Allegheny County, PA

Route 65 Lane Restrictions Today, Monday in Baden

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on Route 65 in Baden Borough, Beaver County will continue Friday, October 28 and Monday, October 31 weather permitting. Single-lane restrictions will occur in both directions on Route 65 between Johnson Avenue and State Street from 9 a.m. to...
BADEN, PA
Victim Identified in Fatal Wednesday Night Three Car Accident in Industry

(Industry , Pa.) Beaver County Coroner David Gabauer said Friday afternoon that 19-year-old Mariah Sambol was killed in a three-vehicle crash that happened just after 10 PM on Midland Beaver Road in Industry Wednesday night. Two other people were also injured in the accident and their condition is not known.
INDUSTRY, PA
Hopewell School Board Appoints New Member

(File Photo of a previous Hopewell School Board Meeting) (Hopewell Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Hopewell School Board member David Bufalini’s resignation was accepted at the boards work session on October 11, 2022. and the board voted on Tuesday night to selected Victoria Gill as the new Region 3 board member.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
Hopewell School Board Hires Familiar Beaver County Person As New Superintendent

(Hopewell Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) The Hopewell School Board met earlier this week and hired Dr. Jeffrey R. Beltz as the district’s new superintendent. The term is for 4 years and 7.5 months beginning November 15, 2022 through June 30, 2027. The employment agreement was approved dated October 25, 2022. Dr. Robert Kartychak, high school assistant principal, was named acting superintendent following the resignation of Dr. Michelle Miller last year. Dr. Kartychak welcomed Dr. Beltz and told him he’s looking forward to working with him.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
One Person Killed and Two Injured in Wednesday Evening Crash in Industry

(Industry , Pa.) One person killed and two others injured after a three-vehicle crash that happened just after 10 PM on Midland Beaver Road in Industry last night. The accident happened near the intersection with Barclay Hill Road. The identity of the person who died has not been released nor...
INDUSTRY, PA
Two Arrest Made in Ambridge Armed Robbery Two More Suspects Being Sought

(Beaver, Pa.) Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier held a press conference at the Beaver County Courthouse Thursday afternoon in conjunction with an armed robbery that took place Tuesday morning , October 25, 2022 in Ambridge. Lozier said during the press conference that three armed subjects robbed a man loading money into the ATM machine at the Firehouse Lounge in Ambridge. According to the Lozier the subjects came in two cars, abandoning one, and leaving the scene in the other car headed toward Pittsburgh. Cameras were used to find the car in Wilkinsburg. In the process of investigating several suspects were arrested in the Wilkinsburg and Churchill area on firearms charges. Authorities filed armed robbery charges against Kortez Williams.
AMBRIDGE, PA
Friday’s AMBC: Rocco Cozza, Esq.

Rocco Cozza, Founder of the Cozza Law Group and co-host of “The Entrepreneur Life” on Saturdays, joins Matt Drzik for a discussion about his practice as an entertainment lawyer and journey as an entrepreneur. The conversation will take place following the 8:30 news on A.M. Beaver County. Plus,...
CCBC Players of the Game: Central Valley @ Aliquippa 10/28/22

95.7 FM and1460 WMBA’s Mike Azadian and John Perrotto had the call from Freedom High School of this WPIAL Class 4A Parkway Conference high school football game as the defending 4A champion Quips defeated the defending 3A champion Warriors 35-21. Your CCBC Players of the game are:. Central Valley:...
ALIQUIPPA, PA
CCBC Players of Game: Western Beaver @ Beaver Falls 10/28/22

WBVP-AM 1230 and 99.3 FM’s Bruce Frey and Eddy Crow had the call from Reeves Field at Geneva College of this WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Athletic Conference high school football game as the Tigers won over the Golden Beavers 44-8. Your CCBC Players of the game are:. Western Beaver:...
BEAVER FALLS, PA

