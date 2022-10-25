ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erwin, TN

Curt’s Ace Hardware opens in Erwin

By Aaron Taylor, Murry Lee
 4 days ago

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — Shoppers in Erwin have a new hardware store to visit.

Tuesday morning, the fourth Curt’s Ace Hardware store opened in the Tri-Cities. The other locations can be found in Piney Flats, Gray and Bristol, Virginia.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the new location. The store’s manager told News Channel 11 that the new business meets a serious need in Erwin.

Family announces celebration of life for man who died in Musket Bowl skydiving accident

“There [are] a lot of needs that we found in the community, and we’re here to try and fill those needs for the people,” said store manager Jesse Duncan. “I grew up here in Erwin, and these are my people.”

More Curt’s Ace Hardware locations are expected in the area this year. Stores are set to open in Elizabethton and Abingdon during the fall.

