DeSantis to campaign with Zeldin in NY governor’s race

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) will campaign alongside New York Republican gubernatorial hopeful, Rep. Lee Zeldin, over the weekend, marking his latest political foray outside his home state amid speculation of a 2024 presidential bid. DeSantis, who’s facing reelection himself in less than two weeks, will join Zeldin at a...
Barnes’ Senate bid may ride on Milwaukee’s Black turnout

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Standing beside the pulpit at King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church on a crisp fall Sunday morning, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes was preaching to the choir — they were assembled behind him, clad in blue and gold robes. “This community is always top of...
Stay granted in NY Absentee Election Law Case

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– A lawsuit was filed in Saratoga County by state Republican and Conservative parties against state government leaders. They claim that a new law which allows the board of elections to count absentee ballots before Election Day is unconstitutional. Blair Horner, Executive Director of NYPIRG, explained why...
Jill Biden to appear with embattled Rep. Maloney in New York

First lady Jill Biden will campaign on Sunday alongside Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.), the head of House Democrats’ campaign arm who is in a tough reelection fight. Biden will travel to New York for a series of events to support Democratic candidates and the state Democratic Party, the White House announced Thursday.
NYS Police continue search for missing kayaker near Canadarago Lake

RICHFIELD SPRINGS N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police are still searching for the missing kayaker, 47-year-old Frederick Mayock of Springfield, MA, and are asking the public for any information they may have regarding the incident. Mayock was last seen on the Canadarago Lake Boat Launch on October...
