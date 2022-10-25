Read full article on original website
Susan Finney
2d ago
Kentucky doesn't need any WOKE, ANTIFA or liberals telling our underage children about abortions. Planned Parenthood does not discuss options to young women and they are strictly for taking the baby. It is all about the money. They have no feelings about that women after the abortion procedure is done. That young woman has to live with that choice for the rest of her life. Maybe the drive to another state just might change her mind. 🙏❤
Reply(3)
3
Related
kentuckytoday.com
Ky. pro-life caucus address ' misinformation and untruths' about Amendment 2
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) - The pro-life caucus responded to misinformation claims leveraged by Protect Kentucky Access - the campaign organized in opposition of Constitutional Amendment 2 - and clarified the scope of the amendment on Thursday. Rep. Nancy Tate said the amendment is important because Kentucky's legislature anticipated the Supreme...
caandesign.com
Squatters Rights in Kentucky: Everything you need to know
Squatters Rights in Kentucky: Everything you need to know. Who’s considered a squatter in Kentucky? The legal definition of squatting varies depending on where you live. In some states, such as California, squatters are defined as people who move into an abandoned property and begin living there without permission. In other states, such as Kentucky and Florida, squatters are defined as people who move into a residence without the owner’s permission but intend to live there permanently or sell the property later. In both cases, squatters are considered trespassers. Keep reading to find out some squatters rights in Kentucky.
kentuckytoday.com
UPS bringing projects, more jobs to Kentucky, Beshear says
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Economic development news topped Gov. Andy Beshear’s weekly press conference at the Capitol on Thursday, including 435 new jobs being created in Jefferson and Bullitt counties from an expansion by UPS Supply Chain Solutions. The Louisville project includes a 1 million-square-foot facility, with the...
WTVQ
Kentuckians call for regulations for sober living facilities
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Wednesday marks the fifth town hall meeting for the state’s Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission (KYOAAC) since it started over the summer. The commission traveling all over the state to hear from those impacted by drug use, how they think the state’s portion of a $478-million settlement should be spent.
3 Great Pizza Spots in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WLKY.com
Abortion in Kentucky: What a vote for or against Amendment 2 will do
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A whopping $3.6 million has been raised to pay for campaigns for and against Amendment 2. Yard signs, billboards and television ads are being employed to sway voters. One TV spot declares its passage would mean "no abortions, no exceptions." Another claims that "radical, out-of-state activists...
WLWT 5
Commitment 2022: Explaining Kentucky's Amendment 2
COVINGTON, Ky. — Whether you're an outspoken abortion-rights supporter Kentuckian like Melissa Frazier or an ardent anti-abortion Kentuckian like Addia Wuchner, passion is the one shared sentiment. Both are spreading it around the state as the Nov. 8 Election Day draws near. "You know, we've watched this issue over...
Wave 3
Disqualified Kentucky State Representative appeals ruling
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Disqualified Kentucky State Representative for District 31 candidate Susan Tyler Witten said on Friday that she appealed the ruling. Witten was disqualified from the race Wednesday after her opponent Susan Foster petitioned for it. The decision came down to Kentucky laws for candidacy paperwork. The law...
wvxu.org
Should Kentucky's constitution protect the right to abortion? Voters will soon decide
Kentucky voters soon will decide whether to eliminate abortion rights from the state constitution. If approved, Constitutional Amendment 2 would add language to Kentucky’s constitution that states, “to protect human life, nothing in this Constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion.”
kentuckytoday.com
Kentucky hunters warned of restrictions to prevent CWD
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – With Kentucky’s modern gun deer hunting season taking place in November, the Division of Fish and Wildlife Resources is reminding hunters of restrictions to prevent Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) from appearing in the state. CWD is an always fatal, neurological disease of white-tailed deer,...
hazard-herald.com
This Is the Best Private High School in Kentucky
Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
Where to get rid of old prescription drugs in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky residents who want to get rid of prescription drugs they no longer need may do so this weekend. The events are part of the federal Drug Enforcement Administration's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The program offers a way to dispose of prescription drugs safely...
WTOL-TV
Ohio Issue 1 on the November ballot: What to know about the constitutional amendment
CLEVELAND — Issue 1 is one of two statewide issues Ohioans are voting on in the general election on November 8. If passed, it would require judges to consider public safety along with other factors when setting bail. Sounds pretty simple -- after all, who could argue against public...
Who qualifies for Kentucky’s Medicaid expansion
The expansion will use federal dollars to help 900,000 Kentucky adults to enroll in the Kentucky Medicaid program, and expand services.
What Ohioans need to know about Issue 2
Issue 2 on Ohio's 2022 general election ballot will allow voters to determine if non-citizens can vote in hyper-local elections.
KFVS12
Kentucky law requires districts to have school resource officer
CARLISLE COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - In Kentucky, state law now requires districts to have a school resource officer on campus. Carlisle County added a school resource officer two years ago. The district’s Director of Pupil Personnel, Dustin Roberts said for him keeping students safe is personal. “Through my employment...
3 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Kentucky then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing burger places in Kentucky that are known for their delicious burgers.
kentuckytoday.com
State veterinarian warns of cattle disease
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Another case of a potentially dangerous disease of cattle has been detected in Kentucky, carried by the Asian Longhorned Tick, Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn said on Tuesday. The disease, Theileria Orientalis Ikedia, is a protozoon carried by the tick, and was detected in...
wdrb.com
Kentucky Center for Cannabis to study medical marijuana for cancer patients, opioid use
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Plans are being made to conduct first of its kind cannabis use research in cancer patients and people who have opioid use disorders. This Spring, Kentucky's House of Representatives passed a bill to legalize medical marijuana. It failed to pass the Senate. Instead, lawmakers allocated $2...
spectrumnews1.com
Another case of tick-borne cattle disease detected in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Another case of a potentially dangerous disease of cattle has been detected in Kentucky, according to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn. The disease, Theileria Orientalis Ikedia, is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned tick. It was detected in a 12-year-old beef cow in Barren County.
Comments / 12