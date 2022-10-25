ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Eastman designated a Historic Civil Engineering Landmark

By John Price, Van Jones
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PCup8_0ilzkjW600

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport campus of Eastman Chemical Company has been designated a Historic Civil Engineering Landmark.

Eastman has received the award after being part of Kingsport for over 100 years. The recognition comes from the American Society of Civil Engineers, and the designation is one that is only awarded to projects that are at least 50 years old.

Local education leaders call learning loss less severe than statewide data shows

The Kingsport facility consists of 700 buildings, 28 miles of paved streets and 42 miles of railroad tracks. Eastman officials said in a release that its Kingsport site continues to grow in both size and complexity.

During World War II, the company contributed some of its engineering expertise to the Manhattan Project in Oak Ridge, which ultimately led to the development of the atomic bomb.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wjhl.com

The Appalachian Renaissance Faire of Tennessee

(WJHL) Wendy Potter and Sydney Pickering tell us about The Appalachian Renaissance Faire of Tennessee event coming up in Greeneville November 5th and 6th along with a Nobles Banquet to be held on November 4th. For more information on these events visit www.AppalachianRenaissanceFaire.com.
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

Haunted Tri-Cities: Spirits of the Tipton-Haynes house

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – It’s no surprise that the Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site, a complex with centuries of recorded history, carries with it an abundance of stories. What may shock some, however, is just how many of those stories are being told from beyond the grave. “This site is extremely active,” Matthew Frye, co-director […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

New Mural(s) in Town

It's been a busy few weeks for muralists in Johnson City. Several new murals have been completed or are nearing completion across downtown. On West Main Street, artist Steven Teller has painted a large mural across walls at 116, 118 and 120 W. Main beside the parking lot near the Pavilion at Founders Park. It features bluegrass instruments, quilt patterns and local flora.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport man injured in Mount Carmel wreck

MOUNT CARMEL — According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a crash that occurred last week in Mount Carmel resulted in a Kingsport man being injured. According to the THP’s preliminary report, on Oct. 22 at around 4:15 p.m., a 1996 red Ford Mustang, driven by Johnathan Brewer, 24, of Kingsport, was traveling south on Highway 11-W.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

ETSU hosts ‘Growing the Future’ symposium for the Bioeconomy

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University’s Research Corporation hosted a symposium focused on innovation and education for the Bioeconomy in the region on Thursday. “Growing the Future: Symposium on Innovation and Education for the Bioeconomy,” helped bring together business and technology leaders for ways to think of how they can grow the […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

New 48-unit complex on Old Jonesborough Highway

Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11 wants to keep you informed of new construction underway commercially and residentially. News Channel 11’s weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where and for what use. You’ll […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

AutoNation holds Tri-Cities Cars and Coffee meet in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — AutoNation CDJR on Bristol Highway invited car enthusiasts to come out and show off their hot rods at the Invitational’s Tri-Cities Cars and Coffee meet on Saturday. Attendees were able to see different styles of cars, trucks and bikes, from classic to imports, to lifted and lowered trucks and Jeeps. […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Vandals upend headstones at Old Highland Cemetery

ELIZABETHTON — Vandals struck the Old Highland Cemetery at the summit of Tipton Street this week. The vandals knocked over large headstones from several old graves of prominent family members of early Elizabethton families, including the Tipton and Viall families. Brothers Joe and Edwin Alexander spent Friday afternoon looking...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Lease signed for regional addiction treatment center in Carter Co.

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tri-Cities region is closer than ever to opening the region’s first ever long-term addiction treatment center in Carter County. A release from the office of Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby states that a lease agreement was signed Tuesday between the board overseeing the project and the State of Tennessee. […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Kingsport Chamber begins new tree planting project

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – An effort to plant dozens of new trees throughout Kingsport began Wednesday as chamber officials planted the first in Brickyard Park. In honor of the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce’s 75th anniversary, 75 different trees will be planted in the downtown area. While the first was placed in Brickyard Park, the rest […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Development requests in Gray to be discussed at Nov. 7 meeting

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The City of Johnson City, Washington County and Tennessee Department of Transportation officials will host a community meeting on Monday, Nov. 7 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Daniel Boone High School to discuss upcoming development requests in the Gray area. The meeting will begin with a presentation on the requested developments as […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Spooky season finale: Tri-Cities weekend events on Oct. 29-30

(WJHL) — Halloween may not fall on a Saturday or Sunday, but there are plenty of spooky events to get involved in this weekend. Saturday, Oct. 29 Appalachian Family Care Trunk or Treat Community ExpoWhen: Oct. 29 from 4-6 p.m.Where: 1009 Novus Drive, Ste. 1A in Johnson CityMore: treats, hot dogs, drinks and vendors BURG’r […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Westbound I-26 reopens after crash in Kingsport

UPDATE: Kingsport police say the crash has been cleared. All lanes have reopened, according to TDOT. Previous: KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A crash has closed a section of Interstate 26 in Kingsport, according to TDOT. TDOT reports both westbound lanes of I-26 near Exit 6, the Rock Springs Drive exit, are closed due to a […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

South Fork Utility customers without water

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The South Fork Utility District reported that water main breaks continue to affect most of its customers. On Thursday, a spokesperson with the utility company told News Channel 11 that several water main breaks caused water outages to an unknown amount of customers. The utility serves about 3,000 customers east of […]
BRISTOL, TN
supertalk929.com

Human remains found at Bristol, Tennessee boat dock

Sullivan County investigators and officers with the TBI were called to Observation Knob Park in Bristol Thursday morning after the discovery of human remains. An SCSO spokesperson told Bristol Broadcasting News the call about the discovery came in just before 10 a.m. The caller said that the remains were in the vicinity of the park’s boat ramp.
BRISTOL, TN
wvlt.tv

Anakeesta employee falls down embankment, flown to UTMC

Morristown man injured after bullmastiff attack at Panther Creek State Park. Tommy Potter has a broken elbow, stitches in his leg, and a bloody face after he says four dogs jumped on him and started biting. Updated: 4 hours ago. Volunteers with Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful are working to...
MORRISTOWN, TN
WJHL

LIST: Overlooked fishing spots in East Tennessee

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee is among the best places in the United States for freshwater fishing. Anglers from around the country head to the Volunteer State for its diverse selection of fish, as well as its scenic waterways. East Tennessee in particular is home to world-class fisheries; the world-record smallmouth bass was actually […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Gov. Bill Lee to make two campaign stops in NE Tennessee

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — With Election Day nearing, Republican Gov. Bill Lee will make a couple of stops in the Tri-Cities region next week as he wraps up his re-election campaign. As part of his “It Matters Who Governs” bus tour, the governor is scheduled to appear in Jonesborough and Greeneville on Friday, Nov. […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Headstones turned over at Elizabethton cemetery

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Elizabethton police are looking for tips after a cemetery was vandalized. Over two dozen headstones were turned over at the Highland Cemetery, according to Elizabethton police chief Jason Shaw. Some of the headstones were damaged. Police believe it happened Tuesday evening. Shaw said they started receiving calls about the incident on […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

WJHL

40K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy