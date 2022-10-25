Read full article on original website
sneakernews.com
First Look At The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey”
The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” is one of the many 2023 releases that were leaked several months in advance. And following its reveal back in June of this year, a first look at the shoe has finally surfaced. This is one of the cases where the mock-up...
Hypebae
Take an On-Foot Look at the Transparent eBay x Nike SB Dunk "Sandy Bodecker"
Back in 2003, eBay and Nike partnered for a SB Dunk Low that became one of the most storied sneakers of all time. The extremely limited drop spanned a mere three pairs — one of which was sold at auction for nearly $30,000 USD, another given to innovative Nike designer Sandy Bodecker and the last cut into four parts.
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 2 OG “Chicago” Packaging Stays True To The 1987 Original
Every few years Jordan Brand goes back into their archives and pulls out a few undervalued pairs for a righteous re-release. Alongside the Air Jordan 9, MJ’s second signature silhouette has joined the fray of returns thanks to the collaborative aid of A Ma Maniére, Union and J. Balvin. Now set to stand on its own, various inline colorways have begun reappearing, including the return of the OG “Chicago” scheme.
sneakernews.com
The DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 “We The Best” Releases On November 28th
Towards the beginning of Spring, DJ Khaled and Jordan Brand unveiled a colorful range of Air Jordan 5s, all of which featured the artist’s signature motto: “We The Best.” And following quite a few months after the collaboration’s announcement, the two have finally revealed that the collection will be releasing on November 28th.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Dunk High “Embossed” Appears In Grey And Red
For the past few weeks Nike Sportswear’s latest inline collection has paid homage to various heritage-filled silhouettes and their ties to the hardwood. Employing two separate Air Force 1’s and an Air More Uptempo, the Nike Dunk High is now joining the fray littered with engravings. Utilizing crisp...
‘I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?’ As Kanye West taunts Adidas, calls grow for German sportswear giant to cut ties
#BoycottAdidas is trending on Twitter after a video emerged of Kanye West saying, “I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?”. While Balenciaga and JPMorgan Chase have both cut ties with Kanye West after repeated anti-Semitic remarks, West’s biggest corporate benefactor, Adidas, is staying markedly silent.
hotnewhiphop.com
Social Status x Nike Air Penny 2 “Black” Coming Soon: Photos
A new Social Status x Nike collab is on the way. Penny Hardaway had an incredible sneaker legacy with Nike. From his own signature shoe to the popularization of Foamposites, Hardaway is someone that sneakerheads have always revered. That is especially true of the Nike Air Penny 2, which is a shoe that is making a comeback right now. It has even secured a collaboration with Social Status, and the release is right around the corner.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Fitted With “Legend Blue” Colorway
The Jordan Two Trey is getting an iconic Air Jordan 11 colorway. Jumpman has come throughout with some impressive hybrid sneakers over the years. One such sneaker is none other than the Jordan Two Trey, which combines models like the Air Jordan 11 and the Air Jordan 8. This shoe has been getting quite a bit of love as of late, and as a result, Jumpman has been coming through with some dope new colorways.
sneakernews.com
Doodles Come Sketched Across This GS Nike Air Huarache
Just a year removed from its 30th anniversary, Tinker Hatfield’s iconic Air Huarache silhouette has received a seldom number of propositions as of late, now embarking on a grade-school proposition to keep things fresh in the classroom. Exploring a medley of differing doodles that can be found in the...
sneakernews.com
Mulberry Accents Touch On The Nike Air More Uptempo
As a fan-favorite of Nike Basketball’s “golden era,” the Air More Uptempo continues to be an important part of the brand’s lineup of products even 26 years after its debut. Recently, the Wilson Smith-designed silhouette emerged in a predominantly two-tone white and black ensemble. Pop art-inspired...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 12 “25 Years In China” Drops Soon
This Air Jordan 12 contains a familiar motif. Over the past couple of weeks, Nike has been showing off some sneakers from their upcoming “25 Years In China” collection. This is meant to be a capsule that celebrates how the brand has been operating in the country for about two and a half decades now. One of the shoes that will be part of the collection is this Air Jordan 12, which can be found down below.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Force 1 Mid React Receives The 40th Anniversary Treatment
Just a few months removed from the conclusion of the Air Force 1’s 40th-anniversary celebration, The Swoosh is outfitting its various disparate cuts of the silhouette with premium embellishments as a part of its 40th anniversary branded collection. In tandem with its stacked Swoosh counterpart, the modernized cushioning elements found in the AF1 Mid React are now joining the fold.
sneakernews.com
Tuned Air Gets Repetitive On The Nike Air Max Plus 3
While it remains one of the lesser appreciated Air Max propositions, that hasn’t stopped The Swoosh from continuously delving out disparate looks on the Air Max Plus 3 over recent months. After two-tone color blocking took the main stage throughout the past few iterations, Sean McDowell’s design is imploring a boastful sampling of the rainbow.
I’m a fashion guru, here are five outfits which are so outdated they’re embarrassing – round toe boots are awful
A FASHIONISTA has revealed that there are several looks that are so out of date that you need to ditch immediately. Luckily, YouTuber Shea Whitney was also on hand to show how you can update the looks and make them stylish again in seconds. Shea welcomed her subscribers to her...
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 “Crimson Bliss”
DJ Khaled has been teasing his upcoming collaboration with Jordan Brand for the better part of the last year. And following countless social media posts and high energy captions, it was revealed that the joint effort — which includes apparel as well multiple styles of the Air Jordan 5 — would be releasing on Cyber Monday.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 “Chrome” Officially Unveiled: Photos
The Air Jordan 6 “Chrome” is coming next month. One of the better Air Jordan silhouettes is the one that helped Michael Jordan win his first NBA title. Of course, this model is the Air Jordan 6, which came out back in 1991. This is a sneaker that fans have loved for years, and as a result, there have been numerous colorways to hit the market. Even in 2022, new models continue to hit the market, including this “Chrome” make-up, found below.
sneakernews.com
Jordan Reserve Restock: Infrared 4s, Neapolitan 3s, And More
Another Jordan Reserve restock on the Nike SNKRS App is scheduled to go down on October 12th, 2022 beginning at 11am ET. Among the returning footwear is the highly popular Air Jordan 4 “Infrared”, Air Jordan 4 “Military Black”, the women’s Air Jordan 3 “Neapolitan”, and much more. See the official list of footwear below and check the Nike SNKRS App at 11am ET if you’re looking to secure a pair.
sneakernews.com
Air Jordan 9 “Fire Red” Set For November 23rd Release
Notorious for being the silhouette associated with Jordan’s first retirement in 1993, the Air Jordan 9 has been tapped as one of 2022’s revitalized offerings from Jumpman’s historic archives. After exploring the inline colorways of the “Chile Red” and “Particle Grey” propositions, the brand’s widely-regarded “Fire Red” outfit is now set to debut on the AJ 9.
sneakernews.com
Classic “Bred” And “Concord” Colorways Unite On The Jordan Two Trey
The Jordan Two Trey isn’t likely to dethrone models from the mainline Air Jordan line, but it continues to repackage #23’s sneaker legacy for a new generation. Recently, the hybrid silhouette emerged in a color combination rooted in some of the Chicago Bull legend’s most legendary on-court moments: the Air Jordan 11-inspired design indulges in a “Bred” and “Concord” arrangement, referencing two of the sneaker’s most beloved styles. Construction along the profiles and sole unit deviate from the design of Tinker Hatfield’s tuxedo-appropriate creation, but play supporting roles to the patent leather mudguard and aforementioned color combinations.
sneakernews.com
“Midnight Navy” Logos Land On This Greyscale Nike Air Max 95
The Nike Air Max 95 isn’t celebrating a milestone anniversary like some of its visible Air-cushioned counterparts, but it’s formed an important part of the brand’s lineup of products over the last 10 months. Recently, Sergio Lozano’s iconic design emerged in a greyscale ensemble contrasted by “Midnight Navy” accents.
