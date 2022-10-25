Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My Friend Never Cleans Her House And She Was Insulted When I Offered To HelpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHouston, TX
Houston's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldHouston, TX
The Mystery Marfa Lights of TexasD MorenoHouston, TX
Clear Lake Treated to Wings Over Houston Practice ShowMae A.Houston, TX
City of Houston Getting a World Class Surf ParkPool MagazineHouston, TX
Related
hellowoodlands.com
Montgomery County Food Bank Asks Community to Participate in Holiday Food and Funds Drive
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX – Montgomery County Food Bank (MCFB) announced its annual holiday food and funds drive, Stock The Sleigh, will run from November 1 until December 1 with a festive drop off event Friday, December 2, 2022 at the Food Bank. This year’s Presenting Sponsors are Kodiak Gas Services and Woodforest National Bank. The event’s Spirit of Giving Sponsors include Amazon + SNAP, Enterprise Holdings, Inc., Scott Law Firm and Southwestern Energy.
hellowoodlands.com
Montgomery County Hispanic Chamber Luncheon reveals the impact of the Hispanic Community in our Local Economy
The Montgomery County Hispanic Chamber (MCHC) welcomed the community to “The Impact of the Hispanic Community in Our Local Economies” Luncheon presented by OTG on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at Sam Houston State University – The Woodlands Center. View photos from the event on the Hello Woodlands...
hellowoodlands.com
Habitat for Humanity announces 2023 Building Hope Gala Honorees
CONROE, TX – Habitat Montgomery County’s (Habitat MCTX) annual Building Hope Gala “May Every Journey Lead You Home” is Saturday, April 1, 2023, at 6:00 pm at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel and Convention Center presented by LGI Homes and will honor the Chimenti Family and The Woodlands Methodist Church.
hellowoodlands.com
Residents invited to recycle select items at the 3R Recycling Drive-thru event
THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Township invites residents to celebrate America Recycles Day by bringing select items for a free, one-day collection at the 3R Recycling Drive-thru located at The Woodlands High School on Saturday, November 12, 2022, 9 a.m. to noon. The items collected at this event do not belong in your curbside recycling cart but can be recycled at this event or at a local drop-off location year-round.
hellowoodlands.com
Award-Winning Caldecott Illustrations on Display at The Woodlands Children’s Museum
THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Woodlands Children’s Museum is honored to host the “Young at Art: A Selection of Caldecott Book Illustrations” traveling exhibition on display now through November 30, 2022. The collection features original illustrations from Caldecott Medal recipients along with “runner-up” Honor books. The prestigious and highly coveted medal is named after nineteenth-century English illustrator Randolph Caldecott, and is awarded annually to the illustrator of the most distinguished American picture book for children.
hellowoodlands.com
Black Rock Coffee Bar to open in The Woodlands on October 28
Black Rock Coffee Bar will host their grand opening on Friday, October 28 from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. at their new location at 3335 College Park Dr. Suite 100a, The Woodlands, Texas 77384. View a preview of Black Rock Coffee Bar’s new location in The Woodlands and photos taken...
Comments / 0