The Independent

Brazil election: Lula defeats Bolsonaro to complete stunning comeback as president

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the left-wing former leader of Brazil, has emerged as the winner in the country’s momentous election, defeating the hard-right president Jair Bolsonaro in one of the most stunning comebacks in international politics.Lula’s victory after a toxic contest was, however, by a narrow margin - Lula had won 50.8 per cent of votes to Mr Bolsonaro’s 49.2 per cent with 99.1 per cent counted – raising the prospect of a possible challenge by the incumbent and his supporters taking to the streets in protests which many fear could turn violent. Lula’s inauguration is scheduled to take...
Sioux City Journal

Column: The ethics of the war in Ukraine

Because I am a veteran (the only veteran on the Augustana faculty), students have asked me if I would volunteer to serve in the Ukrainian Army if I were in Ukraine. Absolutely. I probably would not be selected for front line duty since I am 77 years old and have arthritis … but I could drive a truck hauling munitions and other needed supplies to those who are on the front line.
Sioux City Journal

LETTER: Randy Feenstra for Iowa 4th Congressional District

During his first term in the U.S. House of Representatives, Congressman Randy Feenstra has a been a strong voice for Iowa farmers on the Agriculture Committee. He stopped President Biden from eliminating step-up basis and like-kind exchange, which would significantly raise taxes on family farmers, and secured critical relief for our rural communities following the devastating derecho in 2020.
IOWA STATE

