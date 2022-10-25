Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Haunted car wash coming to Metro DetroitAuthor Ed AndersonLake Orion, MI
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Michigan UFO witness hoping for more reportsRoger MarshLapeer, MI
Family fights to keep special needs man in his home, allege guardianship abuseAuthor Ed AndersonClarkston, MI
Ashley Capital plans to redevelop old Buick City site in Flint
FLINT, Mich. – The former Buick City site in Flint will soon be getting a new life. The City of Flint announced that Ashley Capital has announced a project to redevelop the several hundred acres of property and plans to put a new commercial building on the land. Ashley...
nbc25news.com
Flint event aims to help address barriers for businesses owned by people of color
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. – The Flint & Genesee Economic Alliance is holding an event aiming to help small-and-minority-owned businesses in Genesee County. The Flint & Genesee Business Bridge Kick-off is being held on Oct. 27th from 10 a.m. till 3 p.m. The event is being held at Jerusalem Full...
nbc25news.com
Judge dismisses part of assault suit against U of M
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A judge has dismissed part of a lawsuit filed by eight women alleging sexual harassment and assault by a former University of Michigan lecturer. Judge Thomas Cameron of the Michigan Court of Claims ruled Friday that the plaintiffs failed to file timely notices of intent to sue the University of Michigan, its board of regents and Bruce Conforth as required by law, The Detroit News reported.
nbc25news.com
Great Lakes Bay Health Centers holding ribbon cutting for new Saginaw location
SAGINAW, Mich. - A brand new health canter is opening in Saginaw this week. Great Lakes Bay Health Centers is set to hold a ribbon cutting on Thursday, Oct. 27. An open house will be held at the new location at 700 Court Street in Saginaw at 3:30 p.m. The...
nbc25news.com
'No More Nassar:' MSU trustees hold emotional meeting amid leadership limbo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Heading into rivalry weekend, Michigan State University is facing a lack of confidence - not just in its football team, but in the university's leadership. The East Lansing land grant university will soon be without a president after the resignation of Samuel Stanley, and its leadership...
nbc25news.com
National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day events in Mid-Michigan
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is taking place on October 29th. Ascension Genesys Hospital is joining with the Genesee County Sheriff and United Community Addiction Network (UCAN) to host a prescription medication take back day on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The outdoor event will be held in Grand Blanc at Ascension Genesys Hospital.
nbc25news.com
City of Flint offering several free Trunk-or-Treat events
FLINT, Mich. – Flint residents are invited to have a HAPPY HALLOWEEN at Trunk-or-Treat events throughout the city. Saturday, October 29, 5-8 p.m. Lewis Street near the Center will be shut down for activities including pumpkin painting, fall food favorites, and of course, lots of candy! There will be capacity for 1000 with heated tents.
nbc25news.com
East Side Soup Kitchen in Saginaw holding food distribution Oct. 29
SAGINAW, Mich. - The East Side Soup Kitchen will be partnering with Hidden Harvest and Food Bank of Eastern Michigan to hold a food distribution on Saturday, October 29th.
nbc25news.com
Genesee County Animal Shelter holding bake sale & adoption event
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. – The community is welcome to come get a sweet treat and a fur-ever friend this weekend!. The Genesee County Animal Shelter is holding a bake sale and adoption event on October 29th. The event is from 10 a.m. till 2 p.m. A raffle giveaway will...
nbc25news.com
Saginaw Promise aims to raise money for scholarships with luncheon fundraiser
SAGINAW, Mich. - Saginaw Promise’s annual “Power of a Promise” Luncheon Fundraiser aims to bring in money for local student on Thursday. The luncheon is being held at the Horizons Conference Center in Saginaw from 11:30 a.m. till 1:15 p.m. Doors open at 11 a.m. The event...
Body found at Michigan bank drive-thru, police say
Employees with Consumers Energy were working around 2:40 p.m. and called 911 after they saw a body on the ground that was not moving.
nbc25news.com
Man arrested after standoff in Bay City after an attempt to execute arrest warrant
BAY CITY, Mich. - UPDATE: According to Bay City Public Safety Director Caleb Rowell, the subject was taken into custody just after 5:00 p.m. Officials say no officers were injured but the arrested subject received minor injuries due to his continued resistance. The following is a statement from the Bay...
abc12.com
23-year-old accused of killing Grand Blanc teen sent to trial
A Wayne County judge ruled Thursday that there is enough evidence against Avion Sanders to order a trial for the death of Jacob Hills. 23-year-old accused of killing Grand Blanc teen sent to trial. A Wayne County judge ruled Thursday that there is enough evidence against Avion Sanders to order...
nbc25news.com
Chain of events leaves Davison woman dead after hit & run, police looking for driver
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is looking for the driver of a what is believed to be an Audi Q7 vehicle that fatally injured a Davison woman and then sped off from the scene early Saturday. The crash happened in Rochester Hills shortly before 2:30 a.m.
nbc25news.com
Mott Community College Jazz Band to play with musician Alexander Zonjic at Capitol Theatre
FLINT, Mich. - If you're into jazz, you might be familiar with Alexander Zonjic, a masterful flautist and a longtime southeast Michigan legend. Zonjic and friends will be performing at the Capitol Theatre on Friday, November 11th. Tickets are on sale now. Tickets range from $10 to $25. Proceeds from...
nbc25news.com
Day of the Dead celebration being held at the Saginaw Art Museum
SAGINAW, Mich. - The Saginaw Art Museum is gearing up for their 3rd Annual Dia de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) Celebration. The Opening Day celebration will run from noon-5 p.m. on October 29th. There will be fun for the family, as well as food available from Maria’s Mexican...
nbc25news.com
Grand Blanc's Kate Brody wins 2022 Miss Golf award
GRAND BLANC, Mich. - Friday, the Michigan Interscholastic Golf Coaches Association announced that Grand Blanc's Kate Brody has won the 2022 Miss Golf award. Brody wrapped up her high school career winning her second individual championship earlier this month at the Division 1 state tournament. After she graduates, she will join the women's golf team at the University of Wisconsin.
nbc25news.com
Linden tops Lake Fenton to win Flint Metro League volleyball championship
LAKE FENTON, Mich. - Linden would rally in the third and fourth sets to beat Lake Fenton 3-1 Thursday night in the Flint Metro League championship game. This is the Eagles' first-ever league title and breaks the school record for most wins in a single season.
nbc25news.com
Suspect arrested in alleged stabbing, crash remains hospitalized in critical condition
BAY CITY, Mich. - One man has been arrested for an alleged stabbing that led him to flee from state troopers resulting in a crash. Tri-City Post assisted the Bay County Sheriff's Office Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, with the arrest of a suspect in a stabbing that occurred earlier in the evening.
