Zoe Saldaña Says She Was "Bitter" Going Into Filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
While speaking with the press about her new Netflix series From Scratch, Guardians of the Galaxy star Zoe Saldaña was asked to tackle the elephant in the room: her impending departure from the Guardians franchise. The MCU star has one of the most complicated arcs of any Guardian, since the character she has built for two movies was murdered in Avengers: Infinity Game, leaving James Gunn with a version of Gamora who is essentially a blank slate and forcing both the filmmaker and actor to figure out how to wrap her story up in a way that's satisfying for the audience, but still makes sense to the character.
House of the Dragon Season 2 Release Date Gets Bad News From HBO Boss
Immediately after the first season of House of the Dragon ended on Sunday night, fans of the Game of Thrones prequel series were already asking when the sophomore season would arrive. The series is both a ratings and streaming hit, getting people obsessed with the world of Westeros all over again. Unfortunately, everyone who fell back in love with the Game of Thrones franchise is going to have to wait quite a while to see more episodes of House of the Dragon.
Manifest Season 4 Part 1 Review: Netflix Delivers a Suspenseful First Half
The #SaveManifest mission is complete. Following the show's cancellation by NBC after Season 3, impressive streaming numbers combined with a wave of fan support gave Netflix the Calling to green light a 20-episode final season of Manifest. That colossal chapter count is being split in two parts, with the first half arriving on Netflix on November 4th. Fortunately for fans of the first three seasons, Manifest makes a smooth move into its new home and has limited growing pains when it comes to settling in.
Naruto Prompts Speculation Over Mysterious Teaser
This year, Naruto is taking over the headlines, and we have the anime's latest anniversary to thank. If you did not know, the show just turned 20 years old, and fans from around the world were quick to celebrate. Of course, the series' latest manga spin-offs and anime arcs helped hype fans, and a mysterious new teaser has prompted tons of speculation about this winter's Jump Festa.
The Witcher Season 4: Henry Cavill, Liam Hemsworth Break Silence on Geralt Recasting
Henry Cavill, the current star of Netflix's The Witcher, shared his first comments on news of the actor being recast in Season 4. Cavill's comments followed Netflix's surprise announcement that Liam Hemsworth would be replacing Cavill as Geralt of Rivia and said that he'd be laying down his swords for Season 4. Hemsworth himself shared a post about the topic wherein he said he was "over the moon" to be able to take on a role like this one.
The Witcher Season 4 Replacing Henry Cavill's Geralt, New Actor Revealed
Netflix has announced Season 4 of The Witcher, but with the caveat of a major change. For the fourth season of the hit TV show, Henry Cavill will no longer be playing Geralt of Rivia, the show's protagonist. Rather, the role will be played by fellow Hollywood star Liam Hemsworth. As you would expect, the change has come as a massive surprise to fans who never expected Cavill, a Mega fan of the series, to step down from the role. Cavill doesn't say why he's leaving the role behind, but notes the White Wolf is in good hands with Liam Hemsworth.
The Walking Dead's Rick & Michonne Spin-off Gets Start of Production Date
The Walking Dead spin-off update: the Rick & Michonne spin-off starring Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira has a production start date. At San Diego Comic-Con in July, AMC announced the new series from showrunner Scott M. Gimple, described as an "epic love story" reuniting Rick Grimes (Lincoln) and Michonne (Gurira) after years apart. Gurira — who co-created and will write for the still-untitled spin-off alongside fellow executive producer Gimple — has shared pre-production is "in high gear." Interviewed by SELF for Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Gurira revealed Rick & Michonne begins filming in January for a 2023 premiere on AMC and AMC+.
Barbarian Director Reveals His "Interesting" Prequel Idea (Exclusive)
Full spoilers for Barbarian follow! In a year filled with great new horror movies, Zach Cregger's Barbarian is not only one of the most surprising but also one that has kept viewers on their toes for the entirety of the film. Despite the way that the hit new horror movie ended, some have still been curious about the prospect of Barbarian becoming the next big horror movie franchise. While the movie wraps up with both "The Mother" and Richard Brake's Frank dying, seemingly ending the decades long nightmare brewing under the house, chatter about another chapter has been ongoing since the film debuted.
Star Wars: Damon Lindelof Film Rumored for 2025 Release Date
Reports began emerging this week that Damon Lindelof was developing a film for the Star Wars franchise, which included reports that a writer and director have joined such a project, with the latest rumors about the project coming from The Hot Mic podcast that the film is targeting a December 19, 2025 release date. Unlike other Star Wars projects from Lucasfilm, this Lindelof project hasn't officially been announced, with the studio previously establishing a trend with filmmakers like Patty Jenkins, Taika Waititi, and Kevin Feige that those projects were officially moving forward and then behind-the-scenes shakeups seeing their release dates be thrown into question.
New Star Wars Disney+ Series Debuts With Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score
The latest Star Wars series to debut on Disney+ has a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. Tales of the Jedi, the new series of animated shorts spotlighting Ahsoka Tano, Count Dooku, and other Jedi during the waning days of the Republic, debuted this week and has a 100% fresh rating on the review aggregation website. However, it has not achieved the number of reviews necessary to claim the "Certified Fresh" emblem. There's been much debate over the utility of Rotten Tomatoes scores lately and the disparity between critic ratings and audience scores. There's no debate here. Tales of the Jedi also has a near-perfect 95% positive audience score from more than 300 user ratings, continuing Star Wars' trend of critically-acclaimed and crowd-pleasing animated shows.
The Santa Clauses Trailer Released by Disney+
Today, Disney+ debuted a new trailer and promotional art for the upcoming series The Santa Clauses, which brings back Tim Allen as Santa Claus for one final go-'round -- and then another, apparently. Fans have known for a while that Scott Calvin (Allen) retires as Santa in the series, and hands the title over to a new character played by Kal Penn (A Very Harold and Kumar Christmas), but according to the trailer, it looks like he hands over the reins to someone else first -- and it goes catastrophically wrong.
Fallout Fans Surprised With Free Game via Amazon Prime
Fallout fans have been surprised today as one of the most popular entries in the RPG series is soon going to be "free" to obtain on PC via Amazon Prime. In a general sense, October has already brought quite a bit of news related to the Fallout series with it as Bethesda has been celebrating the 25th anniversary of the franchise. Luckily, those celebrations are going to be extending into November for Amazon Prime subscribers.
Netflix Teams With Walmart to Put Gift Cards and More Merch in Stores
Netflix and Walmart are set to expand their partnership this year. The streamer and retail giant previously got together for an online collaboration, which saw Walmart's website launch a Netflix shopping hub. Ahead of the 2022 holiday shopping season, Walmart will be taking that Netflix deal into stores around the country, ramping up the amount of licensed products from the service that it keeps on its shelves.
Young Sheldon Season 6 Adds Two New Cast Members
God Friended Me's Rachel Bay Jones and Homeward Bound II: Lost in San Francisco star Will Sasso have joined the cast of Young Sheldon's sixth season, where they will play the parents of Mandy (Emily Osment). The pair will serve as recurring characters in the sixth season of the CBS sitcom, which serves as a prequel series to The Big Bang Theory. As fans of the series likely expect, the main plot that Sasso and Jones will be dealing with is Mandy's pregnancy, which impacts each of them slightly differently. Their disparate reactions will likely be a source of a lot of the humor.
The Pale Blue Eye Trailer Starring Christian Bale and Harry Melling Released by Netflix
Netflix has released the trailer for The Pale Blue Eye, the upcoming gothic horror film that stars Christian Bale (The Dark Knight Trilogy, Thor: Love and Thunder) and Harry Melling (Harry Potter, Queen's Gambit), with Melling playing famous Gothic author Edgar Allan Poe. The Pale Blue Eye will also see Bale re-uniting with writer/director Scott Cooper (Crazy Heart, Black Mass, Antlers) for a third time, after working together on Out of the Furnace (2013) and Hostiles (2017). The movie is an adaptation of the 2006 novel by Louis Bayard.
Hocus Pocus Star Admits They Were High While Filming
While Max Dennison sparked the Black Flame Candle in the original Hocus Pocus to bring the Sanderson sisters back to life, behind the scenes, actor Omri Katz was sparking up something slightly different, as he recalled to Entertainment Weekly that he was high while filming certain scenes of the Disney classic. Katz also admitted that director Kenny Ortega even took notice of the fact that the actor may have been high, which caused him to put a hold on those activities so that he could focus on bringing the film to life. The film's sequel, Hocus Pocus 2, is now streaming on Disney+.
CBS's Ghosts Cast Reveal Their Favorite Fictional Ghosts
Tonight, fans get a chance to enjoy the second Halloween-themed episode of CBS's hit comedy Ghosts. In a house absolutely full to bursting with ghosts, it makes sense that there are some spooks to be had, so Halloween episodes seem like they're as guaranteed to be part of this show as they are a part of The Simpsons, and this year, Sam and Jay's house hosts a séance, which provides more uncomfortable for the ghosts -- particularly Hetty -- than anybody else.
Black Panther Director Ryan Coogler Addresses Avengers: Secret Wars Speculation (Exclusive)
Over the past few weeks, there's been growing speculation that Ryan Coogler could end up finding himself at the helmer of Avengers: Secret Wars, arguably the most anticipated film in the history of the franchise. Virtually nothing is known of the feature other than the fact it's being written by Michael Waldron, the writer behind both Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Loki Season One. ComicBook.com's Aaron Perine recently caught up with Coogler to ask whether or not he'll direct the team-up.
Game of Thrones' George R.R. Martin, Sandman's Neil Gaiman Roast Unfaithful Adaptations as "Illegitimate"
Adapting books into shows and movies certainly isn't a new concept in Hollywood, and George R.R. Martin and Neil Gaiman are two authors who are no strangers to seeing their work put onscreen. Martin is best known for writing the books that Game of Thrones and now House of the Dragon are based on, and Gaiman's most recent project was Netflix's Sandman with a second season of Good Omens on the way. Recently, the two authors had a conversation at New York City's Symphony Space (via Variety) and commiserated about unfaithful adaptations.
Jason Bateman & Jude Law Team for New Netflix Series
Primetime Emmy winner Jason Bateman and Academy Award nominee Jude Law are teaming up to develop a new limited series for Netflix according to Deadline. The trade reports that the Ozark and The New Pope stars are currently working on a series titled Black Rabbit, an original idea which will be penned by married screenwriting team Zach Baylin (King Richard, Creed III) and Kate Susman. Plot details are under wraps but it marks the return of Jason Bateman to the Netflix family after several accolade heavy-seasons on Ozark. The show doesn't have an official series order just yet but considering the talent involved seems like a sure thing.
