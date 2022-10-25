ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antioch, IL

Fox 32 Chicago

Aurora man faces charges following domestic disturbance

CHICAGO - An Aurora man is in custody after he allegedly broke into a home and assaulted two people. Batavia police say on Thursday around 8:19 a.m., Miguel Reyes-Garcia, 33, entered a home in the 400 block of Mill Street in South Elgin. Reyes-Garcia entered the home without permission and...
AURORA, IL
fox32chicago.com

18-year-old seriously hurt in West Pullman shooting: Chicago police

CHICAGO - An 18-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting on Chicago's South Side Friday night. Police say the victim was walking on the sidewalk in the 100 block of 116th Street in West Pullman around 11:55 p.m. when he was shot. The victim was taken to Roseland Community...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Lake County homeowners fall victim to multiple 'ruse burglaries' in recent weeks

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - Northeastern Illinois has seen an increase in "ruse burglaries" over the last several weeks, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. Law enforcement officials say robbers are using distractions to lure homeowners outside so other individuals can enter the home to rob them, typically targeting cash, jewelry and other valuables.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Cook County man charged with arson in suburban structure fire

OAK FOREST, Ill. - A suburban man was arrested and charged for purposely starting a fire in Oak Forest, according to police. On Oct. 26, around 7:35 p.m., police responded to a structure fire located at 6253 Boca Rio Drive. While the Oak Forest Fire Department was extinguishing the blaze,...
COOK COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged in 2021 Calumet Heights fatal shooting

CHICAGO - A 37-year-old man from Chicago was charged in connection to a fatal shooting in Calumet Heights in December 2021. Almonta White was arrested for murder on Wednesday in Countryside, Ill. Police say White fatally shot a 33-year-old in the 9200 block of South Harper Avenue on Dec. 4,...
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Domestic incident in Batavia leads to lockdown at schools

Batavia police say what turned out to be a domestic situation in the 400 block of Mill Street led to a lockdown of Batavia High School and HC Storm Elementary School Thursday morning. Police had been called for a report of a burglary in progress at around 8:20 and were...
BATAVIA, IL
fox32chicago.com

5 arrested after large fight breaks out near Chicago high school

CHICAGO - Chicago police responded to a large fight Friday afternoon that occurred outside a nearby South Side high school. Police say the fight broke out around 3:34 p.m. in the 6800 block of South Normal Avenue near Englewood STEM High School. As officers attempted to break up the fight,...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 killed, 1 critically injured in Geneva crash

GENEVA, Ill. — Two women were killed and a man critically injured early Saturday in a three-vehicle crash in Geneva. The Geneva Police and Batavia and Geneva Fire departments responded to the accident at the intersection of Fabyan Parkway and Kirk Road around 12:45 a.m. Police report the women were in a Dodge Charger that […]
GENEVA, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged in 2020 North Side carjacking, robbery

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with ten felonies after an arrest for a 2020 carjacking and robbery. Police say Carlos Perez, 24, was arrested Thursday in connection to a carjacking and a robbery that happened in November 2020. Perez allegedly forcefully took a vehicle and personal belongings from...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

FBI hunting for man who robbed Hartland Bank in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, Illinois - The FBI is hunting for the person who robbed Hartland Bank in Plainfield on Saturday. The FBI said the robbery happened at 11:20 a.m. at 14901 IL Route 59. The robber passed the teller a note and did not show or threaten anyone with a weapon. No...
PLAINFIELD, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Three injured in South Shore drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - Three men were wounded in a drive-by shooting in South Shore Friday morning. Police say around 1:15 a.m. a 20-year-old man was shot by someone in a white sedan while on a sidewalk in the 8500 block of South Commercial Avenue. The victim was taken to an area...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Deadly 3-car crash leaves 4 injured, 2 fatally in Geneva

GENEVA, Ill. - Two women were killed, and two men were injured in a three-car crash Saturday morning in Geneva. Police say the crash happened at 12:45 a.m. at the intersection of Kirk Road and Fabyan Parkway. The Geneva Police and Batavia and Geneva Fire departments were on scene, which...
GENEVA, IL
fox32chicago.com

Aurora man charged with beating 68-year-old to death, stealing truck

AURORA, Ill. - An Aurora man was ordered held in lieu of $2 million bail Wednesday for the murder of a 68-year-old man who was found beaten to death earlier this month in his west suburban home. Edgar R. Lara-Giron, 33, allegedly struck Isidro Nevarez multiple times in the head...
AURORA, IL

