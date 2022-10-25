ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

NFL Inactives Week 8: Will Ezekiel Elliott, Deebo Samuel, and James Conner play?

With some intriguing fantasy football options questionable, the Week 8 NFL inactives list is one to watch. With both the NFL and fantasy seasons reaching a crucial point, fans and fantasy managers alike will be keenly looking out to see who is ruled in and out this week. Note that...
2023 NFL Draft Prospects Watch Week 9: Olu Fashanu and Ventrell Miller Have Big Game Opportunities To Boost Their Stock

As the college football season careens towards a far-too-soon conclusion, it’s becoming clear who the top 2023 NFL Draft prospects to watch each week are. However, each week we try and bring some new names to the table, whether that be emerging names at big programs or under-the-radar prospects from smaller schools. Which 2023 NFL Draft prospects should you be watching for in college football Week 9?
GEORGIA STATE
When Is the NFL Trade Deadline? Date and Latest News

The NFL rolls into the eighth week of action as the league reaches the midway point of the 2022 season. While the Week 8 games have yet to kick off, franchises around the country also have their eyes on another date. The NFL trade deadline is just five days away. With plenty of rumors swirling, let’s look at what and when the trade deadline is.
NFL Referee Assignments Week 8: Refs Assigned for Each NFL Game This Week

The NFL referee assignments for Week 8 have been revealed, including who will be in charge of the standalone prime time and London games. Let’s take a look at which NFL refs are in charge of all 14 Week 8 games on Sunday and Monday before examining the tendencies of the three crews calling the standalone games this week.
2023 NFL Draft Small-School Prospect To Watch: Florida A&M EDGE Isaiah Land

This week, we head back to the SWAC for the small-school prospect of the week. Arkansas-Pine Bluff travels to Tallahassee for a showdown with Isaiah Land and Florida A&M. There’s not much on the line for UAPB except to play the role of spoiler as the home team Rattlers are likely to get a bid for the FCS playoffs. Team rankings aside, this game offers one of the best head-to-head matchups of next-level NFL draft prospects we will see all weekend.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Which College Football Teams Remain Undefeated After Week 9?

Unbelievably, all remaining six undefeated teams emerged from college football Week 9 unscathed. While some scraped in by the skin of their teeth, others continued to assert their utter dominance on the 2022 college football season. Which teams survived another week of college football thrills and spills, how did they...
GEORGIA STATE
Panthers vs. Falcons Week 8 Preview and Prediction

In the video above, Adam Beasley and Dalton Miller break down the Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 8. Is Carolina’s shocking Week 7 victory a sign that this team really can be competitive in 2022? Are the Falcons to be taken seriously as playoff contenders?. And,...
ATLANTA, GA

