DeSantis to campaign with Zeldin in NY governor’s race
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) will campaign alongside New York Republican gubernatorial hopeful, Rep. Lee Zeldin, over the weekend, marking his latest political foray outside his home state amid speculation of a 2024 presidential bid. DeSantis, who’s facing reelection himself in less than two weeks, will join Zeldin at a...
Barnes’ Senate bid may ride on Milwaukee’s Black turnout
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Standing beside the pulpit at King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church on a crisp fall Sunday morning, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes was preaching to the choir — they were assembled behind him, clad in blue and gold robes. “This community is always top of...
Stay granted in NY Absentee Election Law Case
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– A lawsuit was filed in Saratoga County by state Republican and Conservative parties against state government leaders. They claim that a new law which allows the board of elections to count absentee ballots before Election Day is unconstitutional. Blair Horner, Executive Director of NYPIRG, explained why...
Jill Biden to appear with embattled Rep. Maloney in New York
First lady Jill Biden will campaign on Sunday alongside Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.), the head of House Democrats’ campaign arm who is in a tough reelection fight. Biden will travel to New York for a series of events to support Democratic candidates and the state Democratic Party, the White House announced Thursday.
Jefferson, St. Lawrence counties in Top 10 NY counties for animal crashes
NEW YORK (WWTI) – Road crash data analyzed by AAA shows that peak months for animal crashes are October, November and December in New York, especially for deer, according to a press release from the organization. There were 34,064 animal crashes last year, of which 1,515 involved injuries and...
NYS Police continue search for missing kayaker near Canadarago Lake
RICHFIELD SPRINGS N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police are still searching for the missing kayaker, 47-year-old Frederick Mayock of Springfield, MA, and are asking the public for any information they may have regarding the incident. Mayock was last seen on the Canadarago Lake Boat Launch on October...
