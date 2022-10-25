Read full article on original website
Related
SF DA says DePape made it to 2nd floor of Pelosi home; Victim, suspect only 2 present at the time
San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins told ABC News, after breaking through a backdoor, the suspect, David DePape, made it all the way to the second floor. And now, an AP source says DePape carried zip ties with him when he broke into the couple's home.
Brazil election: Lula defeats Bolsonaro to complete stunning comeback as president
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the left-wing former leader of Brazil, has emerged as the winner in the country’s momentous election, defeating the hard-right president Jair Bolsonaro in one of the most stunning comebacks in international politics.Lula’s victory after a toxic contest was, however, by a narrow margin - Lula had won 50.8 per cent of votes to Mr Bolsonaro’s 49.2 per cent with 99.1 per cent counted – raising the prospect of a possible challenge by the incumbent and his supporters taking to the streets in protests which many fear could turn violent. Lula’s inauguration is scheduled to take...
Sioux City Journal
On Iowa Politics Podcast: Donald Trump in Sioux City, Miller-Meeks Vaccine Mandate? and Death of Newspaper Endorsements
On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics podcast: Mariannette Miller-Meeks and a vaccine mandate-question mark?, Grassley and Franken on the campaign trail, newspaper endorsements are dying, and Donald Trump returns to Iowa. On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the...
Sioux City Journal
Column: The ethics of the war in Ukraine
Because I am a veteran (the only veteran on the Augustana faculty), students have asked me if I would volunteer to serve in the Ukrainian Army if I were in Ukraine. Absolutely. I probably would not be selected for front line duty since I am 77 years old and have arthritis … but I could drive a truck hauling munitions and other needed supplies to those who are on the front line.
Sioux City Journal
LETTER: Randy Feenstra for Iowa 4th Congressional District
During his first term in the U.S. House of Representatives, Congressman Randy Feenstra has a been a strong voice for Iowa farmers on the Agriculture Committee. He stopped President Biden from eliminating step-up basis and like-kind exchange, which would significantly raise taxes on family farmers, and secured critical relief for our rural communities following the devastating derecho in 2020.
Comments / 0