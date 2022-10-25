North Carolina Designer Breaks Down What You Should Avoid In HomeGoods and What Looks Genuinely High End

Take notes folks!

We’ve all experienced a moment in time when we wanted to give a certain area in our home a makeover. And rather than spend tons of money hiring an interior decorator , we’d instead use our funds to head to HomeGoods or our other favorite inexpensive home store to find things that match the style we’re going for. However, it can get quite difficult to design your space if you lack knowledge in interior designing, but thankfully, this designer and TikTok user windsordaltondesigns shared his tips on how to make your space look high end without spending a lot to do so!

To start off the helpful video , the designer lets us know that you absolutely want to avoid having anything with text in your home. Instead, you’ll want to gravitate more to neutral prints as they look more high-end, provide a timeless look and can be used over and over again depending on the quality; additionally, if you can grab a set of neutral prints, that’s even better. Another thing he mentioned to avoid are photographed prints since they don’t look chic or elevated, however, if you must do photographs, look for something more neutral. Lastly, when looking for large art prints, you’ll want to avoid overuse of textures, especially with no framing and lean more towards simple art pieces that are framed, as they look great over large sofas, console tables or at an entryway.

We have to agree with these tips, especially since he provided helpful visuals. The differences in what he showed you should avoid versus what you should actually purchase are night and day.