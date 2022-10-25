Do you ever feel stressed or overwhelmed and struggle to bring yourself back to a sense of calm or normalcy? Grounding techniques may be able to help. Grounding is a set of simple techniques that help you bring yourself down from an extreme, emotional experience. Emotional experiences may be triggered by stress, anger, sadness, anxiety, substance cravings, trauma or flashbacks. “Grounding can help you self-regulate and get yourself to a more stable condition,” shares Jacquelyn Van Zile, a licensed professional clinical counselor (LPCC) with ProMedica Physicians Behavioral Health – Sylvania. There are three main categories of grounding techniques: mental, physical and soothing. Depending on the situation, you may find it helpful to use one or more from each category. “The more techniques that you have in your back pocket the better. You may need to go through a few to be able to effectively calm yourself,” advises Ms. Van Zile. “Practice when you don’t need it so that when you do need it you have the tools available.”

