The Spun

Rams, Browns Reportedly Talking About Blockbuster Trade

With the trade deadline just around the corner, the Los Angeles Rams reportedly had discussions with the Cleveland Browns about Pro Bowl running back Kareem Hunt. Hunt, 27, is on the final year of his current contract. It has been reported several times that he'd like a new deal. Since...
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS San Francisco

49ers fire up offense in 2nd half, wallop Rams 31-14

INGLEWOOD -- Christian McCaffrey became the 11th player in NFL history with a rushing touchdown, a passing touchdown and a receiving touchdown in one game, and the San Francisco 49ers extended their regular-season mastery over the Rams to four full years with a 31-14 victory over Los Angeles on Sunday.McCaffrey threw a 34-yard TD pass to Brandon Aiyuk in the first half, caught a TD pass from Jimmy Garoppolo in the third quarter and then put the Niners (4-4) in control with a TD run early in the fourth.Garoppolo passed for 235 yards and two touchdowns as San Francisco scored...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Rams Reportedly Interested In Notable Wide Receiver Trade

The Los Angeles Rams could improve their receiving corps before the trade deadline next Tuesday. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, the Rams are interested in veteran wideout Brandin Cooks. Cooks is currently on the Houston Texans. He's under contract through the 2024 season. The Rams actually had Cooks on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
profootballnetwork.com

NFL Inactives Week 8: Will Ezekiel Elliott, Deebo Samuel, and James Conner play?

With some intriguing fantasy football options questionable, the Week 8 NFL inactives list is one to watch. With both the NFL and fantasy seasons reaching a crucial point, fans and fantasy managers alike will be keenly looking out to see who is ruled in and out this week. Note that...
profootballnetwork.com

Eagles vs. Steelers DFS Lineup: Why George Pickens, Kenneth Gainwell, and the Eagles D/ST Are Bargains

If you’re playing a Philadelphia Eagles vs. Pittsburgh Steelers DFS lineup for Sunday in Week 8, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated or fall short of expectations.
PITTSBURGH, PA
profootballnetwork.com

2023 NFL Draft Prospects Watch Week 9: Olu Fashanu and Ventrell Miller Have Big Game Opportunities To Boost Their Stock

As the college football season careens towards a far-too-soon conclusion, it’s becoming clear who the top 2023 NFL Draft prospects to watch each week are. However, each week we try and bring some new names to the table, whether that be emerging names at big programs or under-the-radar prospects from smaller schools. Which 2023 NFL Draft prospects should you be watching for in college football Week 9?
GEORGIA STATE
profootballnetwork.com

Which College Football Teams Remain Undefeated After Week 9?

Unbelievably, all remaining six undefeated teams emerged from college football Week 9 unscathed. While some scraped in by the skin of their teeth, others continued to assert their utter dominance on the 2022 college football season. Which teams survived another week of college football thrills and spills, how did they...
GEORGIA STATE
profootballnetwork.com

NFL Referee Assignments Week 8: Refs Assigned for Each NFL Game This Week

The NFL referee assignments for Week 8 have been revealed, including who will be in charge of the standalone prime time and London games. Let’s take a look at which NFL refs are in charge of all 14 Week 8 games on Sunday and Monday before examining the tendencies of the three crews calling the standalone games this week.
profootballnetwork.com

Panthers vs. Falcons Week 8 Preview and Prediction

In the video above, Adam Beasley and Dalton Miller break down the Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 8. Is Carolina’s shocking Week 7 victory a sign that this team really can be competitive in 2022? Are the Falcons to be taken seriously as playoff contenders?. And,...
ATLANTA, GA

