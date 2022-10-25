Read full article on original website
Adults With Chronic Acid Reflux Rarely Get Recommended Test
Oct. 27, 2022 -- Adults who have chronic gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) and their primary care doctors may not know they need to be screened for a condition called Barrett’s esophagus, a precursor to cancer of the esophagus. People with GERD are at risk for Barrett’s and cancer of...
Can children benefit from acupuncture?
Acupuncture has been used for centuries to help alleviate various symptoms related to chronic pain, digestive issues, emotional conditions and stress. You may have heard of acupuncture and may know someone who has tried it. But did you know that acupuncture may be beneficial for children as well? When performed by an experienced acupuncturist, this therapy may be a safe way to help a child address pain or stress. If you are considering acupuncture for your child, you may have many questions. Here are some common questions and important things to consider. Is acupuncture safe for kids?
Grounding may improve your mental health
Do you ever feel stressed or overwhelmed and struggle to bring yourself back to a sense of calm or normalcy? Grounding techniques may be able to help. Grounding is a set of simple techniques that help you bring yourself down from an extreme, emotional experience. Emotional experiences may be triggered by stress, anger, sadness, anxiety, substance cravings, trauma or flashbacks. “Grounding can help you self-regulate and get yourself to a more stable condition,” shares Jacquelyn Van Zile, a licensed professional clinical counselor (LPCC) with ProMedica Physicians Behavioral Health – Sylvania. There are three main categories of grounding techniques: mental, physical and soothing. Depending on the situation, you may find it helpful to use one or more from each category. “The more techniques that you have in your back pocket the better. You may need to go through a few to be able to effectively calm yourself,” advises Ms. Van Zile. “Practice when you don’t need it so that when you do need it you have the tools available.”
What Self-Care Means to Me
My approach to self-care has changed throughout the years as my multiple sclerosis has progressed. I guess it has depended on my priorities and how they have switched places. When newly diagnosed, I wanted to make sure I did everything right to keep MS at bay: nutrition, exercise, sleep, social interaction.
How Healthy Is Horror?
FRIDAY, Oct. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- That intense feeling of fear as you watch Jason Voorhees chase his next victim while wearing a hockey mask in "Friday the 13th" might actually be good for you. It also might not be. Researchers report that horror's impact is really in the...
Rainy Days and Flare Days Always Get Me Down
For the past month (at least a month, could be a little longer), I have awakened each morning in pain. Well, more pain than usual. My left hand would have pain and swelling, and I couldn’t make a full fist. In time, the stiffness in the hand would subside enough. It still hurts during the day, but it’s tolerable. Same with my feet and my knees. Yep, I’m in a flare. For those who don’t speak arthritis, a flare is pretty much when your arthritis is more under control, but then the bad stuff comes back so fast and furious, you half expect Vin Diesel to be driving over your joints directly. I don’t know if there is any scientific reason behind what causes it or how to predict when it will happen. I know some have said it can be weather-triggered, some food-triggered, some stress-triggered. For me, I know it’s coinciding with a change in medication.
Halloween Can Be a Scary Time for People With Dementia. Here's How to Help
THURSDAY, Oct. 27, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- When there are suddenly creepy decorations and lots of knocks at the door from strangers, Halloween can be frightening for someone living with dementia. It is possible to keep a loved one living with the disease calm and safe, while also including that...
How the Pandemic Changed You (and You May Not Even Know It)
Oct. 27, 2022 – The pandemic changed a lot. The way we work, educate our kids, and visit the doctor. The job market, the housing market, and entire industries. Our average life expectancy fell by nearly 3 years. But the pandemic has also changed something else: You. That’s not...
For Those Still Ducking COVID, Isolation Is Worse Than Ever
Oct. 26, 2022 -- Of course Jeremy Pelofsky and Christine Grimaldi want people to meet their new baby. This is their only child, after all, the long awaited first grandkid on either side. But first, some ground rules. The visit will take place in the backyard. Anyone who wants to...
What Is Ergotism?
Ergotism, or ergot poisoning, is when a person or animal eats food that has been contaminated with a fungus called C. purpurea. The fungus is most commonly found in rye, but it can affect other grains and grasses, too. When humans get ergotism, it's also called St. Anthony's fire or...
Positive Sounds During REM Sleep May Help Nightmares
Oct. 28, 2022 – For people with clinically diagnosed “nightmare disorder,” learning to redirect disturbing dreams to more positive ones is usually the return ticket to sleep. But for nearly one-third of people, that method -- called imagery rehearsal therapy -- isn’t effective. A new study...
People Are Pointing Out The Things That — For Better Or For Worse — Have Disappeared Since The Pandemic
From dating to how late your favorite fast food joint is open, 2022 almost feels like a whole different world, TBH.
Dementia Symptoms Appear Years Before Official Diagnosis: Study
Oct. 28, 2022 – When Michele Greenfield reflects on her mother Joan’s decline into dementia, the warning signs were there for years: At an awards dinner, where her mother pulled out dental floss and began flossing at the table. Forgetting longtime family friends when her children mentioned them in conversation. The fact that she stopped cooking, something she had long loved. Yet it was several years later before the family could get Joan to the doctor for a diagnosis.
