mtpr.org
Who owns the most water rights in Montana?
Our question this week comes from a listener in Helena named Bob Flipovich, who wants to know who owns the most water rights in Montana. Water rights determine who can take water out of our lakes and streams, and how much they can take. And that becomes especially important in times of water shortage. If you’re a rancher, this could literally mean your livelihood. If you’re an angler, who’s using all the water could affect how you recreate. If you’re in the water world, this stuff can be contentious.
Montana Fun Facts: Is This Montana River The Shortest In America?
Montana is filled with all kinds of water; lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams can be found all around the Treasure State, but Montana has one river that really stands out. According to several experts, Montana is home to the shortest river in the entire United States. Although, our friends over in Oregon are more than likely to disagree, as they claim to have the shortest river in America.
NBCMontana
FWP announces mountain lion hunting closure in unit 422
MISSOULA, MT — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is closing unit 422 to mountain lion hunting a half an hour after sunset Thursday. Officials say the hunting district will reopen for mountain lion hunting for the winter season starting Dec. 1. Visit Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks' website to...
kiowacountypress.net
Montana land board acquires large property for public use
(Big Sky Connection) The Montana Land Board has approved acquiring a new piece of land to become a Wildlife Management Area. In a four-to-one vote, the board acquired more than 5,000 acres, at the base of the Big Snowy Mountains. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has cited the lack of...
NBCMontana
FWP to lift temporary fishing closures on Big Hole River
MISSOULA, MT — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced some temporary fishing closures will be lifted on the Big Hole River Thursday and Friday,. The following sections of the Big Hole River will open:. Thursday. From the river’s confluence with the Beaverhead River up to Tony Schoonen Fishing Access...
NBCMontana
Absentee ballots being turned in at high rate across Montana
Butte, Mont. — Election Day is less than two weeks away, and absentee ballots are being returned across the Treasure State. More than 115,500 absentee ballots have already been returned to election offices across Montana. That’s according to the Secretary of State’s website as of Tuesday night.
NBCMontana
Coding program launches at Montana State Prison
MISSOULA, MT — The Montana State Prison celebrated a new technology training program available for incarcerated people with a ribbon cutting ceremony and classroom visit this week. The Last Mile's Web Development Program teaches students to create websites and full stack web applications using industry standard technologies, including HTML,...
Patagonia Gets DRAGGED After Supporting Montana Enviro Group
Bottom Line Up Front: The Patagonia clothing company has basically turned in a radical Left wing virtue-signaling corporation. They're using their big money to fund radical Left-wing causes. They sent out a tweet urging their followers to support a group called 350 Montana, and immediately started getting DRAGGED by their followers on Twitter.
Montana must loosen regulations that stop affordable housing
As Republican and Democratic legislators representing a mix of Montana’s cities and rural areas, we have our fair share of political differences. When the Governor asked us to join a task force to address Montana’s housing crisis, we could have said no. We could have let our disagreement on other issues get in the way. […] The post Montana must loosen regulations that stop affordable housing appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana Has HOW MANY Species of Bats?
As startling as they can be, bats are some of the coolest, most helpful-to-humans animals in Montana. That's a good thing because we have a wide variety of the flying mammals...but can you guess how many species call Montana home?. Montana is home to only 15 of the 1,400+ species...
Two Montana Towns Ranked Among Most Beautiful Winter Destinations
Much of western Montana recently saw the first significant snowfall of the season, which means that winter is just around the corner. Of course, for many Montanans, winter is full of fun and adventure. From skiing to snowmobiling, there is plenty to do here in Big Sky Country. In fact,...
General big game season underway in Northwest Montana
General hunting season is underway in Montana, and cooler weather greeted hunters in the northwest corner of the state.
Bozeman Daily Chronicle owner purchases slew of small-town Montana newspapers￼
Adams Publishing Group, the privately held national newspaper chain that owns the Bozeman Daily Chronicle, announced Monday it is purchasing the 13 small-town Montana newspapers of the Yellowstone Newspapers chain. The papers being purchased by Adams, which is based in Minneapolis, are the Livingston Enterprise, the Miles City Star, the...
NBCMontana
Nearly $4M in grants announced for buses for Montana school districts
MISSOULA, MT — The Biden-Harris Administration announced three Montana school districts will receive a combined total of $3,950,000 in grant funding from President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law due to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Clean School Bus Program rebate competition. The grants will allow Bigfork, Clinton and Fairfield school...
NBCMontana
Former Gov. Racicot to speak at MSU
BOZEMAN, Mont. — On Oct. 27, former Gov. Mark Racicot will host a lecture at Montana State University entitled “Media and Democracy in an Era of Mistrust: The Size and Scope of the Threat.”. The following was sent out by Montana State University:. The Burton K. Wheeler Center...
Awkward Situations That Happen in Montana
Probably every adult on earth has felt the sting of an awkward moment at least once, and according to this survey from YouGov, we all react in similar ways. We avoid eye contact, chuckle uncomfortably, fidget and blush OR simply turn around and leave the situation completely. Awkward situations can happen anywhere, and as unlikely as it may seem, awkward situations even happen here in Montana. Just writing that sentence felt awkward so I think I'm off to a great start— here's some awkwardness Montanans encounter more often than we would like:
yourbigsky.com
What are the chances of snow on Halloween in Montana?
Montanans who were born and raised here know that snow on Halloween is not unheard of. But will Trick or Treaters see snow on the ground this year? That is what Yourbigsky is starting to find out. Information from the National Weather Service (NWS) to find the highest snowfall on...
Montana apprentice program boosting love of hunting for youth
Montana’s Apprentice Hunter program began in 2015 following a sharp decline in resident hunting sales.
bozemanmagazine.com
General hunting season opens with mixed hunter success in southwestern Montana
BOZEMAN – Hunter numbers were below average and hunter success was mixed in southwestern Montana over the opening weekend of the general deer and elk hunting season. Wildlife biologists with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks in southwestern Montana operated six game check stations over the weekend and met with 1,732 hunters. Biologists use check stations to collect data on hunter participation and success, as well as the species, sex and age class of the animals harvested. This supplements data collected through hunter harvest phone surveys each year.
NBCMontana
Crashes increase across Montana following snowfall
BOZEMAN, Mont. — After a huge weekend of snowfall, the Montana Highway Patrol is reporting more than one hundred crashes across the state. Data shows more than 123 crashes over the past 24 hours alone. District 3, which includes cities like Butte and Helena, reported the most with 48...
