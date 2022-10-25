Read full article on original website
Rams, Browns Reportedly Talking About Blockbuster Trade
With the trade deadline just around the corner, the Los Angeles Rams reportedly had discussions with the Cleveland Browns about Pro Bowl running back Kareem Hunt. Hunt, 27, is on the final year of his current contract. It has been reported several times that he'd like a new deal. Since...
Giants Have "Particular Interest" In Trade For 1 Wide Receiver
The New York Giants made a splash on Thursday, trading away wide receiver Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs for a third-round compensatory pick and a sixth-round pick. With Toney no longer on the roster, the G-Men could scan the trade market for an upgrade at wide receiver. According...
Report: 49ers listening to trade offers for notable skill player
The San Francisco 49ers could be setting one of their veterans free after recently acquiring Christian McCaffrey to unseat him. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported on Friday that the 49ers are receiving calls on running back Jeff Wilson Jr. and are willing to listen to potential trade offers. The trade deadline is at 4 PM EST on Nov. 1.
49ers fire up offense in 2nd half, wallop Rams 31-14
INGLEWOOD -- Christian McCaffrey became the 11th player in NFL history with a rushing touchdown, a passing touchdown and a receiving touchdown in one game, and the San Francisco 49ers extended their regular-season mastery over the Rams to four full years with a 31-14 victory over Los Angeles on Sunday.McCaffrey threw a 34-yard TD pass to Brandon Aiyuk in the first half, caught a TD pass from Jimmy Garoppolo in the third quarter and then put the Niners (4-4) in control with a TD run early in the fourth.Garoppolo passed for 235 yards and two touchdowns as San Francisco scored...
Rams Reportedly Interested In Notable Wide Receiver Trade
The Los Angeles Rams could improve their receiving corps before the trade deadline next Tuesday. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, the Rams are interested in veteran wideout Brandin Cooks. Cooks is currently on the Houston Texans. He's under contract through the 2024 season. The Rams actually had Cooks on...
Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer Week 8: Are Leonard Fournette and Jonathan Taylor Players To Target?
With Thursday Night Football in the books, it’s time for the fantasy football trade analyzer as we digest what happened last night and look ahead to what we might see on Sunday. It was an intriguing Thursday night, with players on both sides having big games, but who stands out as a potential player to trade for or away?
17 Underdog Pick’ems To Target Include Christian Kirk, Jamaal Williams, and Stefon Diggs
Fantasy football is more than just the weekly head-to-head games we’ve all grown to love. On Underdog, fantasy managers can put their player projection skills to the test by predicting player stat lines. Here are my top plays for Underdog’s Week 8 Pick’em contest. Top Underdog Pick’ems...
NFL Inactives Week 8: Will Ezekiel Elliott, Deebo Samuel, and James Conner play?
With some intriguing fantasy football options questionable, the Week 8 NFL inactives list is one to watch. With both the NFL and fantasy seasons reaching a crucial point, fans and fantasy managers alike will be keenly looking out to see who is ruled in and out this week. Note that...
Is Darren Waller Playing Today vs. Saints? Fantasy Implications of His Week 8 Status
Fantasy football managers have been asking is Darren Waller playing in Week 8 all week. Viewed as one of the star tight end options in fantasy, the Las Vegas Raiders TE has been dealing with a hamstring issue since Week 5. Let’s examine the latest updates in Waller’s status for...
19 NFL Prop Bets To Target in Week 8, Including Courtland Sutton, Michael Pittman Jr., and Raheem Mostert
There’s a lot of overlap between fantasy football and NFL betting. In no area is it more prominent than in NFL prop bets. With thousands of player props on the board every week, the lines aren’t as sharp as sides and totals. This is how we take advantage. Here are my top NFL player props for the Sunday slate of games.
Week 9 NFL Draft Prospect Battles To Watch Include Anthony Richardson vs. Christopher Smith
We’re surging through the second half of the 2022 college football season, with more 2023 NFL Draft prospect matchups on tap in Week 9. With games like Tennessee-Kentucky, Georgia-Florida, and Ohio State-Penn State coming up, which prospect battles dominate the approaching slate?. Week 9 NFL Draft Prospect Battles To...
Eagles vs. Steelers DFS Lineup: Why George Pickens, Kenneth Gainwell, and the Eagles D/ST Are Bargains
If you’re playing a Philadelphia Eagles vs. Pittsburgh Steelers DFS lineup for Sunday in Week 8, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated or fall short of expectations.
2023 NFL Draft Prospects Watch Week 9: Olu Fashanu and Ventrell Miller Have Big Game Opportunities To Boost Their Stock
As the college football season careens towards a far-too-soon conclusion, it’s becoming clear who the top 2023 NFL Draft prospects to watch each week are. However, each week we try and bring some new names to the table, whether that be emerging names at big programs or under-the-radar prospects from smaller schools. Which 2023 NFL Draft prospects should you be watching for in college football Week 9?
Jets vs. Patriots DFS Lineup: Top Picks Include Rhamondre Stevenson, Michael Carter, and . . . Garrett Wilson?
If you’re playing a New York Jets vs. New England Patriots DFS lineup for Sunday in Week 8, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated or fall short of expectations.
Packers vs. Bills Sunday Night Football Prediction: Can Aaron Rodgers Help GB Cover the Spread?
This Sunday Night Football prediction in Week 8 sees the Green Bay Packers head to Buffalo to face the Bills the night before Halloween, very much leaving their fans wondering if they will be seeing a trick or a treat from them. After winning three in a row in Weeks...
Which College Football Teams Remain Undefeated After Week 9?
Unbelievably, all remaining six undefeated teams emerged from college football Week 9 unscathed. While some scraped in by the skin of their teeth, others continued to assert their utter dominance on the 2022 college football season. Which teams survived another week of college football thrills and spills, how did they...
Garrett’s Fantasy Start ‘em Sit ‘em Week 8: Derek Carr, Tony Pollard, Tyler Boyd, and Irv Smith Jr. Make the List of Must-Starts
The NFL season is back for another round of action, and fantasy football managers are ready for a full slate of games to flood their TVs this weekend. As not all matchups or roles are equal, we’re breaking down our top fantasy football start/sit Week 8 plays. Week 8...
NFL Referee Assignments Week 8: Refs Assigned for Each NFL Game This Week
The NFL referee assignments for Week 8 have been revealed, including who will be in charge of the standalone prime time and London games. Let’s take a look at which NFL refs are in charge of all 14 Week 8 games on Sunday and Monday before examining the tendencies of the three crews calling the standalone games this week.
NFL Week 8 Predictions and Picks Against the Spread: Assessing Injury Impacts for Ja’Marr Chase, Allen Lazard, Russell Wilson, and Others
After going 8-5 on both point spreads and moneylines in Week 7, here’s a look at our NFL Week 8 predictions and picks for all 15 games, with the Chiefs and Chargers on byes. The following betting odds are for picks against the spread, as well as moneylines based on DraftKings Sportsbook.
Panthers vs. Falcons Week 8 Preview and Prediction
In the video above, Adam Beasley and Dalton Miller break down the Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 8. Is Carolina’s shocking Week 7 victory a sign that this team really can be competitive in 2022? Are the Falcons to be taken seriously as playoff contenders?. And,...
