Debra Klute
4d ago
and do we need more office space, retail space ? briarwood mall has about 15 empty spaces. this is redundant and wasteful. we need more housing. affordable housing not more empty structures
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Cherry Creek Cellars Hosts First Book Club Meeting November 3rd, 2022Tracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Plan calls for demolition of Lakeside Mall for mixed-use development
The owners of Lakeside Mall want to demolish the decades-old mall and build a massive mixed-use project, according to filings within the Sterling Heights City Council.
Owner calls for demolition of Lakeside Mall to pave way for $1 billion mixed-use project
Out with the old and in with the new — it’s what the Lakeside Mall owner plans to do after proposing to tear down most of the property to make way for a new mixed-use project.
Ann Arbor ranks top in nation in some areas, near bottom for street repair
ANN ARBOR, MI — How does Ann Arbor stack up against other communities across the United States?. While the city regularly tops national lists of best places in America, a new survey shows what Ann Arbor residents think about various aspects of city life, and their positive scores rank No. 1 in the nation in two categories.
Historic Washtenaw County farm set to become permanent home for folk school
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Come never having swung a hammer and leave with three oval, steam-bent cherry wood boxes, hand-tacked in the iconic Shaker style dating back more than 200 years. That’s just a normal Saturday at the Michigan Folk School. Based in a historic farmstead a short...
The Oakland Press
Last call for 2022 county land bank auction
Oakland County’s final 2022 tax foreclosed property virtual auction is underway today, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. After two earlier auctions of the county’s 400 available properties, 175 parcels remain. Most appear to be vacant lots, with a minimum $500 bid required. People without internet access who want to...
Experience peak fall color before it’s gone on these 10 Washtenaw County hikes
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Gray days and freezing temperatures are coming. But for now it’s time to enjoy the colorful leaf fireworks displays going off in the woods around Washtenaw County. Home to a slew of parks, nature preserves and the largest state recreation area in the Lower Peninsula,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Downtown Ann Arbor bookstore closing after 88 years of business
ANN ARBOR – Tree Town is losing another one of its beloved bookstores. Ulrich’s Bookstore will close its doors on Monday after more than eight decades of business. The 88-year-old downtown bookstore has supplied University of Michigan students with textbooks, office supplies, graduation gowns and memories since 1934.
Several Ann Arbor M-14 ramps at bridge over Huron River closing overnight
ANN ARBOR, MI - Drivers will see a temporary overnight closure of the majority of the ramps at the Barton Drive interchange to M-14 in Ann Arbor, where the highway crosses the Huron River. Beginning at 10 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, three ramps are closing, with the expectation they’ll be...
Parked cars, trucks block new downtown Ann Arbor bike lanes
ANN ARBOR, MI — Two freshly painted bike lanes in downtown Ann Arbor are already seeing high use — from automobiles parking in them. The new bike lanes along both sides of North University Avenue just east of State Street are part of a Downtown Development Authority improvement project, which also included implementing a new curbless design on State Street.
Milan business works alongside city to plant lavender, help beautify town
MILAN, MI -- Milan will soon have a more relaxing touch as lavender grows throughout its downtown area. A recent collaboration with the city and local business, Lavender Lane, has brought two plantings of lavender for two islands around the city -- one which is off Main Street and the other in the city’s business district.
Highland Park residents are skeptical about anonymous donor's $10B donation
Friday afternoon black business leaders from Highland Park announced a plan to pay off the city's debt to the region's water authority and invest $10 billion into the city.
wemu.org
Chelsea's long-dormant Rockwell building to be redeveloped
One of the landmark buildings in the city of Chelsea’s downtown is being redeveloped and put to use for the first time in several years. The Chelsea Rockwell building has been vacant for the last three decades. Now, the structure, built in 1909, will be converted into 51 market-rate apartment units.
88 years and tons of textbooks: A look at Ulrich’s Bookstore through the decades
ANN ARBOR, MI - In 1908, an Ann Arbor man named John MacGregor built a grocery store on what is now the corner of South University and East University avenues. One of his employees was a man named Fred Ulrich, who also worked at a bookstore right next to the grocery. By 1934, Ulrich took over the bookstore and named it after himself. By the 1950s, most of the corner was home to Ulrich’s Bookstore.
3K-gallon spill of untreated sewage closes Washtenaw Community College campus
ANN ARBOR, MI - A spill of more than 3,000 gallons of untreated sewer water closed the Washtenaw Community College campus Wednesday afternoon, according to a WCC release. Facility workers identified the leak around 4 p.m., Oct. 26 and determined it came from a sanitary sewer line, the release states. The line was shut off and the leak was contained by 6 p.m. Wednesday, the release states.
I-696 closing this weekend in Oakland County
(CBS DETROIT) - Beginning at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, portions of westbound interstate 696 and eastbound interstate 96 will be closed as part of continued work on the $275 million Rebuilding Michigan project. This project will begin rebuilding the eastbound lanes next spring and then the westbound lanes in 2024. Michigan's Department of Transportation says crews will be closing westbound I-696 from US-24 (Telegraph Road) to I-275 again to perform pavement repairs and shoulder widening throughout the weekend. Westbound I-696 will be closed from US-24 (Telegraph Road) to I-275, including all on and off ramps. Traffic will be detoured to southbound US-24 (Telegraph Road), then westbound M-102 (Eight Mile Road) to westbound M-5 and back to westbound I-696/I-96. The closure will begin at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28 and go through 5 a.m. on Oct. 31.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Dan’s Downtown Tavern is the place for a ‘good burger’ and a ‘good beer’
SALINE, MI -- Looking for a comfortable place to eat a burger? Dan’s Downtown Tavern in Saline aims to be just that. The local tavern is known for being a welcoming place that serves its customers fresh comfort food, along with over 40 different beers on tap, Owner Dan Kolander said.
candgnews.com
Birmingham City Commission discusses leaf blowers
BIRMINGHAM — As the leaves start to fall onto lawns, residents and lawn service companies are starting to fire up their leaf blowers to maintain properties throughout the community. However, the Birmingham City Commission had a conversation at an Oct. 3 workshop meeting about the problems behind these regularly-used...
themirrornewspaper.com
Historical Artifacts Unearthed During Uptown Maumee Streetscape Renovation
BY MIKE McCARTHY | MIRROR EDITOR — It is hauntingly fitting that a few historical Maumee artifacts have been unearthed from their decades-old graves and are seeing new daylight just a week before Halloween. Workers from Helms Construction Inc. ran into a few surprises earlier this week as they...
Browse nearly 5,000 smoke accessories at new Ypsilanti shop
YPSILANTI, MI -- With nearly 5,000 items in the store, customers can always discover something new at a recently opened smoke shop in Ypsilanti. 20 After 4 Smoke Shop, 2830 E. Michigan Ave., opened its second location in September, expanding the store from Livonia into Ypsilanti. The shop offers a wide range of smoking accessories, such as rolling trays, bongs and CBD products.
Detroit News
Chicken Shack sues competitor over 'confusingly similar trademark'
A Michigan company famous for its broasted chicken is suing a competitor over trademark infringement, alleging it is displaying "a confusingly similar trademark" in connection with its services. Chicken Shack, based in Beverly Hills and established in 1956, is suing Prettyy Tastee in Waterford Township in U.S. District Court in...
