ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc25news.com

Ashley Capital plans to redevelop old Buick City site in Flint

FLINT, Mich. – The former Buick City site in Flint will soon be getting a new life. The City of Flint announced that Ashley Capital has announced a project to redevelop the several hundred acres of property and plans to put a new commercial building on the land. Ashley...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Judge dismisses part of assault suit against U of M

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A judge has dismissed part of a lawsuit filed by eight women alleging sexual harassment and assault by a former University of Michigan lecturer. Judge Thomas Cameron of the Michigan Court of Claims ruled Friday that the plaintiffs failed to file timely notices of intent to sue the University of Michigan, its board of regents and Bruce Conforth as required by law, The Detroit News reported.
ANN ARBOR, MI
nbc25news.com

National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day events in Mid-Michigan

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is taking place on October 29th. Ascension Genesys Hospital is joining with the Genesee County Sheriff and United Community Addiction Network (UCAN) to host a prescription medication take back day on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The outdoor event will be held in Grand Blanc at Ascension Genesys Hospital.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

City of Flint offering several free Trunk-or-Treat events

FLINT, Mich. – Flint residents are invited to have a HAPPY HALLOWEEN at Trunk-or-Treat events throughout the city. Saturday, October 29, 5-8 p.m. Lewis Street near the Center will be shut down for activities including pumpkin painting, fall food favorites, and of course, lots of candy! There will be capacity for 1000 with heated tents.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

23-year-old accused of killing Grand Blanc teen sent to trial

A Wayne County judge ruled Thursday that there is enough evidence against Avion Sanders to order a trial for the death of Jacob Hills. 23-year-old accused of killing Grand Blanc teen sent to trial. A Wayne County judge ruled Thursday that there is enough evidence against Avion Sanders to order...
GRAND BLANC, MI
nbc25news.com

Day of the Dead celebration being held at the Saginaw Art Museum

SAGINAW, Mich. - The Saginaw Art Museum is gearing up for their 3rd Annual Dia de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) Celebration. The Opening Day celebration will run from noon-5 p.m. on October 29th. There will be fun for the family, as well as food available from Maria’s Mexican...
SAGINAW, MI
nbc25news.com

Grand Blanc's Kate Brody wins 2022 Miss Golf award

GRAND BLANC, Mich. - Friday, the Michigan Interscholastic Golf Coaches Association announced that Grand Blanc's Kate Brody has won the 2022 Miss Golf award. Brody wrapped up her high school career winning her second individual championship earlier this month at the Division 1 state tournament. After she graduates, she will join the women's golf team at the University of Wisconsin.
GRAND BLANC, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy