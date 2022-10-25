JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are investigating a Sunday shooting that sent a Jonesboro teen to a Memphis hospital and another to jail. According to the initial incident report, the 15-year-old gunshot victim showed up at a local hospital Sunday, Oct. 23, after being shot in the 1800-block of Cedar Heights Drive. He had been shot in the middle of his back with an exit wound on the left front abdomen.

