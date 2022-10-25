Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Overwatch 2 Review: Can you teach an old game new tricks?
Overwatch 2 is technically a “sequel” to the cartoon hero-based team shooter, but you’d be forgiven for thinking you were playing the same game that launched back in 2016. Some things are new. The core gameplay is now 5v5 instead of 6v6. There are three new heroes at launch (Kiriko, Junker Queen and Sojourn) with more on the way in later seasons. You can take these new heroes out for a spin on a handful of new maps — Toronto and New York City among them — and in a new reverse tug-of-war game mode where you fight it out to see who can move a large jogging robot the farthest. There are also graphical improvements that will probably stand out more to people playing Overwatch 2 on PC and not to folks like me, playing casually on last-gen consoles (I know) or to anyone so overwhelmed by Blizzard’s telltale particle effects that they can’t even tell what’s happening half the time (also me).
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 - Sigma Hero Guide
Overwatch 2 serves as a free-to-play relaunch of the hero shooter, bringing new features and content to the years-old multiplayer game. While the new content is what is going to bring new players in, Overwatch 2 also brings back the entire roster of heroes from the original game. This includes the tank hero Sigma, who has a variety of different abilities in his toolbelt. You can see how all heroes, including this one, stack up in our Overwatch 2 tank tier list, DPS tier list, and support tier list. Where did your favorite land?
Polygon
Couch co-op isn’t dead — here are our favorite split-screen games
I am very happily dating a very lovely person and we both like playing video games together, but are also poor so we can’t afford multiple consoles or the strongest WiFi connection. Because of this we love playing split screen or general 2 player games, but this is a very hard find nowadays, and the only articles you can find on Google are sponsored and show the same 3 games.
Polygon
Apex Legends’ new hero Catalyst brings goo-powered death to the battlefield
The newest hero coming to Apex Legends is Catalyst, whom fans. in two trailers getting everyone ready for season 15, Eclipse. On Thursday, Respawn Entertainment provided a more detailed closeup of her distinctive abilities, which come from the ferrofluid that Catalyst is able to manipulate with her mind. Catalyst’s passive...
Dark Souls Fans Furious About Discontinued Online Play
Sorrow ahead. Be wary of death. One of the biggest titles in the "Dark Souls" franchise's venerable PC lineup is losing its online support for good. After roughly nine months with online features deactivated, the "Dark Souls" team announced that "Dark Souls: Prepare to Die Edition" — the original PC release of the first game in the series — will permanently remain an offline experience.
How to Counter Moira in Overwatch 2
Players are just starting to get familiar with the mechanics of Overwatch 2. Some might argue that not a whole has changed mechanically from Overwatch to Overwatch 2 but there are still plenty of new players joining with it launching as a free-to-play game. For those who are troubled by the support hero Moira how are some ways to best counter her in Overwatch 2.
Modern Warfare 2 error codes and how to fix them
If you're getting Modern Warfare 2 error codes then this is what you need to do
Overwatch 2 Support Tier List: October 2022
Overwatch 2 has been free-to-play for gamers for almost a month. After settling into the game many active players already got their preferred heroes but others who like to try out different roles might be curious to see who is the best. One under appreciate role in any game is the healer or the support hero as they are known in Overwatch 2. Here is a tier list for the best support heroes as of Oct. 2022 in Overwatch 2.
EA is shutting down online servers for several games in the coming months
In brief: Electronic Arts is preparing to shut down the online component of several games over the coming months and some of your favorites may be on the list. Additional titles will no doubt be added to the list as we inch closer to 2023. According to EA's Online Service...
dotesports.com
CoD fans think Activision has struck gold with its big Modern Warfare 2 launch change
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 released its campaign before the multiplayer game mode, and it might have worked in their favor—fans think Activision has found the master key to bringing hype back to the long-standing franchise. Fans already shout from the rooftops when a new CoD title is...
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 players are convinced Blizzard is breaking the law with its skin bundles
Lootboxes and microtransactions have been a massive part of the free-to-play gaming industry for years now, with players across the globe throwing their hard-earned cash at the potential for a different or rare cosmetic. The games using this business model have made absurd amounts of cash, all while providing a...
Terraria becomes the first indie hit to break 1M positive user reviews on Steam
It's also the only one of the five most-reviewed games on Steam to have an "overwhelmingly popular" user rating.
Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Release Times: When Can You Start Playing
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer is just on the horizon and we've got the rundown on its release times for those eagerly awaiting its arrival. While Call of Duty does offer solid single-player campaigns, most fans would agree that the multiplayer component of the franchise is the real star of the show. Fans can look forward to a wide selection of game modes when booting up Modern Warfare 2s multiplayer component. These modes will be divided into two categories: Core Maps and Battle Maps.
The Verge
Fallout 4 to get next-gen update
Unlike Skyrim, which has seen a launch on just about every console generation three times over, Fallout 4 has been, until now, contained to one console generation. But today, Bethesda announced Fallout 4 will be getting a next-gen refresh. According to the announcement on Fallout’s website, the update is due for release in 2023 and will feature a high-performance mode, bug fixes, and bonus content.
Modern Warfare 2 Pre-Load Availability on Consoles and PC
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players can pre-load multiplayer mode when pre-ordering the game. From pre-loading times to availability on consoles, here's everything you need to know about pre-loading Modern Warfare 2. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Pre-Load Availability on Consoles and PC. After pre-ordering Modern Warfare 2...
Steam Deck Can Play All the Games Your PC Can, but How Do You Find the Keyboard?
The Steam Deck plays all the games a PC can with nearly as much performance. A lot of those games only have the complete experience if you're able to talk with other players, whether you're planning a raid or just socializing. But the Steam Deck looks like a Nintendo Switch and only has the buttons you'd find on a handheld. There's no way to input text, or is there? Luckily, the Steam Deck team realized just how essential communication is to modern video games and added a virtual keyboard.
Overwatch 2's Halloween Cosmetic Prices Have Fans Heated
The highly anticipated multiplayer shooter "Overwatch 2" has been out for a while now, but things aren't going quite as smoothly as Activision Blizzard might have hoped. Recently, bugs forced the removal of certain heroes from "Overwatch 2," while other glitches remain unfixed. "Overwatch 2" only recently stopped forcing players to link their account to a phone number — barring many from the game — but these are far from the only issues longtime fans have with the sequel.
dotesports.com
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 download size for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC
Call of Duty titles continue to demand massive amounts of storage space for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC and the upcoming release of Modern Warfare 2 is no exception. Activision’s highly anticipated title may require players to buy extra storage for their systems or delete unplayed games to play. A...
Overwatch 2: How to Get Winston's Legendary Werewolf Skin for Free
To unlock the Winston Werewolf Skin, you'll need to watch six hours of streams from creators playing "Overwatch 2."
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Online Reveals New Free Game Trial
Nintendo Switch Online subscribers have a new free game trial to check out this week. Starting on October 26th, players will have the chance to play the full version of OBAKEIDORO!, which normally retails for $19.99. The trial will run through November 1st at 11:59 p.m. PT. Subscribers will receive 100 Platinum points for participating in the trial, and the game will be offered at a 50% discount from the start of the trial through November 13th at 11:59 p.m. PT. As with all of these trials, progress from the trial will transfer to the paid version if purchased.
