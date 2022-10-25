Read full article on original website
Related
yourcentralvalley.com
Drought snarls Mississippi River transit in blow to farmers
ALONG THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER (AP) — Adam Thomas starts harvesting soybeans on his Illinois farm when the dew burns off in the morning. This year, dry weather accelerated the work, allowing him to start early. His problem was getting the soybeans to market. About 60% of the Midwest and...
yourcentralvalley.com
3 California cities among Top 10 ‘Best Places to Celebrate Halloween’
Californians apparently love Halloween. In fact, they love it so much, several California cities are considered among the best places in the U.S. to celebrate the holiday, according to a new study. The study was conducted by SmartAsset, an online hub for consumer finance information. The website compared 146 cities...
yourcentralvalley.com
Which cities, counties have the cheapest gas in California?
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — California leads the nation for the highest gas prices, according to data from AAA. The national average for regular unleaded gas is $3.77. California’s average for regular unleaded gas prices is $5.71, as of Wednesday. The state’s cities with the highest averages include San Francisco,...
yourcentralvalley.com
Thursday evening Pinpoint Weather forecast
Our nights will be chilly, but our afternoon highs will be warmer through Halloween. Next Tuesday will bring big weather changes for Central California. We’ll not only feel temperatures drop, but we’ll also see a chance of showers in the Valley and snow in the mountains.
Comments / 0