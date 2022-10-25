Read full article on original website
beavercountyradio.com
Route 65 Lane Restrictions Today, Monday in Baden
Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on Route 65 in Baden Borough, Beaver County will continue Friday, October 28 and Monday, October 31 weather permitting. Single-lane restrictions will occur in both directions on Route 65 between Johnson Avenue and State Street from 9 a.m. to...
Matzie: $7 million secured to boost Beaver County projects in Ambridge, Hopewell and Aliquippa
(AMBRIDGE, Pa.) New funding of $7 million secured from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program will support major projects in Ambridge, Hopewell and Aliquippa, state Rep. Rob Matzie announced today. Matzie, D-Beaver, said the funding includes $4.5 million to Centria Enterprises LLC for Phase I work on the Ambridge Community Center...
Victim Identified in Fatal Wednesday Night Three Car Accident in Industry
(Industry , Pa.) Beaver County Coroner David Gabauer said Friday afternoon that 19-year-old Mariah Sambol was killed in a three-vehicle crash that happened just after 10 PM on Midland Beaver Road in Industry Wednesday night. Two other people were also injured in the accident and their condition is not known.
The Commands Of Holiness Explored With Pastor Dave Grove On Saturday’s “Wake Up Beaver Valley”
Pastor Dave goes into the Old Testament book of Leviticus to discuss what God commands for his people to live with holiness in this Saturday’s edition of “Wake Up Beaver Valley”. “Wake Up Beaver Valley” airs every Saturday morning from 9 AM to 10 AM on Beaver...
Hopewell School Board Appoints New Member
(File Photo of a previous Hopewell School Board Meeting) (Hopewell Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Hopewell School Board member David Bufalini’s resignation was accepted at the boards work session on October 11, 2022. and the board voted on Tuesday night to selected Victoria Gill as the new Region 3 board member.
Hopewell School Board Hires Familiar Beaver County Person As New Superintendent
(Hopewell Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) The Hopewell School Board met earlier this week and hired Dr. Jeffrey R. Beltz as the district’s new superintendent. The term is for 4 years and 7.5 months beginning November 15, 2022 through June 30, 2027. The employment agreement was approved dated October 25, 2022. Dr. Robert Kartychak, high school assistant principal, was named acting superintendent following the resignation of Dr. Michelle Miller last year. Dr. Kartychak welcomed Dr. Beltz and told him he’s looking forward to working with him.
One Person Killed and Two Injured in Wednesday Evening Crash in Industry
(Industry , Pa.) One person killed and two others injured after a three-vehicle crash that happened just after 10 PM on Midland Beaver Road in Industry last night. The accident happened near the intersection with Barclay Hill Road. The identity of the person who died has not been released nor...
Two Arrest Made in Ambridge Armed Robbery Two More Suspects Being Sought
(Beaver, Pa.) Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier held a press conference at the Beaver County Courthouse Thursday afternoon in conjunction with an armed robbery that took place Tuesday morning , October 25, 2022 in Ambridge. Lozier said during the press conference that three armed subjects robbed a man loading money into the ATM machine at the Firehouse Lounge in Ambridge. According to the Lozier the subjects came in two cars, abandoning one, and leaving the scene in the other car headed toward Pittsburgh. Cameras were used to find the car in Wilkinsburg. In the process of investigating several suspects were arrested in the Wilkinsburg and Churchill area on firearms charges. Authorities filed armed robbery charges against Kortez Williams.
Ambridge Man Indicted by Federal Grand Jury on Narcotics and Firearms Charges
(Pittsburgh, Pa.) 41-year-old Maurice Mosely Jr of Ambridge has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on charges of violating federal narcotics and firearms laws. The four-count Indictment was returned on Oct. 25, 2022. According to Indictment, on or about July 21, 2021 and Sept. 10, 2021, Mosely,...
The Final Week Of The Regular Season Features Two Undefeated Teams Battling For The Parkway Title
(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) After weeks of speculation, anticipation, and the games won in order for this to happen…the matchup spoken about all year long has finally become a reality. The Aliquippa Quips (8-0) will host the Central Valley Warriors (9-0) at Bulldog Stadium in Week 9 action, with...
Friday’s AMBC: Rocco Cozza, Esq.
Rocco Cozza, Founder of the Cozza Law Group and co-host of “The Entrepreneur Life” on Saturdays, joins Matt Drzik for a discussion about his practice as an entertainment lawyer and journey as an entrepreneur. The conversation will take place following the 8:30 news on A.M. Beaver County. Plus,...
Sewickley Woman Sentenced to 12 Years in Federal Prison for Distributing Drugs to Prisons
(Pittsburgh, Pa.) 48-year-old Michel Cercone of Sewickley was sentenced to 151 months in prison and four years supervised release following her prison sentence for conspiring to distribute Schedule I and II controlled substances, and to launder drug trafficking proceeds, between 2017 and 2019. Cercone was convicted at the conclusion of...
CCBC Players of the Game: Central Valley @ Aliquippa 10/28/22
95.7 FM and1460 WMBA’s Mike Azadian and John Perrotto had the call from Freedom High School of this WPIAL Class 4A Parkway Conference high school football game as the defending 4A champion Quips defeated the defending 3A champion Warriors 35-21. Your CCBC Players of the game are:. Central Valley:...
Dr. Emil Fernando Joins Jim Roddey On This Week’s “Heroes”, Carnegie Medal Series Continues
Allegheny Health Network breast surgeon Dr. Emil Fernando joins host Jim Roddey on this week’s episode of “Heroes” to talk about his practice and his career journey. Also, Eric Zahren (president) of the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission joins Jim to continue their 10-part series on winners of the Carnegie Medal.
CCBC Players of Game: Western Beaver @ Beaver Falls 10/28/22
WBVP-AM 1230 and 99.3 FM’s Bruce Frey and Eddy Crow had the call from Reeves Field at Geneva College of this WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Athletic Conference high school football game as the Tigers won over the Golden Beavers 44-8. Your CCBC Players of the game are:. Western Beaver:...
