Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 2

Debra Klute
4d ago

and do we need more office space, retail space ? briarwood mall has about 15 empty spaces. this is redundant and wasteful. we need more housing. affordable housing not more empty structures

The Oakland Press

Last call for 2022 county land bank auction

Oakland County’s final 2022 tax foreclosed property virtual auction is underway today, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. After two earlier auctions of the county’s 400 available properties, 175 parcels remain. Most appear to be vacant lots, with a minimum $500 bid required. People without internet access who want to...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Downtown Ann Arbor bookstore closing after 88 years of business

ANN ARBOR – Tree Town is losing another one of its beloved bookstores. Ulrich’s Bookstore will close its doors on Monday after more than eight decades of business. The 88-year-old downtown bookstore has supplied University of Michigan students with textbooks, office supplies, graduation gowns and memories since 1934.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Parked cars, trucks block new downtown Ann Arbor bike lanes

ANN ARBOR, MI — Two freshly painted bike lanes in downtown Ann Arbor are already seeing high use — from automobiles parking in them. The new bike lanes along both sides of North University Avenue just east of State Street are part of a Downtown Development Authority improvement project, which also included implementing a new curbless design on State Street.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wemu.org

Chelsea's long-dormant Rockwell building to be redeveloped

One of the landmark buildings in the city of Chelsea’s downtown is being redeveloped and put to use for the first time in several years. The Chelsea Rockwell building has been vacant for the last three decades. Now, the structure, built in 1909, will be converted into 51 market-rate apartment units.
CHELSEA, MI
The Ann Arbor News

88 years and tons of textbooks: A look at Ulrich’s Bookstore through the decades

ANN ARBOR, MI - In 1908, an Ann Arbor man named John MacGregor built a grocery store on what is now the corner of South University and East University avenues. One of his employees was a man named Fred Ulrich, who also worked at a bookstore right next to the grocery. By 1934, Ulrich took over the bookstore and named it after himself. By the 1950s, most of the corner was home to Ulrich’s Bookstore.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

3K-gallon spill of untreated sewage closes Washtenaw Community College campus

ANN ARBOR, MI - A spill of more than 3,000 gallons of untreated sewer water closed the Washtenaw Community College campus Wednesday afternoon, according to a WCC release. Facility workers identified the leak around 4 p.m., Oct. 26 and determined it came from a sanitary sewer line, the release states. The line was shut off and the leak was contained by 6 p.m. Wednesday, the release states.
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS Detroit

I-696 closing this weekend in Oakland County

(CBS DETROIT) - Beginning at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, portions of westbound interstate 696 and eastbound interstate 96 will be closed as part of continued work on the $275 million Rebuilding Michigan project. This project will begin rebuilding the eastbound lanes next spring and then the westbound lanes in 2024. Michigan's Department of Transportation says crews will be closing westbound I-696 from US-24 (Telegraph Road) to I-275 again to perform pavement repairs and shoulder widening throughout the weekend. Westbound I-696 will be closed from US-24 (Telegraph Road) to I-275, including all on and off ramps. Traffic will be detoured to southbound US-24 (Telegraph Road), then westbound M-102 (Eight Mile Road) to westbound M-5 and back to westbound I-696/I-96. The closure will begin at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28 and go through 5 a.m. on Oct. 31.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
candgnews.com

Birmingham City Commission discusses leaf blowers

BIRMINGHAM — As the leaves start to fall onto lawns, residents and lawn service companies are starting to fire up their leaf blowers to maintain properties throughout the community. However, the Birmingham City Commission had a conversation at an Oct. 3 workshop meeting about the problems behind these regularly-used...
BIRMINGHAM, MI
themirrornewspaper.com

Historical Artifacts Unearthed During Uptown Maumee Streetscape Renovation

BY MIKE McCARTHY | MIRROR EDITOR — It is hauntingly fitting that a few historical Maumee artifacts have been unearthed from their decades-old graves and are seeing new daylight just a week before Halloween. Workers from Helms Construction Inc. ran into a few surprises earlier this week as they...
MAUMEE, OH
The Ann Arbor News

Browse nearly 5,000 smoke accessories at new Ypsilanti shop

YPSILANTI, MI -- With nearly 5,000 items in the store, customers can always discover something new at a recently opened smoke shop in Ypsilanti. 20 After 4 Smoke Shop, 2830 E. Michigan Ave., opened its second location in September, expanding the store from Livonia into Ypsilanti. The shop offers a wide range of smoking accessories, such as rolling trays, bongs and CBD products.
YPSILANTI, MI
Detroit News

Chicken Shack sues competitor over 'confusingly similar trademark'

A Michigan company famous for its broasted chicken is suing a competitor over trademark infringement, alleging it is displaying "a confusingly similar trademark" in connection with its services. Chicken Shack, based in Beverly Hills and established in 1956, is suing Prettyy Tastee in Waterford Township in U.S. District Court in...
BEVERLY HILLS, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

