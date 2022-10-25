Read full article on original website
Sneak peek of Houston's new live fire steakhouse, plus the latest food news
On this week's episode of "What's Eric Eating," Sambrooks Management Group founder Michael Sambrooks and executive chef Louis Maldonado join CultureMap food editor Eric Sandler to preview Andiron, the company's new live fire steakhouse that will open in December in the historic Star Engraving building on Allen Parkway.The conversation begins with Maldonado, who competed on the New Orleans season of Top Chef and was named People magazine's sexiest chef in 2018, discussing the roots of his culinary career and his decision to move to Houston to work at Andiron. Sambrooks talks about the decision to open a steakhouse and...
Barstool Sports founder-internet celeb Dave Portnoy tears into 2 Houston pies for famed One Bite Reviews
America’s most prolific pizza reviewer offered his opinion on two popular Houston pies this week. Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy sampled pizzas from The Gypsy Poet in Midtown and downtown staple Frank’s Pizza.Portnoy, in town to promote the High Noon brand of boozy seltzers, is well known for his One Bite Pizza Reviews. To date, he’s reviewed hundreds of restaurants all over the country on a one to 10 scale. Restaurants that score an eight or better can count on an influx of business from his 4.4 million Instagram followers, 2.7 million Twitter followers, and almost 770,000 Youtube subscribers.Unable to...
Wine Guy Chris Shepherd spotlights an acclaimed West Coast vineyard every Houstonian should know
Editor's note: Long before Chris Shepherd became a James Beard Award-winning chef, he developed enough of a passion for wine to work at Brennan's of Houston as a sommelier. He maintains that interest to this day. When Chris expressed interest in writing about wine-related topics for CultureMap, we said yes.In this week's column, he talks to his friend Jasmine Hirsch about Hirsch Vineyards, a California winery that has supported the Southern Smoke Festival from the beginning. Take it away, Chris.-----I want to talk about a special place that you all should know. When you think of world-class vineyards, people think...
Shania Twain rides into Houston to reclaim her throne on upcoming world tour
Country music star Shania Twain is embarking on an expansive world tour dubbed the Queen of Me Tour, which will come to Dos Equis Pavilion in the Houston area on July 22, 2023 at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands.The Houston date is one of the last of 44 North American concerts currently scheduled on the tour before Twain heads to Europe for five final shows. In addition to Dallas, she will also play in Houston on July 21.This is Twain's first tour in nearly five years; she last played in Houston in June 2018. She'll be joined...
Guy Fieri-approved Montrose barbecue joint fires up hot new Memorial location
A popular Montrose barbecue joint is heading west. The Pit Room will open a second location in the Memorial City area in the third quarter of 2023.Located in MetroNational's Benignus Plaza, the new restaurant will occupy approximately 6,200-square-feet just west of the Gateway Memorial City development (10301-A Katy Freeway). Considerably larger than the Montrose original, the new restaurant will combine both the Pit Room and its adjacent bar the Patio at the Pit Room into one space. The new restaurant will feature seating for 100 inside, 25 at an indoor-outdoor bar, and 80 on a covered, 2,600-square-foot patio. A dedicated...
Ben Berg’s intimate new speakeasy turns up with live music, Havana vibes, and premium prices
Ben Berg has a knack for creating something out of nothing. Just as he relocated a staircase inside The Annie Café & Bar to create room for his intimate supper club Turner’s, he’s transformed a storage closet at The Annie into Emilia’s Havana, a new speakeasy-style bar that will open this Friday, October 28. Described as an intimate, 50-seat lounge, Emilia’s Havana channels the spirit of a 1950s Cuban club. Meals at Emilia’s will feature live, “bossa nova style” music from an in-house band plus DJs who keep the party going until 2 am on Friday and Saturday nights.“When presented...
Buzzy burger pop-up's smash new Washington Avenue restaurant reveals opening date
A wildly popular smash burger pop-up will finally unveil its permanent home. Burger Bodega will officially open its new location at 4520 Washington Ave. next Thursday, November 3.Founded by Houston food influencer Abbas Dhanani, whose @houstoneatz account has more than 30,000 followers on Instagram and more than 110,000 on TikTok, Burger Bodega serves a double-patty cheeseburger that’s smashed on a griddle, topped with grilled onions, pickles, and “bodega sauce,” and served on a Martin’s potato bun. Dhanani has developed a following with a series of sold out pop-ups, and Burger Bodega served sliders to attendees at last weekend’s Southern Smoke...
Here are the top 14 things to do in Houston this weekend
This weekend, fans across Texans and the nation — as well as haters everywhere — will be watching our beloved Houston Astros face off against the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series at Minute Maid Park for Game 1 and Game 2 (Friday and Saturday). Oh, and it's also Halloween.Aside from the scarily good times this All Hallow's Eve, this weekend sees our first-ever CultureMap Tailgate party, just in time for the Word Series. Speaking of the World Series, fans can catch an watch party at a downtown food hall. Nature beckons on Saturday, and a festival celebrating Fifth Ward...
Luxurious new mid-rise makes waves in Galveston as first upscale beachfront condo in 15 years
Given the boom in development and the post-Harvey resurgence, it’s easy to forget that Galveston’s last major condominium project was launched some 15 years ago. But that’s about to change, thanks to a major Houston real estate power player.Houston-based developer Satya has announced a new mid-rise coming to Galveston’s West End. Appropriately dubbed Tiara on the Beach, the luxe collection offers 63 posh residences over 10 stories and, as so many locally and moving here desire, sweeping views. Tiara (10525 San Luis Pass Rd.) is slated to break ground in late 2023 and open to occupants in the fourth quarter...
The traveling Houston Astros fan's guide to where to eat, drink, and stay in Philadelphia
Editor's note: Author/writer/Southern Smoke content manager Tim Malcolm knows his food (he's the former dining editor at Houstonia), sports, and travel. So much so, he literally wrote the book on it: Baseball Road Trips (First Edition): The Complete Guide to All the Ballparks, with Beer, Bites, and Sights Nearby. (Find it here.)We asked the Philadelphia native to come up with the ultimate list for traveling Houston Astros fans as they navigate the mean-spirited metropolis known as Philly. Malcolm, a Philadelphia Phillies lifer (ugh), agreed. Here, then, are his tips on where to eat, drink, and stay in his...
These are the best Halloween happenings to scare up serious fun in Houston
This year, Halloween in Houston comes as our beloved Astros kick off their World Series championship quest. Fans of All Hallow's Eve, meanwhile, can enjoy four days of spooky fun, including city and community events, costumed fun in parks, and even bar affairs and mystery-themed dinners. With that in mind, we've rounded up your best bets to scare up some fun this season.Friday, October 28Color Factory's cleverly titled Haunted Hues boasts interactive installations and immersive rooms with ghoulishly good goodies, Instagram-worthy photo opportunities, pumpkin decorating, and a refreshing partnership with JuiceLand. Bring your boo, the little ones, or the whole...
Totally awesome new Lego exhibit builds a massive block party downtown
Whether a source of inspiration and creativity for little kids, or a source of nostalgia or pain (when stepping on sharp-cornered pieces) for big kids, Legos are an inherent part of the American experience. Now, Houstonians of all ages can build on the joy of that experience with a veritable block party headed downtown. Awesome Exhibition – The Interactive Exhibition of LEGO Models created by LEGO Certified Professional Ryan “The Brickman” McNaught (whew) opens to the public on Saturday, October 29 at the George R. Brown Convention Center (1001 Avenida De Las Americas).This is the first time the colorful (and...
Houston Astros outfielder reviews Minute Maid mac and cheese dish named for him
As the Houston Astros square off with the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series, it's a pretty tasty food matchup, too. (For the record: We'd pick our Texas BBQ over a Philly Cheesesteak any day).ABC13's Adam Winkler worked the food beat Thursday, October 27 at Minute Maid Park — and it involved serving Chas McCormick a sample of Mac & Chaz.Earlier in the postseason, Aramark and the Astros debuted a new food item at Minute Maid Park: Loaded Mac and Chaz.Since the Mac and Chaz hit the menu, Astros outfielder Chas McCormick has been hitting the baseball often and far. He has hits in four of the six playoff games in which he's appeared, including two home runs in the American League Championship Series. Last week, we learned Chas had not tried the Loaded Mac and Chaz at his home ballpark.----Continue reading this story, with accompanying video, on our news partner ABC13.
Posh Italian restaurant and electric car brand headline new additions to Uptown Park
Uptown Park continues to stake its claim as one of Houston’s premier shopping and dining destinations. Real Estate developer EDENS announced four new tenants that are coming soon to the Galleria-area development. They are: Lombardi Cucina Italiana: an Italian restaurant from Dallas-based restaurant group Lombardy Family Concepts Polestar: a showroom for Volvo’s electric car brand GLOSSLAB: a nail salon known for “waterless nail services” Kindbody: a fertility clinic that aims to make treatments available at a lower cost than other providers Lombardi Cucina Italiana will occupy over 9,000-square-feet in the former Tasting Room space. It will be the company’s second Houston-area restaurant, joining Toulouse in River...
Houston's fave Greek casual restaurant's big Woodlands news tops week's top stories
Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.1. Houston's favorite casual Greek restaurant heads to The Woodlands for fourth location. LuAnn platters are out, and gyros and kebabs are in for this prime location. 2. Houston’s Masterchef champion and husband plan new gourmet sandwich shop in Spring Branch. Expect the chef to put her spin on classic sandwiches such as grilled cheese, tuna salad, and fried chicken.3. Elton John cancels highly anticipated Farewell Tour show at Minute Maid Park. A potential conflict with the World Series prompted the cancellation. 4. Iconic Houston modeling agency names longtime star to lead search for America's freshest new faces. The new creative leader started modeling for the agency at age 12. 5. Houston's most sizzling Tex-Mex restaurant rolls out hot new Galleria-area location. The former Palm space on Westheimer now serves fajitas, enchiladas, margaritas, and more.
Premier pampering palace Canyon Ranch taps Houston for newest urban resort
An inspiring wellness destination brand is cozying up to Houston: Canyon Ranch is coming to the Bayou City in 2024. This comes on the heels of announcements for a Fort Worth club (projected for late 2023) and an Austin-area/Hill Country resort (2025).With current locations in Tucson (Arizona), Lenox (Massachusetts), Woodside (California), and Las Vegas (Nevada), the resort-spa brand is in the process of introducing "urban-based clubs," such as those planned for Houston and Fort Worth, and "a digital app," in addition to the new Hill Country resort location, according to a release. Canyon Ranch partnered with VICI Properties Inc....
Houston restaurant royalty reveals menu and ‘Golden Girls Chic’ vibe at new Midtown restaurant
A veteran Houston chef’s new Midtown bar and restaurant is taking shape. When it opens later this fall, The Lymbar will mark chef David Cordúa’s return to Houston's dining scene. Cordúa's name is well known to Houston diners. The chef worked with his father, legendary Houston restaurateur Michael Cordúa, at Cordúa Restaurants — the hospitality group behind Churrascos, Americas, and Amazon Grill — before the duo parted ways with the company in 2018. They're teaming up again on this new project. Located inside The Ion, Rice University’s innovation district in the former Sears in Midtown, The Lymbar describes itself as an all-day...
Booming national developer plots more than 1,600 homesites across Houston
In response to Greater Houston's never-ending housing demand, a development company is planning thousands of new sites to accommodate demanding buyers. National firm Johnson Development has announced more than 1,600 homesites coming to the Houston market now through the end of the year over a range of areas. Jordan Ranch, recently named to a list of the nation’s 50 top-selling communities for the first time this summer, will receive the most lots at more than 500 sites featuring eight notable builders. Houston's first farm-centric community, Harvest Green in Richmond, will see some 452 sites ranging from 45- to 75-foot properties,...
Best Houston Astros restaurant and bar specials to cheer on a World Series win
After an epic, 7-0 run through the American League, the Houston Astros are ready to take on the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series. The Astros are heavy favorites, but fans know that the team's previous encounters with NL East teams didn't go so well for the good guys. Still, with probable AL Cy Young winner Justin Verlander ready to go in Game 1 and baseball's best bullpen, fans have reason to believe they’ll be root, root, rooting for the home team all the way through a downtown parade. With that in mind, we've rounded up a number of Houston-area...
Houston Ballet makes historic move with addition of prominent national dance figure
The Houston Ballet is revamping its power structure. The company has announced that Julie Kent, currently the artistic director at the Washington Ballet in Washington D.C., will serve as co-director, beginning next July. This role is a first for Houston Ballet; Kent will collaborate with the company's artistic director, Stanton Welch. She's no stranger to working with Welch — the pair worked together while Kent was a dancer with American Ballet Theatre, on Clear and Carmina Burana."Not only is Julie Kent ballet royalty and immensely talented — both as a dancer, coach, stager and teacher — but there is no...
