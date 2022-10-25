This week, we head back to the SWAC for the small-school prospect of the week. Arkansas-Pine Bluff travels to Tallahassee for a showdown with Isaiah Land and Florida A&M. There’s not much on the line for UAPB except to play the role of spoiler as the home team Rattlers are likely to get a bid for the FCS playoffs. Team rankings aside, this game offers one of the best head-to-head matchups of next-level NFL draft prospects we will see all weekend.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO