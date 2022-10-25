Read full article on original website
explore venango
BREAKING NEWS: Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle in Cranberry Township; Life-Flighted to Hospital
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A pedestrian was Life-Flighted to an Erie-area hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Cranberry Township on Thursday night. According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 8:44 p.m. on Thursday, October 27, for a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Innis Street Extension and State Route 257, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
Five people hospitalized after suspected overdoses near Ellwood City bar
ELLWOOD CITY (KDKA) - First responders rushed to an Ellwood City bar after there were reports of multiple overdoses. It happened just after midnight near the Tee Box Bar on Beaver Avenue. According to police, five people suffered what they're calling "medical events" outside the bar. First responders performed CPR on many of the patrons and an officer told KDKA they believed the victims overdosed, but they are still early in the investigation. One person was flown to the hospital and four others were taken via ambulance. Their conditions are unknown at this time. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
explore venango
Man Taking Out Trash Struck and Killed By Suspected Drunk Driver
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 61-year-old Oil City man has died after being struck by a suspected drunk driver in Cranberry Township on Thursday night. According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, 61-year-old Michael McSparren, of Oil City, died at 11:01 p.m. on Thursday, October 28, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
beavercountyradio.com
Victim Identified in Fatal Wednesday Night Three Car Accident in Industry
(Industry , Pa.) Beaver County Coroner David Gabauer said Friday afternoon that 19-year-old Mariah Sambol was killed in a three-vehicle crash that happened just after 10 PM on Midland Beaver Road in Industry Wednesday night. Two other people were also injured in the accident and their condition is not known.
Beaver County residents concerned about speeding on Route 68 after fatal crash
INDUSTRY, Pa. — Residents in Industry are concerned about speeding along Route 68 following a fatal crash Wednesday night. The posted speed limit is 35 mph. but people who live there say drivers are going much faster than that on the road. “51 in just the past year and...
beavercountyradio.com
Route 65 Lane Restrictions Today, Monday in Baden
Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on Route 65 in Baden Borough, Beaver County will continue Friday, October 28 and Monday, October 31 weather permitting. Single-lane restrictions will occur in both directions on Route 65 between Johnson Avenue and State Street from 9 a.m. to...
beavercountyradio.com
Matzie: $7 million secured to boost Beaver County projects in Ambridge, Hopewell and Aliquippa
(AMBRIDGE, Pa.) New funding of $7 million secured from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program will support major projects in Ambridge, Hopewell and Aliquippa, state Rep. Rob Matzie announced today. Matzie, D-Beaver, said the funding includes $4.5 million to Centria Enterprises LLC for Phase I work on the Ambridge Community Center...
West Virginia woman killed in Allegheny County crash
A West Virginia woman was killed after a vehicle collision Wednesday in North Fayette. Patricia Astfalk, 76, of Weirton, was transported to Allegheny General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 12:21 p.m. The crash occurred around 10:50 a.m. in the area of 8072 Steubenville Pike. Her death is being...
Local contractor arrested for allegedly failing to deliver on promised work
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A contractor is facing several felony charges for failing to deliver on promised work at three homes in Forest Hills. He was arrested Friday. “It’s disappointing to say the least,” said Tim Rindt, who owns two properties on Washington Road. He paid to...
wtae.com
Woman dies in Allegheny Township car crash
ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Sarah L. Bowser, 45, has died following a car accident in Allegheny Township Wednesday afternoon. Bowser was driving north on Garvers Ferry Road when she struck a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the official release from the Westmoreland County coroner's...
wtae.com
Vehicle strikes teen before plowing into house in Pittsburgh neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A vehicle went into a home during a crash in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood. The crash happened a little after 6:30 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Churchland Street. Police tell Pittsburgh's Action News 4 a 16-year-old was hit by the car before the...
WFMJ.com
Traffic backed up on I-80 Westbound in Mercer County after trailer catches fire
I-80 Westbound traffic is backed up near the Ohio state line in Mercer County due to a truck trailer that caught on fire. PSP Mercer Dispatchers tell 21 News the incident happened at the 1 1/2 mile marker and that the fire is out. However, traffic is still backed up in the area.
explore venango
Pedestrian Struck and Killed on Pittsburgh Road in Sandycreek Township
SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin have released the details of a 70-year-old Franklin woman who was killed when she was struck by a vehicle near Pittsburgh Road in Sandycreek Township on Tuesday night. According to a release issued on Wednesday night, October 26, the incident...
2 people hurt in early morning multi-vehicle crash on I-376
PITTSBURGH — Two people were taken to a hospital after an early morning crash on I-376 eastbound. According to PennDOT, the multi-vehicle crash happened just before 5 a.m. between Exit 74: Beechwood Boulevard to I-376 East/West and Exit 77: Edgewood/Swissvale. The crash caused all lanes to be closed for...
Woman injured after vehicle slams into tree and house, catches fire
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — A woman was flown by medical helicopter to an area hospital after her vehicle hit a tree then ended up wedged against a house before catching fire in Brighton Township, Beaver County. The incident happened after 4 a.m. Friday in the area of Tuscarawas and...
School bus involved in crash in Wilkinsburg
WILKINSBURG, Pa — A school bus appears to have been involved in a crash in Wilkinsburg. Allegheny Couty dispatchers say police, fire and medics were sent to Wood Street at around 3:40 p.m. A car appears to have crashed into a pole near the bus. Chopper 11 also observed...
6 people shot outside North Side church funeral service
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Six people have been injured in a shooting outside of a funeral being held at a church on Pittsburgh's North Side for the victim of a recent homicide, police said."I'm sorry we're here to report another tragic incident," Acting Pittsburgh Police Chief Thomas Stangrecki said at a briefing near the scene on Friday afternoon.Law enforcement swarmed the North Side's Brighton Heights area of Brighton Road, McClure Avenue, Termon Avenue and Benton Avenue after reports of gunfire shortly after the noon hour Friday, emergency officials said. ShotSpotter picked up five rounds going off at 12:04 p.m., police said. Just...
Police departments, sheriff's office collecting unused meds Saturday
The Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Department along with police in North Huntingdon, Penn Township and Murrysville are participating in the federal Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The departments will take unused, unwanted or old pills and liquids at the...
Train Drives Over Man Laying On Tracks In Western Pennsylvania: Coroner
A 29-year-old man has died in what authorities call a "train/pedestrian incident," on Oct. 25. William T. Taylor Jr., was "lying within the gauge of the Radebaugh Subdivision Track near Mile Post: R13" when a Carload Express, Inc. train was traveling south in East Huntingdon Township at at 10:54 p.m., according to a release by Westmoreland County Coroner, Timothy Carson.
WFMJ.com
Thousands without power in Mahoning, Trumbull counties
Thousands of homes and businesses lost power Friday morning across the Valley. According to the FirstEnergy website, there were 1,222 outages in the city as of noon. A map showed that the impacted area included Downtown and the East Side. The utility estimated that power would be restored is now...
