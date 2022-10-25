Read full article on original website
Related
KATV
20-year-old Arkansas woman wanted for murder, surrenders to police
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Blytheville woman who investigators say shot and killed a family member has surrendered to police, according to our content partner Region 8 News. Harliyah Walker, 20, surrendered without incident, said Blytheville assistant chief of police Ricky Jefferson. Region 8 News said an arrest warrant...
neareport.com
Infant with broken leg prompts JPD to investigate
JONESBORO, Ark. – Authorities are looking into what happened that cased a 4-month-old baby to have a broken left tibia. The Arkansas Department of Human Services referred the case to the Jonesboro Police Department, who opened the investigation Monday morning. The report, which is mostly masked, indicates the incident happened between October 18 and 20 at an address in Jonesboro.
Kait 8
Benefit for Paragould officer shot in the line of duty
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A community is coming together to support a Paragould police officer injured during a fatal shootout. Corporal Owen Mundy was hurt on Oct. 18 during an officer-involved shooting on Rockingchair Road. In a social media post on Tuesday, the Paragould Fraternal Order of Police Lodge announced...
Kait 8
Two suspected of multiple car break-ins
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Paragould police arrested two men suspected of breaking into numerous vehicles. According to court documents, officers received multiple reports Saturday, Oct. 22, of items stolen from multiple vehicles in the neighborhoods surrounding Rockingchair and McDaniel Roads. On Monday, one of the victims reported receiving an electronic...
Kait 8
Officer involved in fatal shooting identified
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Paragould police have identified the officer involved in a fatal shooting. According to a news release Monday from the Paragould Police Department, Corporal Owen Mundy was shot Tuesday, Oct. 18, while responding to an incident in the 100-block of South Rockingchair Road. Munday was first taken...
Kait 8
Man accused of assaulting woman with baseball bat
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge found probable cause to charge a Paragould man with assault after he told police he broke into a woman’s home and hit her with a baseball bat. According to court documents, 21-year-old Akious Howard forced his way into a home around 3:50 a.m....
Kait 8
Crash on Johnson Ave. stalls traffic
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Tuesday night crash stalled traffic on a heavily traveled Jonesboro road. According to a Jonesboro police officer, the two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of East Johnson Avenue and North Bridge Street. No word on whether anyone was injured. The crash shut down parts of...
Kait 8
Fire chief charged after viral altercation on video
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - A public figure in Poinsett County has been the topic of conversation after a video surfaced over the weekend. In a video posted Sunday, Trumann Fire Chief Revis Kemper was seen getting into a physical altercation on his front lawn with his neighbors. On Wednesday morning,...
Arkansas fire chief on paid leave after argument with neighbors
TRUMANN, Ark.– An Arkansas fire chief is now on paid administrative leave after an argument with neighbors that went viral on video, according to Trumann Mayor Barbara Lewallen. Trumann’s Fire Chief Revis Kemper is accused of fanning the flames from his own front yard.A video circulating online appears to show Kemper and his wife involved […]
Kait 8
Two women questioned following fatal domestic disturbance
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Paragould police took two women into custody for questioning following a stabbing that left a man dead. The incident happened Tuesday, Oct. 18, in the 200-block of 18 ½ Avenue, according to an Oct. 24 news release from the Paragould Police Department. Because officers were...
Kait 8
Teens suspected of robbing elderly man outside restaurant
NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested three teenagers suspected of robbing a 70-year-old man outside a Newport restaurant. Sgt. Detective Mark Harmon said the victim reported the alleged armed robbery around noon Monday, Oct. 24. The man said the suspects stole more than $1,000 in cash and a cell phone.
Kait 8
Teen shot, another in police custody
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are investigating a Sunday shooting that sent a Jonesboro teen to a Memphis hospital and another to jail. According to the initial incident report, the 15-year-old gunshot victim showed up at a local hospital Sunday, Oct. 23, after being shot in the 1800-block of Cedar Heights Drive. He had been shot in the middle of his back with an exit wound on the left front abdomen.
KFVS12
Doniphan man killed in early morning crash
OREGON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Doniphan man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Oregon County, Missouri. The crash happened at 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 26 on Highway 142, about four miles east of Thayer. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Robert D. Widding was traveling east...
Kait 8
Video shows school resource officer screaming at concerned parent
DONIPHAN, Mo. (KAIT) - A Ripley County mom has concerns about her children’s education after going toe-to-toe with a school resource officer. And it was all captured on video. Mariah Merkwan’s children, 5 and 7, both attend Doniphan R-1 School District. She said there have been multiple instances...
Kait 8
Trauma Hogs BBQ to open brick-and-mortar locations
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A popular Northeast Arkansas food truck will soon have brick-and-mortar restaurants. Trauma Hogs BBQ posted on social media that they will be opening restaurants in Brookland and Paragould. On Monday, the owners announced work on their Paragould restaurant was “coming together.”. Then on Wednesday, the...
KFVS12
Pedestrian killed in crash in Ripley County
RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A 70-year-old Doniphan man was killed after he was hit by a pickup truck Sunday night, October 23. The crash happened just after 8 p.m. on Highway 160, approximately 5 miles east of Doniphan. According to the Missouri State Highway State Patrol, Hank L. Stufflebeam...
Kait 8
Fire causes Highway 67 closure
JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A field fire producing heavy smoke led officials to close lanes on Highway 67 Saturday afternoon. Jackson County Sheriff Jason Tubbs said lanes were being closed on Highway 67 between mile marker 87 northbound and 95 southbound near Newport after wind caused a farmers fire to grow, even jumping the highway median.
Kait 8
Jonesboro pizza chain permanently closes
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A chain pizza restaurant in Jonesboro has permanently closed. According to a media release from Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development Cici’s Pizza has closed for good. “We are saddened at the news of Cici’s Pizza permanently closing,” said Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate...
Kait 8
What officials say Issue 4 could do to safety
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The hot-button issue 4 has been on the minds of voters throughout the state and there are certain things that groups for and against the amendment want you to know. Lance Huey with NEA Full Spectrum Dispensary and Cultivation says marijuana is going to be a...
neareport.com
Strube Crowned Miss Arkansas State University 2022
JONESBORO – Riley Strube, a sociology, criminology and psychology major from Cabot, Ark., was crowned Miss Arkansas State University in the 48th edition of the scholarship competition, held Wednesday evening in Riceland Hall at Fowler Center on the A-State campus and presented by Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity. The sophomore...
