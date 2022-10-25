Effective: 2022-10-30 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-30 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: District of Columbia FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of central, northeast, northern, and southern Maryland, The District of Columbia, and northern Virginia. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO