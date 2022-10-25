Read full article on original website
Aurora man faces charges following domestic disturbance
CHICAGO - An Aurora man is in custody after he allegedly broke into a home and assaulted two people. Batavia police say on Thursday around 8:19 a.m., Miguel Reyes-Garcia, 33, entered a home in the 400 block of Mill Street in South Elgin. Reyes-Garcia entered the home without permission and...
fox32chicago.com
18-year-old seriously hurt in West Pullman shooting: Chicago police
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting on Chicago's South Side Friday night. Police say the victim was walking on the sidewalk in the 100 block of 116th Street in West Pullman around 11:55 p.m. when he was shot. The victim was taken to Roseland Community...
fox32chicago.com
3 suspects at large following early morning car chase on I-57: state police
CHICAGO - Three suspects fled police on foot following a car chase on northbound I-57 Saturday morning. State police say troopers were pursuing a vehicle wanted in connection to a carjacking in Homewood. Around 4:49 a.m., troopers followed the car on I-57 then into the 16000 block of South Ashland...
fox32chicago.com
Lake County homeowners fall victim to multiple 'ruse burglaries' in recent weeks
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - Northeastern Illinois has seen an increase in "ruse burglaries" over the last several weeks, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. Law enforcement officials say robbers are using distractions to lure homeowners outside so other individuals can enter the home to rob them, typically targeting cash, jewelry and other valuables.
fox32chicago.com
Cook County man charged with arson in suburban structure fire
OAK FOREST, Ill. - A suburban man was arrested and charged for purposely starting a fire in Oak Forest, according to police. On Oct. 26, around 7:35 p.m., police responded to a structure fire located at 6253 Boca Rio Drive. While the Oak Forest Fire Department was extinguishing the blaze,...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police warn about burglars breaking in through windows, back doors
CHICAGO - Chicago police say there have been at least two home burglaries in Englewood this month in which someone broke in through a window or rear door. The burglaries happened on South Honore near West 62nd Street in Chicago:. October 7, 10:30 a.m. October 27, 1:12 a.m. Police said...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged in 2021 Calumet Heights fatal shooting
CHICAGO - A 37-year-old man from Chicago was charged in connection to a fatal shooting in Calumet Heights in December 2021. Almonta White was arrested for murder on Wednesday in Countryside, Ill. Police say White fatally shot a 33-year-old in the 9200 block of South Harper Avenue on Dec. 4,...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in neck in front of Roseland home, pronounced dead at the scene
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood on Sunday. Police said the man, 27, was standing in front of a residence when he was shot in the neck. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said there are no suspects in custody.
WSPY NEWS
Domestic incident in Batavia leads to lockdown at schools
Batavia police say what turned out to be a domestic situation in the 400 block of Mill Street led to a lockdown of Batavia High School and HC Storm Elementary School Thursday morning. Police had been called for a report of a burglary in progress at around 8:20 and were...
Waukegan substitute teacher arrested, fired after alleged physical altercation with student
WAUKEGAN, Ill — A substitute teacher in Waukegan was arrested and fired after an alleged physical altercation with a student in a classroom. The Chicago Tribune reports the teacher was arrested Tuesday and more details about the incident are expected to be provided by police Wednesday. Lawyers for 14-year-old Brandon Cole said the altercation happened […]
fox32chicago.com
Convicted felon charged in fatal shooting of Chicago liquor store owner
CHICAGO - A veteran of the Gulf War in Iraq has been charged with killing a convenience store worker in West Ridge who, it turned out, came to this country as a refugee from Iraq nearly 30 years ago. Prosecutors say Sean Dunnavant, 53, left behind his bicycle and cellphone...
Man charged with first-degree murder in death of 66-year-old liquor store owner
CHICAGO — A man has charged with first-degree murder in the death of a liquor store owner, 10 days after police released surveillance video of the suspect. Police said Sean Dunnavant , 53, is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder, one felony count of murder and one felony count of attempted armed robbery. […]
fox32chicago.com
5 arrested after large fight breaks out near Chicago high school
CHICAGO - Chicago police responded to a large fight Friday afternoon that occurred outside a nearby South Side high school. Police say the fight broke out around 3:34 p.m. in the 6800 block of South Normal Avenue near Englewood STEM High School. As officers attempted to break up the fight,...
2 killed, 1 critically injured in Geneva crash
GENEVA, Ill. — Two women were killed and a man critically injured early Saturday in a three-vehicle crash in Geneva. The Geneva Police and Batavia and Geneva Fire departments responded to the accident at the intersection of Fabyan Parkway and Kirk Road around 12:45 a.m. Police report the women were in a Dodge Charger that […]
fox32chicago.com
Highland Park man pleads not guilty to murdering his parents: officials
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - A 45-year-old man pleaded not guilty Friday to the murder of both his parents last month in north suburban Highland Park. Barry Goldberg was arrested on Sept. 7, 2022, after Highland Park police responded to an apartment building located at 1850 Green Bay Road for a well-being check.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged in 2020 North Side carjacking, robbery
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with ten felonies after an arrest for a 2020 carjacking and robbery. Police say Carlos Perez, 24, was arrested Thursday in connection to a carjacking and a robbery that happened in November 2020. Perez allegedly forcefully took a vehicle and personal belongings from...
fox32chicago.com
FBI hunting for man who robbed Hartland Bank in Plainfield
PLAINFIELD, Illinois - The FBI is hunting for the person who robbed Hartland Bank in Plainfield on Saturday. The FBI said the robbery happened at 11:20 a.m. at 14901 IL Route 59. The robber passed the teller a note and did not show or threaten anyone with a weapon. No...
Three injured in South Shore drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - Three men were wounded in a drive-by shooting in South Shore Friday morning. Police say around 1:15 a.m. a 20-year-old man was shot by someone in a white sedan while on a sidewalk in the 8500 block of South Commercial Avenue. The victim was taken to an area...
fox32chicago.com
Deadly 3-car crash leaves 4 injured, 2 fatally in Geneva
GENEVA, Ill. - Two women were killed, and two men were injured in a three-car crash Saturday morning in Geneva. Police say the crash happened at 12:45 a.m. at the intersection of Kirk Road and Fabyan Parkway. The Geneva Police and Batavia and Geneva Fire departments were on scene, which...
fox32chicago.com
Aurora man charged with beating 68-year-old to death, stealing truck
AURORA, Ill. - An Aurora man was ordered held in lieu of $2 million bail Wednesday for the murder of a 68-year-old man who was found beaten to death earlier this month in his west suburban home. Edgar R. Lara-Giron, 33, allegedly struck Isidro Nevarez multiple times in the head...
