’s what the events of the finale mean for the young witch and his friends. SPOILERS AHEAD.

