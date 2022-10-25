ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

ABC 15 News

NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies with a hankering for some hiring (10/30)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. This is your chance to start a great career with a beloved Valley company! Don't miss the HonorHealth Jobs hiring event Tuesday, November 1st. You're invited to interview with their leaders, and learn more about HonorHealth's culture, tuition assistance program, employee benefits offerings and how they can best support your career and life goals. Find all the details here.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Watch for freeway closures and restrictions around the Valley this weekend

The Arizona Department of Transportation will be closing or restricting Valley freeways for road work at different locations and timeframes. This includes the I-10 EB in the East Valley again, along with I-17, Loop 101 (Pima), and Loop 303. On their website, ADOT reported the following closures and restrictions:. Eastbound...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Planned Parenthood resumes abortion services at all four of its Arizona locations

TEMPE, AZ — Planned Parenthood says it has resumed abortion procedures at its clinics in Arizona. "As of today, we are now booking appointments for abortion services throughout the state of Arizona," Planned Parenthood Arizona President and CEO Brittany Fonteno said during a press conference at Planned Parenthood Arizona Tempe Health Center Thursday morning.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Multiple people hurt in crash along US 60 near Wittmann

WITTMANN, AZ — A serious crash shut down a portion of US 60 in the far West Valley Thursday morning. Arizona Department of Safety officials say two vehicles were involved in the wreck near 203rd Avenue. It happened before 8 a.m. Video from the scene showed a minivan with...
WITTMANN, AZ
ABC 15 News

Construction worker with serious injuries after car crash

WADDELL — A construction worker was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit during a car crash Saturday afternoon. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the area of Cotton Lane and Olive Avenue for a two-vehicle crash. MCSO says the construction worker...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

Pedestrian killed in crash near 113th Street and Hunt Highway

A pedestrian was hit and killed early Thursday morning in the southeast Valley. Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says the crash occurred near 113th Street and Hunt Highway around 4:40 a.m. The pedestrian, only identified as a man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver involved remained at the...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

Woman killed in crash near 211th Avenue and Patton Road

WITTMANN, AZ — One person was killed in a crash in the Wittmann area Thursday morning. Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says the crash occurred near 211th Avenue and Patton Road just before 8 a.m. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, including one that flipped off the roadway.
WITTMANN, AZ
ABC 15 News

MCSO jail attacks cost lives, millions in settlements

PHOENIX — The warnings were explicit and clear. Days before murdering another inmate, Maricopa County jail detainee Michael Schroeder told detention officers and mental health professionals he planned to kill someone. He also demonstrated how he would do it. “When we arrived at his cell, I was present the...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

Phoenix Police Chief Michael Sullivan to be sworn-in on Friday

PHOENIX — Phoenix Police Department's newest chief will be officially sworn-in Friday. A ceremony for Michael Sullivan is set to take place mid-day within the city, according to the department. He took over as Phoenix PD’s interim chief in the middle of September, replacing Jeri Williams, who announced her...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Arrest made after burglary of Secretary of State Katie Hobbs' office

PHOENIX — An arrest has been made after a burglary at the Phoenix campaign office of Secretary of State Katie Hobbs. The office was burglarized overnight Monday into Tuesday, according to a statement from her representatives. It's unclear what items were taken from the office. Phoenix police announced Thursday...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Valley woman shares her secret to a long life at 107 years old

She's been alive for nearly 20 presidents, she was born during World War I, and now she's sharing her secret to a long life. Today marks the 107th birthday of Hazel Peterson. Born on October 28, 1915, she was just a few years old before the 19th amendment took effect - giving women the right to vote. Now two women are running for Governor of Arizona.
FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Slow warm-up heading toward Halloween

PHOENIX — It's been a gorgeous week in the Valley of the Sun!. Highs climbed into the low 80s on Thursday and will do so again on Friday, putting us a few degrees below normal for this time of year. Mornings will stay chilly, with overnight lows in the...
PHOENIX, AZ

