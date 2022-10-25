THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Township invites residents to celebrate America Recycles Day by bringing select items for a free, one-day collection at the 3R Recycling Drive-thru located at The Woodlands High School on Saturday, November 12, 2022, 9 a.m. to noon. The items collected at this event do not belong in your curbside recycling cart but can be recycled at this event or at a local drop-off location year-round.

